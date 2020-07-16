 Skip to content
(CNN)   2020's latest gift: aggressive bees closing campgrounds at Joshua Tree   (cnn.com) divider line
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thought the climber stank would keep them safe.
 
rcain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Even the bees have had it with Covidiots who are refusing to stay the fark home
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Point of order, are these new aggressive bees, or are they just the murder hornets that we left back in chapter 3 and haven't checked up on?
 
crazydave023
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's probably those steroid bees I've heard about
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I'm in the desert. . . covered in bees!!"
 
