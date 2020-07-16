 Skip to content
(NPR)   In Georgia, where the governor just overruled municipal mask mandates, they are exporting patients to others state's hospitals. Is that Blue Oyster Cult on the radio?   (npr.org) divider line
23
RodneyToady
7 hours ago  
Don't Fear the Reaper? More like Sole Survivor if this goes on long enough.
 
Ambivalence
6 hours ago  
What other state would take them?
 
gilgigamesh
6 hours ago  

RodneyToady: Don't Fear the Reaper? More like Sole Survivor if this goes on long enough.


Ooo, a deep cut. And one of my personal faves. Have a like.
 
whidbey
5 hours ago  
The song I hear is "Remove that Jackass from Office."
 
puffy999
5 hours ago  
Hopefully all these leaders are burning for us soon.
 
whither_apophis
4 hours ago  
I hope all those hospitals are in-network
 
AsparagusFTW
4 hours ago  
May the strongest survive.

metrograph.comView Full Size
 
Sliding Carp
3 hours ago  
Lou Reed - People Who Died w/ Jim Carroll - 9/25/1984 - Capitol Theatre (Official)
Youtube 0oxJmvSpap0
 
Demetrius
2 hours ago  
I'd post Girlfriend in a Coma here, but I farking hate Morrissey.
 
NM Volunteer
1 hour ago  
Godzilla Blue Oyster Cult Music Video HD
Youtube muUZjovOFRg


Because southerners tend to be fat, you see...
 
trappedspirit
1 hour ago  
Well turn it up, man!
 
The Irresponsible Captain
1 hour ago  
Stabbing Westward - Save Yourself
Youtube 5NZsCYOM4j0
 
Sam Malone
1 hour ago  
Well, I'll be damned. I've been very vocal against it since 2016, but add "shutting down borders" to the list of things I now support.

Man. 2020. Hell of a year.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
1 hour ago  
Creedence Clearwater Revival: Who'll Stop The Rain
Youtube lIPan-rEQJA
 
Rob4127
56 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in the southwest: SANTA FE, NM (AP) - People who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arizona are being transferred to New Mexico hospitals because of staffing shortages and a lack of bed space, under a federal law that requires hospitals to accept patients from neighboring states if beds are available.... [kfoxtv.com]
 
almejita
52 minutes ago  
No subby, it's Tattered Remnants.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
49 minutes ago  
The hospital group issued a separate written statement acknowledging its 637-bed trauma center in Macon is "currently at capacity, but we want to assure our community that this is not due to COVID patient care."

Care to share why you are at capacity?
 
GypsyJoker
45 minutes ago  
Have they tried More Cowbell as a cure for COVID-19?
 
rcain
43 minutes ago  
Those hospitals in other states should ship the resulting corpses to Gov Kemp's front lawn
 
zimbach
27 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/muUZjovO​FRg]

Because southerners tend to be fat, you see...


History shows again and again how nature points out the folly of men.
 
Begoggle
23 minutes ago  
Got to fudge the death toll numbers somehow.
I bet liberals are to blame.
Wait, leftists. Leftists are to blame. That sounds even better.
 
Brosephus
17 minutes ago  
This is why my wife and I have been slowly and strategically stocking up on goods. This fall and winter is going to be hell at the rate we're going. Gov. Mumbles isn't going to have to do a thing. Georgia is going to lock itself down. Can't run an economy when everyone's sick and/or quarantined because of a virus.
 
almejita
8 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Got to fudge the death toll numbers somehow.
I bet liberals are to blame.
Wait, leftists. Leftists are to blame. That sounds even better.


I blame it on the rain.
 
