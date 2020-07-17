 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Thank you for calling 988, please hold   (thehill.com)
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
funnyjunksite.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources say they've already chosen the new hold music:
1. "everybody hurts" by REM
2. "mad world" by Gary Jules
3. "gloomy sunday"
and 4. "Hollaback Girl" by NoDoubt
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
in seriousness, If anyone in your life is Suicidal. Please, PLEASE don't ignore those last chance warning signs. Please, talk them through their problems - give them a voice that doesn't end with a call to their relatives. Work with them to get help. You may truly save a life in the process.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good thing we don't have rotary phones anymore.

It'd be like:

9
clickclickclickclickclickclickclickcli​ckclickclickclickclick
8
clickclickclickclickclickclickclickcli​ckclick
8
clickclickclickcli- aw fark it. BANG
 
kukukupo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: in seriousness, If anyone in your life is Suicidal. Please, PLEASE don't ignore those last chance warning signs. Please, talk them through their problems - give them a voice that doesn't end with a call to their relatives. Work with them to get help. You may truly save a life in the process.


1. we don't come here to get any serious things.
2. you are not my supervisor.
c. yes, you are right.
4. it is always c.
 
powhound
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Heil Hitler Hotline, would you prefer gas or a bullet?

/no snark, if someone is reaching out stay with them until they are safe.
 
McJaemes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One thing I've learned about the Navy: they dont care about suicide. My shipmate took his own life a few months ago. Hardly a blink out of the navy. No support whatsoever for the rest of our division. It's like he wasnt ever there.

They give a lot of lip-service to all the resources available, but if you call them (I did) you just get the run-around or ignored. At best you talk to some fast-talking "counselor" filling out a checklist.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Good thing we don't have rotary phones anymore.

It'd be like:

9
clickclickclickclickclickclickclickcli​ckclickclickclickclick
8
clickclickclickclickclickclickclickcli​ckclick
8
clickclickclickcli- aw fark it. BANG


I woulda went with 80085. That's a reason to live right there.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
OF COURSE they chose 988
 
powhound
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

McJaemes: One thing I've learned about the Navy: they dont care about suicide. My shipmate took his own life a few months ago. Hardly a blink out of the navy. No support whatsoever for the rest of our division. It's like he wasnt ever there.

They give a lot of lip-service to all the resources available, but if you call them (I did) you just get the run-around or ignored. At best you talk to some fast-talking "counselor" filling out a checklist.


Fark. Sorry about that. ((Hugs)) I was in for six and the wife for three. Daughter is currently in her second year. I would like to think that the Navy takes care of their own better than you experienced.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Sources say they've already chosen the new hold music:
1. "everybody hurts" by REM
2. "mad world" by Gary Jules
3. "gloomy sunday"
and 4. "Hollaback Girl" by NoDoubt


You forgot: (the number has been changed as an intentional disservice)
Public Enemy - 911 is a Joke (1990)
Youtube CPNK0VspQ0M
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Sources say they've already chosen the new hold music:
1. "everybody hurts" by REM
2. "mad world" by Gary Jules
3. "gloomy sunday"
and 4. "Hollaback Girl" by NoDoubt


What!?  No Radio Head?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
