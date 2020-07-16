 Skip to content
(Twitter)   In studying the sewer system it turns out a lot of people in Elko County, Nevada, have Covid-19 in their corn   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Okay, these poop statistics ALWAYS seem to have at least an order of magnitude more estimated cases than testing seems to imply...

So are these surveys actually accurate? Also, how long before conservatives start screaming about how their poop CONFIRMS Covid is a Democratic hoax because they aren't dead yet?
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: So are these surveys actually accurate?


I would suggest they're full of shiat.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

puffy999: Okay, these poop statistics ALWAYS seem to have at least an order of magnitude more estimated cases than testing seems to imply...

So are these surveys actually accurate? Also, how long before conservatives start screaming about how their poop CONFIRMS Covid is a Democratic hoax because they aren't dead yet?


Everybody poops. Not everybody gets tested.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

puffy999: Okay, these poop statistics ALWAYS seem to have at least an order of magnitude more estimated cases than testing seems to imply...

So are these surveys actually accurate? Also, how long before conservatives start screaming about how their poop CONFIRMS Covid is a Democratic hoax because they aren't dead yet?


There was a study Yale did. They tracked Coronavirus RNA in poop and counted the concentration. They found the peak of the poop RNA preceded the peak hospitalizations by 3 days and the peak in confirmed test results by 7 days.

The same curve of infections, hospitalizations and RNA in poop were basically the same. You just need to move the dates for each one to see which one precedes the other.


I don't really know the math they used to determine number of people with it. Maybe they have an idea on July 1 they had x num of cases, so they look at the concentration on June 23 and get an approx number to correlate?

I'm thinking if they found 1.7 x 10^3 RNA ML^-1 on June 23, and equated that with 200 active cases on July 1 and now they 10x that number and are inferring 2,000 cases?

I guess? But they don't really explain the math. Just telling people that sh*t is bad in Elko, yo.

Also, here's the Yale study:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.11​0​1/2020.05.19.20105999v1.full.pdf
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if this is one of those little embers President burlap sack of turds will quickly and easily put out?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a peanut Subs. A space peanut.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on you, my toilet seat is covered in tinfoil.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense to test the poop. Bats have coronaviruses in their poop. That what scientists think how this coronavirus mutated. Bat poop got on another animal with coronavirus and created COVID-19, or pangolins created it all by themselves. I don't think they figured out 100% how the virus came to be.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on you, I poop in a jar.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Okay, these poop statistics ALWAYS seem to have at least an order of magnitude more estimated cases than testing seems to imply...

So are these surveys actually accurate? Also, how long before conservatives start screaming about how their poop CONFIRMS Covid is a Democratic hoax because they aren't dead yet?


Maybe Covid makes you poop more.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: Jokes on you, I poop in a jar.


I poop in plastic bags and trucker bomb people on the highway.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actively infected? This news makes me think it's passive.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eeewwww miner and driller poo
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: neapoi: Jokes on you, I poop in a jar.

I poop in plastic bags and trucker bomb people on the highway.


*high five with suspicious material on my hand*
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of septic systems.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid in The Desert Corn

...and other classic movies will be included in my private movie marathon weekend!
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: Makes sense to test the poop. Bats have coronaviruses in their poop. That what scientists think how this coronavirus mutated. Bat poop got on another animal with coronavirus and created COVID-19, or pangolins created it all by themselves. I don't think they figured out 100% how the virus came to be.


It's nearly impossible to get fresh Pangolin these days.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. The town I live in (Fairbanks, AK) also has 151 active infections. I wonder if we really have 2000.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Invincible: puffy999: Okay, these poop statistics ALWAYS seem to have at least an order of magnitude more estimated cases than testing seems to imply...

So are these surveys actually accurate? Also, how long before conservatives start screaming about how their poop CONFIRMS Covid is a Democratic hoax because they aren't dead yet?

Maybe Covid makes you poop more.


Coming soon to all rental housing units and non-C Suite work bathrooms.

If you've nothing to hide if you shat nothing wrong...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: puffy999: Okay, these poop statistics ALWAYS seem to have at least an order of magnitude more estimated cases than testing seems to imply...

So are these surveys actually accurate? Also, how long before conservatives start screaming about how their poop CONFIRMS Covid is a Democratic hoax because they aren't dead yet?

Everybody poops. Not everybody gets tested.


Seems to me they could test the entire town in one day and see whats the correlation.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Huh. The town I live in (Fairbanks, AK) also has 151 active infections. I wonder if we really have 2000.


Any freaky German Shepherds suddenly show up in town?
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: puffy999: Okay, these poop statistics ALWAYS seem to have at least an order of magnitude more estimated cases than testing seems to imply...

So are these surveys actually accurate? Also, how long before conservatives start screaming about how their poop CONFIRMS Covid is a Democratic hoax because they aren't dead yet?

There was a study Yale did. They tracked Coronavirus RNA in poop and counted the concentration. They found the peak of the poop RNA preceded the peak hospitalizations by 3 days and the peak in confirmed test results by 7 days.

The same curve of infections, hospitalizations and RNA in poop were basically the same. You just need to move the dates for each one to see which one precedes the other.


I don't really know the math they used to determine number of people with it. Maybe they have an idea on July 1 they had x num of cases, so they look at the concentration on June 23 and get an approx number to correlate?

I'm thinking if they found 1.7 x 10^3 RNA ML^-1 on June 23, and equated that with 200 active cases on July 1 and now they 10x that number and are inferring 2,000 cases?

I guess? But they don't really explain the math. Just telling people that sh*t is bad in Elko, yo.

Also, here's the Yale study:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.110​1/2020.05.19.20105999v1.full.pdf


What's amazing about the Yale study is that the correlation was 0.99 - that's almost mathematically impossible.

How many hospital beds does Elko have?

Because the shiat says that the shiat's gonna get a shiatload worse...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The company that does this is called Biobot. Google the news for it you'll see they're doing this everywhere.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's both a floor wax and a dessert topping!
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Everybody poops. Not everybody gets tested.



That's a line from Bravefart
 
zeroman987
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: Makes sense to test the poop. Bats have coronaviruses in their poop. That what scientists think how this coronavirus mutated. Bat poop got on another animal with coronavirus and created COVID-19, or pangolins created it all by themselves. I don't think they figured out 100% how the virus came to be.


That was the movie contagion
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: Makes sense to test the poop. Bats have coronaviruses in their poop. That what scientists think how this coronavirus mutated. Bat poop got on another animal with coronavirus and created COVID-19, or pangolins created it all by themselves. I don't think they figured out 100% how the virus came to be.


That haven't, but they probably will.  They figured out the intermediary animal between bats in SARS, MERS, Ebola, and Marburg.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We should start requiring people to eat the little nanotags like they put in explosives so they can be backtracked. That way we would know who the poop belonged to and we could send a team like they sent after ET to pluck them from their home or their job or wherever they are if they aren't at home or at their job or if they don't have a job and we could take them to a secret base and show them the poop and ask them if it's their poop and even let them use their phone right then to check ratemypoo.com to see if it is their poop if they are a regular haha user of ratemypoo otherwise there may be no way to know so the only thing we could do is take their phone back from them and wait for them to poop again while we keep them in some sort of an enclosure so they can't hide their poop or spread it around so thin that it would be impossible to test or even eat their own poop in an effort to delay the inevitable and I feel that once we had them secured in the poop chamber it would be inevitable and they would eventually poop and then another team would go in to subdue them so that the lab people would not be in danger while they collect the poop and take it back to their poop lab to study when it would be safe to call off the team that subdued the person while the poop was collected and let them walk around the enclosure or even move them to a different kind of Post poop enclosure maybe with a TV to watch or magazines and I mean real magazines that are current not like the terrible selection they have at great clips but more like rolling stone and national geographic and they could read the magazines or watch TV or both if they are the kind of person who can do that but not everybody can do both or enjoy both or get much of anything out of either if they try to do both and it would take their mind off of the situation because it would probably be kind of scary so we would also need someone and not a person from the team that subdued them because they might still hold a grudge and not want to listen like if your ex told you Watch Out there is a giant eagle coming for you and you would just let it carry you away and even with it's talons buried in your back and upper arm causing you all kinds of pain while it is flying you back to it's best to feed you to it's your young you still feel like you made the right choice because fark her and her so called concern so you want somebody the person hasn't encountered yet while being drug from their home or subdued after pooping to tell them everything is going to be okay so they don't freak out and make too much noise and upset the other people you have there while they do the test and if the test comes back negative you let them go or better yet you blindfold them and drive them far away or maybe even back home using the same van you're going to use to snatch more people so you don't waste gas and they can't go telling everybody where the poop institute is but if they test positive you move them to another room and you could use people from the team that subdues people after they poop for this because it is an empty room with a drain in the floor and when they ask what the drain is for you pull out a gun and shoot them in the head.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Invincible: puffy999: Okay, these poop statistics ALWAYS seem to have at least an order of magnitude more estimated cases than testing seems to imply...

So are these surveys actually accurate? Also, how long before conservatives start screaming about how their poop CONFIRMS Covid is a Democratic hoax because they aren't dead yet?

Maybe Covid makes you poop more.


It kind of does.

COVID binds to the ACE2 receptor on our cells. That's a receptor that's common to lots of the different kinds of cells in our body, and one of the big concentrations of cells with ACE2 receptors is in the lining of our digestive tract. That's why one of the symptoms of COVID is diarrhea.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Invincible: puffy999: Okay, these poop statistics ALWAYS seem to have at least an order of magnitude more estimated cases than testing seems to imply...

So are these surveys actually accurate? Also, how long before conservatives start screaming about how their poop CONFIRMS Covid is a Democratic hoax because they aren't dead yet?

Maybe Covid makes you poop more.

It kind of does.

COVID binds to the ACE2 receptor on our cells. That's a receptor that's common to lots of the different kinds of cells in our body, and one of the big concentrations of cells with ACE2 receptors is in the lining of our digestive tract. That's why one of the symptoms of COVID is diarrhea.


So that explains why we're boycotting beans this week. Thanks!
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: We should start requiring people to eat the little nanotags like they put in explosives so they can be backtracked. That way we would know who the poop belonged to and we could send a team like they sent after ET to pluck them from their home or their job or wherever they are if they aren't at home or at their job or if they don't have a job and we could take them to a secret base and show them the poop and ask them if it's their poop and even let them use their phone right then to check ratemypoo.com to see if it is their poop if they are a regular haha user of ratemypoo otherwise there may be no way to know so the only thing we could do is take their phone back from them and wait for them to poop again while we keep them in some sort of an enclosure so they can't hide their poop or spread it around so thin that it would be impossible to test or even eat their own poop in an effort to delay the inevitable and I feel that once we had them secured in the poop chamber it would be inevitable and they would eventually poop and then another team would go in to subdue them so that the lab people would not be in danger while they collect the poop and take it back to their poop lab to study when it would be safe to call off the team that subdued the person while the poop was collected and let them walk around the enclosure or even move them to a different kind of Post poop enclosure maybe with a TV to watch or magazines and I mean real magazines that are current not like the terrible selection they have at great clips but more like rolling stone and national geographic and they could read the magazines or watch TV or both if they are the kind of person who can do that but not everybody can do both or enjoy both or get much of anything out of either if they try to do both and it would take their mind off of the situation because it would probably be kind of scary so we would also need someone and not a person from the team that subdued them because they might still hold a grudge and not want to listen like if your ex told you Watch Out there is a giant eagle coming for you and you would just let it carry you away and even with it's talons buried in your back and upper arm causing you all kinds of pain while it is flying you back to it's best to feed you to it's your young you still feel like you made the right choice because fark her and her so called concern so you want somebody the person hasn't encountered yet while being drug from their home or subdued after pooping to tell them everything is going to be okay so they don't freak out and make too much noise and upset the other people you have there while they do the test and if the test comes back negative you let them go or better yet you blindfold them and drive them far away or maybe even back home using the same van you're going to use to snatch more people so you don't waste gas and they can't go telling everybody where the poop institute is but if they test positive you move them to another room and you could use people from the team that subdues people after they poop for this because it is an empty room with a drain in the floor and when they ask what the drain is for you pull out a gun and shoot them in the head.


That's the smartest farking thing I've ever read on this website. Ever.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: puffy999: Okay, these poop statistics ALWAYS seem to have at least an order of magnitude more estimated cases than testing seems to imply...

So are these surveys actually accurate? Also, how long before conservatives start screaming about how their poop CONFIRMS Covid is a Democratic hoax because they aren't dead yet?

Everybody poops. Not everybody gets tested.


Or the tests are taking too damn long to be meaningful.

I was tested at an urgent care site in NYC last Tuesday and I still don't have results as of today. I doubt I have it at this point but come on!
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Trump tweets:

CORN IN POOP!

But if the county in the article was in Texas:

CORNYN POOP!
 
