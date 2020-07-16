 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week, illustrate for us what your pet would say if they could talk. Use any medium you like - illustration software, pen & paper, etc. (Thread open for submissions)   (fark.com) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy, Contests  
•       •       •

89 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2020 at 12:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
E-Brake [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to ye olde Fartist Friday Contest. This week, illustrate for us what your pet would say if they could talk. Use any medium you like - illustration software, pen & paper, etc

Here's what I'm pretty certain my dog Miss MoneyPenny is telling me all about in the backyard:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or if you like, you can borrow my spitfire Ellie Mae as your muse and illustrate what she would say:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand, since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme, please send it along to Farkback. Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

Congratulations to last week's winner, FeuDePoubelle!

This weekly contest is submitted on Thursdays with entries open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!) then goes to the Main Page on Friday. The contest closes at the end of the day (midnight Eastern) on Sundays. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

Vote-enabling Instructables:
If you're on either the full site or mobile, just check the "Enable voting for this entry?" box under your entry before you hit Post.

If you forget to clicky the Votey box just Report your post using the radioactive button and ask us to enable voting.

Rules:
All votable entries must follow the theme requirements.

This week's theme: Illustrate for us what your pet would say if they could talk. Use any medium you like - illustration software, pen & paper, etc

Three separate entries maximum are allowed per person.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

All skill levels encouraged and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
Nothing To See Here [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My dog thinks in cursive. He's classy like that.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.