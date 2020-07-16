 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   America went crazy buying new clothes during June on news that eating nothing but Nachos, Funyons, and pizza for three months causes many wardrobe items to no longer fit correctly   (npr.org) divider line
34
    More: Obvious, Unemployment, Monetary policy, Great Depression, Federal Reserve System, Economics, Retail sales, Central bank, Economy  
•       •       •

282 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2020 at 4:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I resemble that remark, doh!
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

LIES, LIES AND *wheeze* MORE LIES!!
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all leggings and pajama pants.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've actually lost a bunch of weight. Had to pull my old clothes out of my dresser that I got too fat for years ago.

Eating better, and less. It's easier when I'm at home every day, instead of sitting at my desk wolfing down some fast food I got delivered to work because I don't have time for anything else.
 
sourballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Booze and beer. And it's a bad idea to buy clothes when you have a poison headache
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"PepsiCo on Monday reported that its quarterly revenue fell as fewer consumers bought its drinks at restaurants or convenience stores as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

But its food business fared better, with products like Cheetos and oatmeal seeing strong growth. "

And there's hope for the future!

"The company has crafted a marketing plan for the rest of the year to retain these sales, including the launch of Cheetos mac and cheese."
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am ok, still the same everything fits right, I just been walking lots.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: I've actually lost a bunch of weight. Had to pull my old clothes out of my dresser that I got too fat for years ago.

Eating better, and less. It's easier when I'm at home every day, instead of sitting at my desk wolfing down some fast food I got delivered to work because I don't have time for anything else.


This, though mine was mostly travel eating and no time.  But yeah, down 35 pounds with 20ish left to go.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah that's me. I went from chubby to doomed if I catch covid. but at least I'm comfy.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

sourballs: Booze and beer. And it's a bad idea to buy clothes when you have a poison headache


Buzzed/tipsy shopping is fun though
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size

/ Mine came out like that, and wants to start dieting.  Cray cray
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
 Subby you bastiche, you've been spying on all of us
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've started running again and now that I go into work a few days a week I'm walking a lot more, so I've stopped gaining weight, at least. But yeah, the early part of the pandemic was not good for my diet and temperance.

/ Also, running in a mask sucks
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I've started running again and now that I go into work a few days a week I'm walking a lot more, so I've stopped gaining weight, at least. But yeah, the early part of the pandemic was not good for my diet and temperance.

/ Also, running in a mask sucks


Fark user imageView Full Size


Unless you're stealing burgers.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: [pics.me.me image 500x743]
/ Mine came out like that, and wants to start dieting.  Cray cray


Your what came out like that?
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Guilty.
There's room in these very comfy pants for a week's worth of s'mores ingredients. Don't judge.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: [pics.me.me image 500x743]
/ Mine came out like that, and wants to start dieting.  Cray cray


More accurately voluptuosa. Skinny? Heck no.


/used to be called flaca. I was a rail, so it was fitting
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've lost weight because I don't drive and most fast food places are drive through only right now.
Its kind of annoying but it helps keeps me slim!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: [pics.me.me image 500x743]
/ Mine came out like that, and wants to start dieting.  Cray cray


Thickkkkkkkkkkkkk
 
blasterz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Some of us started exercising during time that used to be wasted commuting. I'm down 60lbs and wearing pants I was too cheap to throw out 12 years ago when I could no longer fit into them.
 
rga184
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I've actually lost a bunch of weight. Had to pull my old clothes out of my dresser that I got too fat for years ago.

Eating better, and less. It's easier when I'm at home every day, instead of sitting at my desk wolfing down some fast food I got delivered to work because I don't have time for anything else.


The opposite for me.  At work I'm busy, seldom eat lunch at lunch time, usually 2-3 pm, sometimes.not.until.im done at four or five.  I had a conversation with my brother about intermittent fasting and though,I kinda.do that I guess.  Then I actually counted the hours and.had gone 18 hours without eating (I don't eat breakfast because it makes me sleepy at work and try to eat a light lunch but sometimes I get overrun with work and do t eat until 4pm).  So at work I'm running up and down and doing off fat metabolism.

At home I was eating three square meals and my kids were making stuff all the time to pass the time.

Result was a fast as all fark.ten pound gain.  I maybe a month.

Working my way down. thankfully I just have to decide to do it.  Ordinarily it's easy to.maintain, but I hadn't realized how much my run or cycle commutes plus fasting at work were keeping my weight ok.
 
rga184
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: [Fark user image image 321x472]


Can't get over how stupid his watch looks with the fat bulging out its sides.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lost 15 pounds.  Wife lost 7.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Lost 15 pounds.  Wife lost 7.


I lost 15 too! And then I looked down, and found it again, with a few buddies.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm lucky that I have somewhere I can run without a mask.  Started in March for the first time in 40 years and I'm up to about 5 miles every morning now and down from 200 to 175 (as of today!)  Eating less, less often, and less unhealthily.  I may not have a 6-pack but I've ditched a pony keg.
 
rga184
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

blasterz: Some of us started exercising during time that used to be wasted commuting. I'm down 60lbs and wearing pants I was too cheap to throw out 12 years ago when I could no longer fit into them.


There's a decent size climb nearly house that's great for cycling.  Good for a challenge for fit cyclists to see how fast they can go up, but still something anybody can do if they take their time and go slowly.

Anyway, been seeing A LOT of people going up this thing now.  Not just road cyclists in spandex, of which there are more.  But the dad bod in the 90's mountain bike huffing and puffing, and even the older lady in the upright bike going up leisurely.  or the couple on the ebikes living it up.

I try to say hi to all of them.  As former pro cyclist Phil Gaimon instructed us cyclists, DONT fark IT UP.  It's our chance to get people into cycling and running and maybe change our communities for the better.  So trying to be welcoming and helpful to all newcomers.
 
Lunakki
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nina9: It's all leggings and pajama pants.


I've been really tempted to stock up on pajamas. I can't bring myself to wear my nice work clothes at home, but I don't wear pajamas a lot typically, so I don't have many of them.

I wonder how much the culture of what people wear to work is going to change when we all head back to the office. Are people who haven't worn pants for months on end really going to put on formal clothes? Seems unlikely.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lunakki:

I've been really tempted to stock up on pajamas. I can't bring myself to wear my nice work clothes at home, but I don't wear pajamas a lot typically, so I don't have many of them.

Do what I did.  Rename pajamas "action pants".
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We're all Leon, now...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Apparently I've been finding a lot of the weight everyone is losing.

Let me know if you'd like any back.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I saw a woman the other day who had filled out her sweat pants.

/never seen a cameltoe in sweats before
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Crazy Rant Time: "I'm an average sized dude. 5'11" 34" inch waist. 155 pounds. Why in the fark don't they sell pants my size?! It's all XXXXXL stacks of them and the go unsold. What the fark is going on?!"
What Really Went on Behind the Scenes of "Family Matters" - Key & Peele
Youtube wb3BuqUnxAU
This sums up my feelings
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.