 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Gament industry, and meatpacking plants among hardest hit by covid-19. With mass evictions on the horizon, anyone know how the bread and circus industries are holding up?   (ktla.com) divider line
12
    More: Fail, Los Angeles County, California, Epidemiology, Employment, Los Angeles County employers, Outbreak, Wage, large employers, Clothing  
•       •       •

234 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2020 at 10:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, ignorng science to maximize short term profits hurts you long term.  Amazeballz.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can the Gament industry succeed, I've never even heard of it
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: How can the Gament industry succeed, I've never even heard of it


Because it's Canadian.  You wouldn't know it.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bread and circuses are big business, at least until the crowd can't afford the bread or circus
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for a new keyboard, subby?

/sporadically malfunctioning keys are a btch
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: croesius: How can the Gament industry succeed, I've never even heard of it

Because it's Canadian.  You wouldn't know it.


It's not Canadian.  That's where they make clothes in Boston.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KRSESQ: Time for a new keyboard, subby?

/sporadically malfunctioning keys are a btch


Subby probably has a MBP with the recall.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you even know what "bread and circus" refers to, subby?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Bread and circuses are big business, at least until the crowd can't afford the bread or circus


They were free.  That's the whole point of them.
 
RY28
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jimmy Dean ham and cheese croissant factory not doing so well . JD ham and cheese biscuit and sausage biscuit factory doing ok. 😞
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Bread and circuses are big business, at least until the crowd can't afford the bread or circus


That's why the Romans threw out free bread at the circuses.
 
zimbach
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bread, at least, is one thing that can be decentralized; though raw material distribution can be a bottleneck as flour and yeast shortages at markets in the early days of the lockdown proved.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.