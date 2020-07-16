 Skip to content
(KOB4)   Pharma Bro's younger cop brother arrested for choking a man to death. Hugo the Dummy last seen nervously hiding Vorelli's body   (kob.com) divider line
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Las Cruces Police were bad when I lived there.

CSB not nearly as bad as this.

I was delivering pizzas at the time. There was some kind of concert, George Strait maybe, in town. Two lane road, I was in the left lane, the cop was in the right lane. The cop was slightly ahead of me, maybe by a car length. Apparently he saw a driver going the other direction without his lights on. He flips on his lights one second before attempting a U-turn in front of me.

I crash into him. I was doing 39mph in a 35mph zone. I'll never forget this.

Since it involved a local cop, a state cop was sent to investigate the scene. I insisted I was only doing 39 in a 35. After talking to everybody he gives me two citations. Speeding, 39 in a 35. Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

I'm pissed. I didn't fail to yield, I had one second between the lights coming on and the cop just turning into my lane. But the local cop's co-workers said he turned on his lights, drove for a bit to clear traffic before making his U-turn. OK...let's say he did that. Did he not look and see that I wasn't slowing down and pulling over? "Hey, I got my lights on, the road most certainly is clear so it's ok to just flip a biatch right now."

I go to court. I have all my arguments ready. Full of passion.

The state cop had the opening statement and he says, "Based on all the information I gathered I believe the Las Cruces Police Department was lying to me and we'd like to dismiss the charge of 'failure to yield'"

Awesome! But then he says, "The driver stated to me that he was driving over the posted speed limit."

I get my turn and I try to say 39 in a 35 is almost always forgiven. But the result was that I had emphatically admitted my guilt.

Funny thing is I remember the LCPD officer's name. I never committed the NM State trooper's name to memory.
 
That wasn't a cool story, bro. That wasn't at all. For failure to abide by CSB etiquette, I'm giving you a ticket.

NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Eravior: That wasn't a cool story, bro. That wasn't at all. For failure to abide by CSB etiquette, I'm giving you a ticket.

morg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was curious when this happened, had to dig around for it:

during the apprehension of Antonio Valenzuela on Feb. 29, 2020

Swift justice.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I actually had to read the article to make sure it literally wasn't Pharma Bro's little brother.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wow, we finally see a cop go away for murder.

Oh, formercop.

Well...it's a start.
 
