(NPR)   ________, and ________ spark record gun sales   (npr.org)
79
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Economic anxiety" and penis envy.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Racism and fear
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
November 3 and toilet paper shortages?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And some people said Obama was the best gun salesman...
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The thing is, now it's Libs AND Conservatives buying up guns. Just in case.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Interviewer: "As an American, how much faith do you have in your fellow Americans?"
Random guy: "Enough to panic buy toilet paper/a firearm/hoard quarters/whatever's next."
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Anything and everything
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I like big guns and I cannot lie.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Global pandemic, and economic uncertainty
 
ifky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Americans and a day ending in Y?
 
rcain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And the rest of us are feeling the need to arm ourselves against the Confederate and Nazi flag waving, MAGA hat wearing covidiot horde
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds like the looting had a bigger impact on Middle America than the polls let on.

This "law and order" tack that Trump is taking may have some merit after all...Beware the 'silent majority.'
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Tiny weeners and small brains?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bonnie / Clyde
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Interviewer: "As an American, how much faith do you have in your fellow Americans?"
Random guy: "Enough to panic buy toilet paper/a firearm/hoard quarters/whatever's next."


When you put it like that the hoarding makes sense.

Knowing that somewhere out there everything you need to survive in life will at some point depend upon common human decency starts to get worrying when you see that 40% of the country still approve of trump.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mickey / Mallory?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gun ownership is stupid. And feeds the black market.
Thanks for the next murder, ppl.
But at least you have your false sense of security. Woot.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Moran / Associates?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nazi police being outed, leftists arming up
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hookers / blow?
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Global pandemic, and economic uncertainty


Yup, exactly. Also, there is a huge shortage of ammunition right now. Stuff that used to be considered garbage/bottom of the barrel for .223/5.56 is being sold by the 1k case and bought up quick for at a minimum 30%-40% markup. I was able to pick up one of the last DHS training ammo cases for pretty cheap, the website I got it from must have sold around 300k-400k rounds of this one particular batch  in like two days. It's insane. The only downside is that the cases are purple lol. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sanity and personal determination.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA:

Mandy Collins lives in Little Mountain, S.C., with her husband and three kids. The 38-year-old never owned a gun before. Her husband doesn't have one either. But after the pandemic hit, she spent $450 on a powerful handgun.


Powerful?  I doubt it...especially for a first time buyer.  My guess would be 9mm.
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Racism and paranoia.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
After Seattle decided to abandon a police department and let protestors take over six city blocks this shouldn't be a surprise. The entire reason anti-gun people say you'd don't need a gun is because the police and government have everything under control. Well Seattle showed everyone that the government is quite willing to pack up and leave and if it happens once it can happen again.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: ColonelCathcart: Global pandemic, and economic uncertainty

Yup, exactly. Also, there is a huge shortage of ammunition right now. Stuff that used to be considered garbage/bottom of the barrel for .223/5.56 is being sold by the 1k case and bought up quick for at a minimum 30%-40% markup. I was able to pick up one of the last DHS training ammo cases for pretty cheap, the website I got it from must have sold around 300k-400k rounds of this one particular batch  in like two days. It's insane. The only downside is that the cases are purple lol. [Fark user image image 425x425]


Does it do the same job that a non-purple round would do?
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
After reading Biden's gun control proposal, its only going to get worse.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: After Seattle decided to abandon a police department and let protestors take over six city blocks this shouldn't be a surprise. The entire reason anti-gun people say you'd don't need a gun is because the police and government have everything under control. Well Seattle showed everyone that the government is quite willing to pack up and leave and if it happens once it can happen again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's not unreasonable to think that the crunch is coming. It's been expected for 50 years but it keeps being put off by solutions that are worse but slower to manifest themselves than the problems. For example, hypothetically, we could all be starving if not for crops that are genetically-engineered to be immune to Roundup. We'd all be sick and wallowing in a landfill if we didn't ship all our toxic waste to China, where they burn the part they don't want and add it to the atmosphere. The real problem. of course, is population.

Maybe we can think of ways to keep it from happening in our lifetime. But that just kicks the problem down the road to your children. Make sure they know how to use that gun.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I love Match Game. I'll say, Sonny and Cher, Gene, I mean, Alec.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: ColonelCathcart: Global pandemic, and economic uncertainty

Yup, exactly. Also, there is a huge shortage of ammunition right now. Stuff that used to be considered garbage/bottom of the barrel for .223/5.56 is being sold by the 1k case and bought up quick for at a minimum 30%-40% markup. I was able to pick up one of the last DHS training ammo cases for pretty cheap, the website I got it from must have sold around 300k-400k rounds of this one particular batch  in like two days. It's insane. The only downside is that the cases are purple lol. [Fark user image image 425x425]


Further proving how stupid gun owners are
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: RTOGUY: After Seattle decided to abandon a police department and let protestors take over six city blocks this shouldn't be a surprise. The entire reason anti-gun people say you'd don't need a gun is because the police and government have everything under control. Well Seattle showed everyone that the government is quite willing to pack up and leave and if it happens once it can happen again.
[Fark user image image 512x512]


🙄
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's a Time of Changes
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mathamagical: ShavedOrangutan: Interviewer: "As an American, how much faith do you have in your fellow Americans?"
Random guy: "Enough to panic buy toilet paper/a firearm/hoard quarters/whatever's next."

When you put it like that the hoarding makes sense.

Knowing that somewhere out there everything you need to survive in life will at some point depend upon common human decency starts to get worrying when you see that 40% of the country still approve of trump.


To further add to what your trying to say, go stand in your local Walmart, and just watch people walk by for 5 minutes. Can you imagine a situation arising due to either the virus or maybe some economic issue and these are the people you have to count on to ration 3 days worth of food for a week?  Say that for whatever reason, Walmart and all the local stores are really low on food, and very few people are working due to getting sick. I'm not trying to promote prepping, that's all bullsh*t power fantasy garbage, but it does make you stop and think a bit. I just don't trust people in general to do the right thing.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mathamagical: ShavedOrangutan: Interviewer: "As an American, how much faith do you have in your fellow Americans?"
Random guy: "Enough to panic buy toilet paper/a firearm/hoard quarters/whatever's next."

When you put it like that the hoarding makes sense.

Knowing that somewhere out there everything you need to survive in life will at some point depend upon common human decency starts to get worrying when you see that 40% of the country still approve of trump.


It's more than that, because if people really planned for the end of times they'd hoard things that have actual economic use to trade.  These panic buys are just a grasp at having control over their own world.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: nyan9mm: ColonelCathcart: Global pandemic, and economic uncertainty

Yup, exactly. Also, there is a huge shortage of ammunition right now. Stuff that used to be considered garbage/bottom of the barrel for .223/5.56 is being sold by the 1k case and bought up quick for at a minimum 30%-40% markup. I was able to pick up one of the last DHS training ammo cases for pretty cheap, the website I got it from must have sold around 300k-400k rounds of this one particular batch  in like two days. It's insane. The only downside is that the cases are purple lol. [Fark user image image 425x425]

Does it do the same job that a non-purple round would do?


Allegedly, out to 200 yards, then the groups open up more than usual is what I read
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mandy Collins lives in Little Mountain, S.C.

Ah yes, notoriously prime territory for looting, rioting, and escaped convict home invasions.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Herp and Derp?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
311 - Guns (Are for Pussies)
Youtube bawKwmeKbSw
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Interviewer: "As an American, how much faith do you have in your fellow Americans?"
Random guy: "Enough to panic buy toilet paper/a firearm/hoard quarters/whatever's next."


Cheap beer is next most likely, according to an article I read today aluminum can manufacturers are unable to keep up with demand. As we've all switched from draft beer and soda to drinking at home we've apparently put strain on a system that was already heavily stressed by the growth of sparkling water, hard seltzer, and a move away from plastics due to environmental concerns. So far manufacturers are simply trying to accommodate this by discontinuing slower moving product, but at some point most likely there will be pricing increases and I would expect that to hit most severely at things like the cheap 30 pack of light beer as far as the percentage increase in cost which will lead to hoarding.
 
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm not trying to promote prepping, that's all bullsh*t power fantasy garbage

A lot of folks go overboard, but my grandmother always had 3 months of home canned and preserved food, plus a huge garden and chickens. It was just how people lived back then.
 
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's more than that, because if people really planned for the end of times they'd hoard things that have actual economic use to trade.

Like, um, guns and ammo you mean?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Mandy Collins lives in Little Mountain, S.C.

Ah yes, notoriously prime territory for looting, rioting, and escaped convict home invasions.

[Fark user image 425x459] [Fark user image 415x355]


The population of L'il Mountain is 291.

This is yokel-ism, pure and simple.  Ain't no prisoner, protestor, or toilet paper bandit got time for that town.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: nyan9mm: ColonelCathcart: Global pandemic, and economic uncertainty

Yup, exactly. Also, there is a huge shortage of ammunition right now. Stuff that used to be considered garbage/bottom of the barrel for .223/5.56 is being sold by the 1k case and bought up quick for at a minimum 30%-40% markup. I was able to pick up one of the last DHS training ammo cases for pretty cheap, the website I got it from must have sold around 300k-400k rounds of this one particular batch  in like two days. It's insane. The only downside is that the cases are purple lol. [Fark user image image 425x425]

Further proving how stupid gun owners are


I mean, the purple cases look strange, but I wouldn't go so far to call someone stupid for buying something in a strange color. Besides, purple is the pro LGBTQ color right? Sounds like a great match for any new Left leaning gun owner, they can show support as well as have affordable ammunition for their new "Black Rifle".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Tiny weeners and small brains?


If you went shooting, I bet you would react the same way this guy did:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: nyan9mm: ColonelCathcart: Global pandemic, and economic uncertainty

Yup, exactly. Also, there is a huge shortage of ammunition right now. Stuff that used to be considered garbage/bottom of the barrel for .223/5.56 is being sold by the 1k case and bought up quick for at a minimum 30%-40% markup. I was able to pick up one of the last DHS training ammo cases for pretty cheap, the website I got it from must have sold around 300k-400k rounds of this one particular batch  in like two days. It's insane. The only downside is that the cases are purple lol. [Fark user image image 425x425]

Does it do the same job that a non-purple round would do?


No.  It totally kills my erection.

But seriously, if anyone is considering their first gun let us know and me and the other ammosexuals will be incredibly happy to try to help out with advice.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: After Seattle decided to abandon a police department and let protestors take over six city blocks this shouldn't be a surprise. The entire reason anti-gun people say you'd don't need a gun is because the police and government have everything under control. Well Seattle showed everyone that the government is quite willing to pack up and leave and if it happens once it can happen again.


Bingo.  Recent events have demonstrated how the gun grabbers have been wrong.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

drewogatory: I'm not trying to promote prepping, that's all bullsh*t power fantasy garbage

A lot of folks go overboard, but my grandmother always had 3 months of home canned and preserved food, plus a huge garden and chickens. It was just how people lived back then.


I've got two full 12 packs of TP for my bunghole.  Wouldn't mind grabbing one more package, along with some paper towels and a couple cases of bottled water.  Other than that I should be fine.

The second lockdown that's on the horizon is going to be more dangerous than the first one.  The looney tunes will be out in force from day one.
 
