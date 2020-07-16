 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   What officials may have missed about Coronavirus. You mean besides everything?   (yahoo.com) divider line
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't just say "officials". It was White House officials. Don't denigrate the countless men and women who serve the public good in this and other countries, who knew exactly what this virus was, and who told us.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stupidest people on earth were wrong about something? Shocking. I'm shocked.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC. Trump stood next to experts and ignored them publicly.
 
rcain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
whisper in the wind
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The most incompetent man on the face of this earth.
 
