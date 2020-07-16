 Skip to content
"It's just a damn cat, I know. The world is burning, and people are dying up and down the country, and I'm upset about a cat. But there it is." This thread lovingly dedicated to all the fur friends lost in recent weeks on both Woofday and Caturday
    Caturday, Cat, family cat  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.net
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I feel for all the data and dogs who've lost their people and need to find new homes.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hooray, I made it for a change!  Thursdays usually end around Friday afternoon, but this week fell apart early.  I'm just writing it off and we'll try again on Monday to have a week.

Bring on the kittehs!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think he sees Caturday over there
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

cherryl taggart: Hooray, I made it for a change!  Thursdays usually end around Friday afternoon, but this week fell apart early.  I'm just writing it off and we'll try again on Monday to have a week.

Bring on the kittehs!


A week falling apart sounds daunting. Hope your next week is smoother!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: [Fark user image 850x637]

I think he sees Caturday over there


do I have your permission to do some photoshopping of this photo?  Making him electric?
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: [Fark user image 500x336]


They should start looking for their birthday hats as a certain crazed cat turns 9 on Sunday
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: Mudd's woman: [Fark user image 850x637]

I think he sees Caturday over there

do I have your permission to do some photoshopping of this photo?  Making him electric?


You have perpetual permission for anything I ever put on here!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Mudd's woman: [Fark user image 500x336]

They should start looking for their birthday hats as a certain crazed cat turns 9 on Sunday


Desi...?
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Snuffybud: Mudd's woman: [Fark user image 500x336]

They should start looking for their birthday hats as a certain crazed cat turns 9 on Sunday

Desi...?

; )
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Bliss kitty (Khaleesi) says hi......mellowed out on my chest at the moment.....
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rocky ?-2019 RIP
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This is Bleudog. He passed away 8 years ago. He was 18.
Fark user imageView Full Size


We have 3 Dogwood trees in the front yard. We buried his ashes at the base of one.

This is Dutchess. She crossed the bridge 5 years ago. She was 16. Her ashes grace another Dogwood.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm using my crappy phone to take pictures of old photos so they might not be the best quality.  That's my story and I'm sticking to it.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Perhaps I should read the headline before posting.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 850x637]

Rocky ?-2019 RIP


Stanley appreciates Rocky's good looks and his regal legacy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Non Sequitur Man: This is Bleudog. He passed away 8 years ago. He was 18.
[Fark user image 425x566]

We have 3 Dogwood trees in the front yard. We buried his ashes at the base of one.

This is Dutchess. She crossed the bridge 5 years ago. She was 16. Her ashes grace another Dogwood.


So glad you could find a way to keep their memories close.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 528x960]


In his very favorite outfit.
; - )
 
Timid Goddess [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Max was a handsome fellow
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: [Fark user image 425x566]

Max was a handsome fellow


oh, his coloring reminds of sweet S.P.
(RIP)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Topaz and Stinky.....will see ya one say
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x239]

RIP Topaz and Stinky.....will see ya one say


Day....
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 528x960]

In his very favorite outfit.
; - )


Heh!

Never figured out why he hated that dinosaur outfit so much, but had no problem with the coats/jackets that DIL made him.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
He might be just a damn cat, but he's been your confidant for the last 15 years.
 
professional_vampire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Holy Bast, what a week!  I woke up Sunday morning not feeling well, and as the day went on I went from not feeling well to feeling really bad, all the way to pretty much incoherent.  Hubby called 911 about 6:30, I got to the ER around 7, and I got out the hospital at 1 today.  Then I got home, got a shower, and noticed Cracker Jack acting strange - he was peeing blood.  So, off to the vet we went.  He's home now with a diagnosis of cystitis and a very bad mood.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

professional_vampire: Holy Bast, what a week!  I woke up Sunday morning not feeling well, and as the day went on I went from not feeling well to feeling really bad, all the way to pretty much incoherent.  Hubby called 911 about 6:30, I got to the ER around 7, and I got out the hospital at 1 today.  Then I got home, got a shower, and noticed Cracker Jack acting strange - he was peeing blood.  So, off to the vet we went.  He's home now with a diagnosis of cystitis and a very bad mood.


Damn, I thought I had a bad week!  My kids are over medicated, under medicated, self medicating, running wild, but at least we come home from the ER on the same day.

Feel better, and hope your fur baby is well soon.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Just got a few this week.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.