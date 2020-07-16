 Skip to content
(PsyPost)   Scientists at Johns Hopkins release new study explaining why psilocybic muchrooms have been consumed by humans for centuries, and their shocking answer is: 'to get high'
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
O'Rly?

DUH.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought about trying 'srooms but never have. From the clinical trial in the article, I looked up dextromethorphan (OTC cough syrup ingredient). I mean, I knew you could use it to get high but when I saw how much you would need to take, I was like "WHY?" That would be like attempting to get drunk via Angostura Bitters or shots of Malort: you could go that way but do you really hate yourself that much???
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Our staff are demanding repeated trials. For scientific rigor, of course."
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hehe, there was a 'zine from back in the day in Bloomington, IN that celebrated it.


hehe, there was a 'zine from back in the day in Bloomington, IN that celebrated it.

tinyfez.comView Full Size


http://tussinup.whybark.com/
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aetre: "Our staff are demanding repeated trials. For scientific rigor, of course."


Sounds like I need to get a job there!
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chris Rock - Getting High
Youtube WXxwOiOX0HM
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many grey market weed shops in Canada are starting to sell shrooms.

I've been thinking of trying some out.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

One small bottle (6 or 8 oz, don't remember) will get you farked up.


One small bottle (6 or 8 oz, don't remember) will get you farked up.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'd highly recommend them.  They're great for a "reset."  Stuck in a rut?  In a funk?  Or just want to have some fun?  It's a nice escape where you'll giggle and laugh so hard you're face muscles will hurt the next day.  Plus you'll get to see a pretty light show.


I'd highly recommend them.  They're great for a "reset."  Stuck in a rut?  In a funk?  Or just want to have some fun?  It's a nice escape where you'll giggle and laugh so hard you're face muscles will hurt the next day.  Plus you'll get to see a pretty light show.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you are high.  Getting eaten by a leopard isn't as painful.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No shiat.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Many grey market weed shops in Canada are starting to sell shrooms.

I've been thinking of trying some out.


Round bout 07 a grey market guy was about to get busted.

He did all his sales through the til, and paid taxes on it.

He had a heads up because cops being cops are crooked for some side cash.

Few days before the bust I go in, buy my weekly few Oz's, he rises me a pound of shrooms in for free, and says he's closing shop in a few days, tell friends, but make sure they are there by Tuesday before noon.

I spent the next month just eating little bits of shrooms as a snack.

I decided to get myself out of a depression funk by moving to the other side of the planet.

Thank you "Nick" wherever you in witness protection
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"My work is done."
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

[Fark user image image 850x370]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psilocybin has huge psychiatric potential.  As does MDMA.

Addiction, depression, and PTSD are rampant and crippling in modern society.  These two drugs may be the answer to a much healthier populace.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
defuq is a "muchroom"?

/ sigh
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Why in god's name would the politicians want that?

Addiction, depression, and PTSD are rampant and crippling in modern society.  These two drugs may be the answer to a much healthier populace.


Why in god's name would the politicians want that?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

PureBounds: defuq is a "muchroom"?

/ sigh


It means "spacious".
 
Drearyx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Its not always fun. Be careful.

My brother who is currently imo a mess, has decided that micro dosing on a daily farking basis is ok. Stupid.

A bit of a rant incoming..

I'm quite tired of folk having this irrational, abusive mindset of "my medication!".. Yet 10 years ago these same turds would have gone out of their way to damage others rep for using the same shiat.

Everything has medicinal uses. And most substances would help with your "funk" - so are you going to start consuming meth and heroin as well?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I may have done it a few times when I was young and stupider, one hell of a hangover.

/nowhere near as awesome as shrooms

[Fark user image 850x370]


I may have done it a few times when I was young and stupider, one hell of a hangover.

/nowhere near as awesome as shrooms
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
getting high is fun and all but the occasional ego death can do wonders for your well-being
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

isamudyson: I thought about trying 'srooms but never have. From the clinical trial in the article, I looked up dextromethorphan (OTC cough syrup ingredient). I mean, I knew you could use it to get high but when I saw how much you would need to take, I was like "WHY?" That would be like attempting to get drunk via Angostura Bitters or shots of Malort: you could go that way but do you really hate yourself that much???


Downside: Cough syrup is probably one of the most physically dangerous ways to consume psychedelics, re: the overall toxicity from other ingredients. Be careful with a liver - we only get one, transplants aside.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dude the only way I can get my hands on some, is to ask my nephew, who will then tell my older sis, who would then shame me in front of my whole family.

I'm 51 farking years old.

I'd highly recommend them.  They're great for a "reset."  Stuck in a rut?  In a funk?  Or just want to have some fun?  It's a nice escape where you'll giggle and laugh so hard you're face muscles will hurt the next day.  Plus you'll get to see a pretty light show.


Dude the only way I can get my hands on some, is to ask my nephew, who will then tell my older sis, who would then shame me in front of my whole family.

I'm 51 farking years old.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I prefer bath salts because I always have a hard time chewing with shrooms.
 
Unknown Subject [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

isamudyson: I thought about trying 'srooms but never have. From the clinical trial in the article, I looked up dextromethorphan (OTC cough syrup ingredient). I mean, I knew you could use it to get high but when I saw how much you would need to take, I was like "WHY?" That would be like attempting to get drunk via Angostura Bitters or shots of Malort: you could go that way but do you really hate yourself that much???


It's completely different from alcohol or "traditional" psychedelics like LSD or shrooms.  It's very fun but darker and more powerful than the others, but unfortunately all the available preparations you would find in most stores nowadays suck and very, very few are DXM only, which is necessary as the other ingredients are toxic at those doses.  Nausea is easily its biggest problem, partially because you have to chug a cup of yucky syrup but even with gel caps you can throw up.  Thus it has a limited fan base compared to things like LSD or mushrooms, despite it probably being more fun after you get past the nausea with a lower likelihood of a bad trip.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Downside: Cough syrup is probably one of the most physically dangerous ways to consume psychedelics, re: the overall toxicity from other ingredients. Be careful with a liver - we only get one, transplants aside.


In the interest of harm reduction and not tripping balls, dextromethorphan is sold as a single ingredient in an array of products.  To use it in combination with other OTC drugs or preparations such as Coricidin or NyQuil is an even greater invitation to a bad time, or injury.

It is an effective antitussive, your best bet is to leave it at that.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: isamudyson: I thought about trying 'srooms but never have. From the clinical trial in the article, I looked up dextromethorphan (OTC cough syrup ingredient). I mean, I knew you could use it to get high but when I saw how much you would need to take, I was like "WHY?" That would be like attempting to get drunk via Angostura Bitters or shots of Malort: you could go that way but do you really hate yourself that much???

Downside: Cough syrup is probably one of the most physically dangerous ways to consume psychedelics, re: the overall toxicity from other ingredients. Be careful with a liver - we only get one, transplants aside.


And that's what makes it all so sad.

You ain't never gonna stop humans from getting high. Never. Especially not now. But when you punish and ostracize folks who would normally seek out weed or psychedelics to relieve stress, then they have to get creative. They drink farking cough syrup, and hand sanitizer.

Folks been dosing mushrooms since way before you, and your brother were born.  If he's having issues, that sounds deeply personal, and may be family related.  Forget about what you think you know. You don't know.  And you being in a position to criticize him makes it even worse.  He's not you. Isn't that bad enough?

There's an organization called Maps.org They've done a lot of groundbreaking work using psychedelics to treat depression, and PTSD. They're hoping for FDA approval by 2023, but I predict they'll get approval a lot faster than that. Peoples brains are gonna need to be reset.

Some call it "Soma," Bread and circuses, maybe. I call it a way to keep me from jumping off a bridge.

I hope I qualify as a test subject. 51 years is a long goddamn time to live with the memory of childhood sexual abuse.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
d.justpo.stView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

It may be possible to buy spores legally and then grow them in a plastic tub in a closet. Theoretically.

I'd highly recommend them.  They're great for a "reset."  Stuck in a rut?  In a funk?  Or just want to have some fun?  It's a nice escape where you'll giggle and laugh so hard you're face muscles will hurt the next day.  Plus you'll get to see a pretty light show.

Dude the only way I can get my hands on some, is to ask my nephew, who will then tell my older sis, who would then shame me in front of my whole family.

I'm 51 farking years old.


It may be possible to buy spores legally and then grow them in a plastic tub in a closet. Theoretically.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ask your nephews friends.....

I'd highly recommend them.  They're great for a "reset."  Stuck in a rut?  In a funk?  Or just want to have some fun?  It's a nice escape where you'll giggle and laugh so hard you're face muscles will hurt the next day.  Plus you'll get to see a pretty light show.

Dude the only way I can get my hands on some, is to ask my nephew, who will then tell my older sis, who would then shame me in front of my whole family.

I'm 51 farking years old.


Ask your nephews friends.....
 
Unknown Subject [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Buy them off Empire market with bitcoin.

I'd highly recommend them.  They're great for a "reset."  Stuck in a rut?  In a funk?  Or just want to have some fun?  It's a nice escape where you'll giggle and laugh so hard you're face muscles will hurt the next day.  Plus you'll get to see a pretty light show.

Dude the only way I can get my hands on some, is to ask my nephew, who will then tell my older sis, who would then shame me in front of my whole family.

I'm 51 farking years old.


Buy them off Empire market with bitcoin.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dwrash: When you are high.  Getting eaten by a leopard isn't as painful.


That never happened at Hopkins.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The one and only time I did 'shrooms, I found my visual and auditory senses to be greatly enhanced - everything was more focused, colorful and beautiful - which made for quite a pleasurable experience overall. I could've shot the nuts off a mosquito with a BB gun from 100 yards.
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Drearyx: Its not always fun. Be careful.

My brother who is currently imo a mess, has decided that micro dosing on a daily farking basis is ok. Stupid.

A bit of a rant incoming..

I'm quite tired of folk having this irrational, abusive mindset of "my medication!".. Yet 10 years ago these same turds would have gone out of their way to damage others rep for using the same shiat.

Everything has medicinal uses. And most substances would help with your "funk" - so are you going to start consuming meth and heroin as well?


No, that's not true.  Substance abuse often exacerbates mental illness depending on the brain chemistry and condition the person has.  Self-medication is a shot in the dark for most people.

Psilocybin has specific applications for addiction and depression.  The studies being done are combining doses (taken in the presence of a professional) with directed therapy.  They're finding that some patients can make progress equivalent to years of therapy and addiction recovery in a very small number of sessions.  It can literally cure conditions that conventional psychiatric medicine struggles to even manage successfully.

They are not sending people home with a big bag of shrooms and saying "take as needed".  My partner is a PhD candidate at Hopkins, and she has talked to me at length about this research program.  It's amazing, actually.  It could represent a major medical breakthrough.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Screw THAT! Time to become the legendary "fun" Auntie.

A four (4) bedroom apartment.

A four (4) bedroom 2 1/2 bath Manhattan apartment.

I'd highly recommend them.  They're great for a "reset."  Stuck in a rut?  In a funk?  Or just want to have some fun?  It's a nice escape where you'll giggle and laugh so hard you're face muscles will hurt the next day.  Plus you'll get to see a pretty light show.

Dude the only way I can get my hands on some, is to ask my nephew, who will then tell my older sis, who would then shame me in front of my whole family.

I'm 51 farking years old.

Buy them off Empire market with bitcoin.


BlackChickWhiteAccent: dkulprit: isamudyson: I thought about trying 'srooms but never have. From the clinical trial in the article, I looked up dextromethorphan (OTC cough syrup ingredient). I mean, I knew you could use it to get high but when I saw how much you would need to take, I was like "WHY?" That would be like attempting to get drunk via Angostura Bitters or shots of Malort: you could go that way but do you really hate yourself that much???

I'd highly recommend them.  They're great for a "reset."  Stuck in a rut?  In a funk?  Or my nephew, who willjust want to have some fun?  It's a nice escape where you'll giggle and laugh so hard you're face muscles will hurt the next day.  Plus you'll get to see a pretty light show.

Dude the only way I can get my hands on some, is to ask then tell my older sis, who would then shame me in front of my whole family.

I'm 51 farking years old.


Screw THAT! Time to become the legendary "fun" Auntie.

PureBounds: defuq is a "muchroom"?

/ sigh


A four (4) bedroom apartment.

PureBounds: defuq is a "muchroom"?

/ sigh


A four (4) bedroom 2 1/2 bath Manhattan apartment.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Drearyx: Its not always fun. Be careful.

My brother who is currently imo a mess, has decided that micro dosing on a daily farking basis is ok. Stupid.

A bit of a rant incoming..

I'm quite tired of folk having this irrational, abusive mindset of "my medication!".. Yet 10 years ago these same turds would have gone out of their way to damage others rep for using the same shiat.

Everything has medicinal uses. And most substances would help with your "funk" - so are you going to start consuming meth and heroin as well?


Yup.
For me, the people using the medicine line as reason for legalisation when their primary concern is actually recreation use... Makes he stabby. Plenty of medicines out there that are regulated and prescribed without wholesale license for population to roam around off their nut. Research, regulate, package, and prescribe... That's good. I don't want to live in a world surrounded by high people; another symptom of a sick culture, my buzz is more important than your society. Go ahead and rant, skew, troll at me. Don't care.
 
henryhill
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Love mushrooms. Wish they were more available where I live.

Trying to acquire them usually goes something like this-

Me: I love mushrooms, wish I could get some
New acquaintance: Oh, I can get them, let me know
Me: I'm letting you know right now, I'll take as much as you can get.
New acquaintance: (SILENCE)
 
Unknown Subject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LiberalConservative: Drearyx: Its not always fun. Be careful.

My brother who is currently imo a mess, has decided that micro dosing on a daily farking basis is ok. Stupid.

A bit of a rant incoming..

I'm quite tired of folk having this irrational, abusive mindset of "my medication!".. Yet 10 years ago these same turds would have gone out of their way to damage others rep for using the same shiat.

Everything has medicinal uses. And most substances would help with your "funk" - so are you going to start consuming meth and heroin as well?

Yup.
For me, the people using the medicine line as reason for legalisation when their primary concern is actually recreation use... Makes he stabby. Plenty of medicines out there that are regulated and prescribed without wholesale license for population to roam around off their nut. Research, regulate, package, and prescribe... That's good. I don't want to live in a world surrounded by high people; another symptom of a sick culture, my buzz is more important than your society. Go ahead and rant, skew, troll at me. Don't care.


I hope someone slips some LSD in your coffee even though you deserve datura.
 
