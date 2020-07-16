 Skip to content
(CNN)   Because we need one feel-good story in this timeline, dammit   (cnn.com) divider line
16
FarkOf40000Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Gender Reveal done right, Ohio style.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's fantastic.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This being FARK I'm sure this thread won't be a complete dumpster fire.
 
W_Scarlet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Congratulations. I was expecting a link to a gofundme, and you didn't do that.

So cautious optimism that this was a genuine attempt at being decent human beings. This year hasn't given me a lot of faith in that.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wish everyone had a family this supportive.
 
prince of peas [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Don't try to put them in a box." said the mother who then proceeded to put her kid in a box.

Good story, good parents, good for the kid, and sometimes getting put in a box is not a bad thing.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Was hoping for words like trump, heart, attack, dinosaur, recursion, vaccine, cure, potato, horse.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: Was hoping for words like trump, heart, attack, dinosaur, recursion, vaccine, cure, potato, horse.


... nanobots, lightning, crisco.. M
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Insufferable douche finds an excuse to be an insufferable douche again 17 years later just when the neighbors thought menopause had finally spared them the thread of more insufferable douchebaggery" is a feel-good story now?

Also I'm a little worried that Subby thinks that meeting the bare, rock-bottom minimum standard of parenting involved in acknowledging that your children are people who exist and managing not to disown or murder them for a couple of decades is hero-tag level parenting.  Like, I get that some people are inclined to set the bar low but that's setting it so low that it kind of turns into a Suspiciously Specific Denial and it veers back into red-flag territory.  Like if you went around demanding that everyone suck your dick because you haven't dumped any murdered prostitutes in the river this week.  Like... good for you, but... wait... this week?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's a difference between sex and gender. On one hand, I'd prefer if people used the correct terminology. On the other hand, their guests might get the wrong idea if they were invited to a sex reveal party.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Congratulations. I was expecting a link to a gofundme, and you didn't do that.

So cautious optimism that this was a genuine attempt at being decent human beings. This year hasn't given me a lot of faith in that.


Indeed.  No requests to fund Grey's adadictomy.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Even Bender saw a 2

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skatedrifter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When I was 17 I thought I was a ninja but sadly CNN never contacted me.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

prince of peas: "Don't try to put them in a box." said the mother who then proceeded to put her kid in a box.

Good story, good parents, good for the kid, and sometimes getting put in a box is not a bad thing.


But yet he came back out of the box!...
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: "Insufferable douche finds an excuse to be an insufferable douche again 17 years later just when the neighbors thought menopause had finally spared them the thread of more insufferable douchebaggery" is a feel-good story now?


HA!

Oh man, you tried really hard. I have high hopes for this thread if this is the best we can pull off now. 

I remember this site back in 2008 after Prop 8. We've come a long way, folx.
 
