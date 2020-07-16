 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   You know, they just don't make good porn anymore   (upi.com) divider line
29
    More: Obvious, Pornography, Sexual intercourse, Erectile dysfunction, Human sexual behavior, two-thirds of male respondents, Pornographic film, Sexual arousal, erectile dysfunction  
•       •       •

937 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2020 at 9:34 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Survey: More porn consumption creates greater erectile dysfunction in European men

Wait, so if I watch a lot of porn in the US, some European dude can't get it up?  Huh..the butterfly effect is a hell of a thing.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: Survey: More porn consumption creates greater erectile dysfunction in European men

Wait, so if I watch a lot of porn in the US, some European dude can't get it up?  Huh..the butterfly effect is a hell of a thing.


Every time you masturbate, a European man deflates like a balloon at a porcupine orgy
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thank god I'm not European
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There are only so many pegs and orifices on the human body.

/I'm gonna leave Mr. Hands and Enumclaw out of this.
 
anuran
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
July 16 (UPI) -- Watching more pornographic videos worsens erectile dysfunction, according to the findings of a survey presented Thursday at the EAU virtual Congress.
Apparently virtual congress is the problem
 
GRCooper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
 More porn consumption creates greater erectile dysfunction

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did the Europeans try not watching the ones with the poop?
 
Iczer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe if they figured out that you're supposed to masturbate to it instead of eating it...

/freaking Europeans and their 'consuming' porn...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Scatman Crothers always hated the German portion of European tours.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guess those European dudes just don't have attractive step sisters.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's not watching porn that makes me push rope.

It's my spouse's fault for not looking like a porn star in bed.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They're blaming porn, but really it's the Metric system.
 
strutin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can corroborate this.

25 years in a loveless marriage and I had a tough time getting it up for my first girlfriend after said marriage.

/like, consistently
//Tadalafil helped.
/// It's all better now
 
handsome boy model [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bughunter: It's not watching porn that makes me push rope.

It's my spouse's fault for not looking like a porn star in bed.



So . . .  I presume you look like a porn star in bed.  Maybe as handsome as Ron Jeremy?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Did the Europeans try not watching the ones with the poop?


And also going to make sure to not have that English breakfast
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If the European men don't work out, I'm available for Anissa Kate or Ella Hughes or Josephine Jackson...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bughunter: It's not watching porn that makes me push rope.

It's my spouse's fault for not looking like a porn star in bed.


?????
Porn stars aren't that attractive.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I beg to differ

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"We found that there was a highly significant relationship between time spent watching porn and increasing difficulty with erectile function with a partner."

Partner?
 
CommonName2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTA: Viewing pornography also is associated with greater dissatisfaction with "normal" sex, with only two-thirds of male respondents rating sex with a partner as more stimulating than watching adult videos, the researchers said.


Whereas only half the men that didn't watch adult videos rated sex with a partner as more stimulating than watching adult videos?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

handsome boy model: bughunter: It's not watching porn that makes me push rope.

It's my spouse's fault for not looking like a porn star in bed.


So . . .  I presume you look like a porn star in bed.  Maybe as handsome as Ron Jeremy?


Um, have you seen a recent picture of Ron Jeremy? I'll leave it up to your own google fu.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: bughunter: It's not watching porn that makes me push rope.

It's my spouse's fault for not looking like a porn star in bed.

?????
Porn stars aren't that attractive.


That's 9/10ths of the problem.  Most of the time people spend there is surfing until they find the right wave.  To often you find one of those deadeyed sharks that look empty inside.  And they have terrible tattoos and awful plastic surgery & way too much makeup and fake hair and again the dead look in the eyes.
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I agree with the sentiment and bemoan the dearth of quality porn.
The "extreme" style is not desirable at all.
Choking, spitting on, slapping etc. NOT erotic to me whatsoever. It's mean.
Angry porn not erotic.
Attractive, talented woman enjoying a great fark - thumbs up.
The farking machine stuff more appealing now because can't find any hardly without the choking.
/Bleah
 
Stibium
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought the headline said "popcorn" and then read the description and wondered who the hell eats popcorn while watching porn.
 
penguinopus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Even Rick Romero passed on this newsflash.
 
Artist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CommonName2: FTA: Viewing pornography also is associated with greater dissatisfaction with "normal" sex, with only two-thirds of male respondents rating sex with a partner as more stimulating than watching adult videos, the researchers said.


Whereas only half the men that didn't watch adult videos rated sex with a partner as more stimulating than watching adult videos?


Is this some sort of porn math? Two thirds of male respondents was cited, would that then mean a third was the other part of the group? I'm a Farkette, don't watch porn, so maybe this half is like Howard Stern's Stripper Math segments.....
 
bagumpity
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bughunter: It's not watching porn that makes me push rope.

It's my spouse's fault for not looking like a porn star in bed.


That's exactly what I told her last time we hooked up.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OkieDookie: /I'm gonna leave Mr. Hands and Enumclaw out of this.


I hadn't heard about emuclaw.  Whatever it might it sounds horrific.
 
otherideas
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dear European women: men in the US are here for you.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.