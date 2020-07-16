 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Typefaces of protest. Come for Neurotica Sans, stay for Illuminati Bold   (twitter.com) divider line
24
    More: Misc, shot  
•       •       •

1034 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2020 at 8:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
John Mulaney - Birthday Sign Kinetic Typography
Youtube umjFkY9uAdo
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure that Comic Sans is the Official Typeface of Trump/Pence 2020.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Pretty sure that Comic Sans is the Official Typeface of Trump/Pence 2020.


Dingbats.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: ChrisDe: Pretty sure that Comic Sans is the Official Typeface of Trump/Pence 2020.

Dingbats.


Fette Fraktur
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all in wingdings to me.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Pretty sure that Comic Sans is the Official Typeface of Trump/Pence 2020.


Hey take that back, Comic Sans is the bomb
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typeface of hope:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: ChrisDe: Pretty sure that Comic Sans is the Official Typeface of Trump/Pence 2020.

Hey take that back, Comic Sans is the bomb


AOL!
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've become utterly obsessed with fonts, and slide backgrounds, and ridiculous things like that. I've reached the point in my career where no one can actually stop me presenting things however I want. Hence if I wanna do humbug stripes...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arial Black
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should attend a counter BLM protest with "All Lives Matter" in Comic Sans.
 
Todd300
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not serious unless it's in holocaust center bold.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit! Now I want my username to be Dipshiat Condensed
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boooook Antiquaaaaaaa!!!!!!

cdn1.thecomeback.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What if you're protesting good fonts?
[black_guy_pointing_at_head.jpg]
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
LEROOOOOYYYYYYY JENKINS!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ChrisDe: Pretty sure that Comic Sans is the Official Typeface of Trump/Pence 2020.

Hey take that back, Comic Sans is the bomb


There's always a time and place for Comic Sans.  Also, it's weird being a stock photo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dipshiat Condensed

That one made me lol
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Arial Black
[Fark user image image 399x420]


Turns my lower-case italic into upper-case roman, IYKWIM.
 
LesterB
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Arial Black
[Fark user image image 399x420]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Dammit! Now I want my username to be Dipshiat Condensed


That's the best one.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And if you don't like pink you're gonna have to find someone else to do your reporting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.