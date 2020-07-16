 Skip to content
(Mediaite)   Rebel Rickey ain't wearin' no mask to Walmart   (mediaite.com)
    Stupid, Arrest, police officer, local man Ricky Taylor, Criminal law, Resisting arrest, Tantrum, Assault, Monroe, Louisiana  
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
NBC News in their report add: "another officer who responded to the scene asked Taylor to exit his car and attempted to handcuff Taylor, who pulled his arms away, fell to the ground and continued to resist arrest while on the ground, the affidavit said.

Why do all these brave heroes always fall to tantrums?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
another officer who responded to the scene asked Taylor to exit his car and attempted to handcuff Taylor, who pulled his arms away, fell to the ground and continued to resist arrest while on the ground

I'm sure at that point they beat him to a pulp before shooting him in the back, right? Or is that when they knelt on his neck till he stopped breathing?
 
require PDA [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Such children behaving like feral toddlers
Sad
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Rebel Rickey may be going to prison.  He hit a police officer with his car.   Twice.

If he was black, he'd be dead, but since he's white he MAY get prison time.  Might just be community service though.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A grown-ass child of 64 years goes by "Ricky." 'Nuff said.
 
Streetwise Hercules [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They say he loved adventure. Ricky's a wild one.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
One thing is likely certain: Ricky Taylor is white.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

propasaurus: another officer who responded to the scene asked Taylor to exit his car and attempted to handcuff Taylor, who pulled his arms away, fell to the ground and continued to resist arrest while on the ground

I'm sure at that point they beat him to a pulp before shooting him in the back, right? Or is that when they knelt on his neck till he stopped breathing?


Dude, white guy, no way that happens.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 750x749]


You're missing the MAGA hat.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 750x749]


For some reason what cracks me up about that is the Costco sneakers
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

propasaurus: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 750x749]

For some reason what cracks me up about that is the Costco sneakers


And now you'll never stop noticing how many assholes are wearing those shoes.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To some degree, I'm glad these extremists are getting fired/arrested.  They've always been there, we're just seeing the wasps come out of their hive feeling safe to be a**holes.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Rebel Rickey may be going to prison.  He hit a police officer with his car.   Twice.

If he was black, he'd be dead, but since he's white he MAY get prison time.  Might just be community service though.


Know who else is a 64-year-old guy named Rickey? Rickey!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When "Keepin' it real" goes wrong
 
seventypercent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one thing that doesn't make sense about all of these mask protesters is how they are able to stop farking their kids long enough to leave the house and protest.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was gutting mental health a GOP long con to draw them to the party?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WE WILL WELEASE WICKY, WHOSE CWIMES WERE WEFUSING TO WEAR A HEADDWESS AT WALMART.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masks are for Sheep
Youtube 7XJFAFdHI44
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police officer then told @ TaylorMAGATrump4Life (probably) that he was now officially trespassing and would have to leave.

Confrontation should have ended there.  He was leaving.  But...

Taylor refused to give his driver's license to the officer, according to various press reports, and then the confrontation moved outside, where Taylor got into his vehicle.

He was leaving but this officer had a trespassing perp to catch.  Both of them assholes, but one of them should have seen an opportunity to de-escalate the confrontation.
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS.
It's your right to not wear a mask if you choose, but it's your privilege to go to a privately owned business, and it's their right to not let you in if you don't wear a mask. You don't have the right to go to Wal-Mart, you are privileged enough to do so.
Apparently we as a country suck at teaching people the difference between the two.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how they're just throwing everything at this -- CO2 poisoning, Jesus Says No Mask, "they're brainwashing kids," unconstitutional, etc. When all it is is metastasized fear of change. Hey, I'm afraid of Covid-19, but there's one very obvious way to reduce the likelihood of catching it, and we all know it:
AGENDA 21, BIATCHES!
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/7XJFAFdH​I44?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duke3522
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over/Under on how many bodies stack up the rest of the month as all retailers require masks?  I'll go with 5. Sucks there has to be blood, but so goes 2020
 
Bedelia Grantham
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/7XJFAFdH​I44?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I like this guy, he's good at taking it to the edge.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bedelia Grantham: [Fark user image 425x566]


At least his mom could cook an edible meal.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is that Ricky Taylor, or is that Ricky Bobby?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The way they like to boycott things and nearly every large shopping company requires a mask and the trickle down from there soon they are going to have to stay home anyway because no one will let them in.

Problem solved.
 
