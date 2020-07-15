 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MIT Technology Review)   How to talk to a conspiracy theorist. You can't obviously, but still, if you want to give it a shot   (technologyreview.com) divider line
25
    More: Fake, Conspiracy theory, Truth, conspiracy theory, Conspiracy theories, Conspiracy?, conspiracy theories, Socrates, single person  
•       •       •

507 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2020 at 3:42 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The operative word there is 'shot'

/Or shoot
// Your choice
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
em.wattpad.comView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I usually just laugh and walk away.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Except the JFK shooting. That's the only conspiracy theory I think might have some basis in fact.
 
A Cave Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But omahmah put chum trls in d'uh atmushfeere so dat we wouldn't beweeve dat jeebus rode a dinosaur acraws a fwat urf wif an a-r fufteen a few hundrd eerrs ago, which is why we all getting duh cuurnavarus.

// where maw maga-hat woman?
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If they were willing to listen to logic and reason they would not be conspiracy theorists in the first place, there is no point in talking to them
 
Excelsior
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Except the JFK shooting. That's the only conspiracy theory I think might have some basis in fact.


Or Oswald also had one hell of a run of luck.

Was let back in after defecting.
Got a job on the parade route.
(Didn't get investigated by the Secret service right before the visit. ) Maybe they only do that post JFK?
And there some other turns of luck / coincidence. But. I'm sleepy.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The only way to convince a conspiracy theorist is to first kidnap, them hold them hostage in a cold dank basement somewhere for 3 weeks, waterboarding them every day, and then and only then they might listen to you.

Otherwise you're wasting your breath
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Except the JFK shooting. That's the only conspiracy theory I think might have some basis in fact.


The only ones I give some consideration to involve a verified money trail.  For example, when the patent for Freon was nearing its expiration, suddenly Dupont acknowledged that it could be destroying the ozone layer and needed to be phased out.  And out of the goodness of their labs came the next greatest coolant that didn't hurt the environment.  Of course, its patent won't run out for years, and newer cooling systems can't run off either, just off the newer stuff.

Now if you want Freon, you pay more and more for it, if you can even find it.

As for Oswald, I think he was the fall guy to cover for the mob.  Again, money on the line.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [imgs.xkcd.com image 314x544]


Or there isn't a conspiracy, but a chain of unrelated events with everyone covering their own butts
that's the real conspiracy if you ask me.

Personally I believe the buildings  just weren't built to spec. Someone pocketed $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: If they were willing to listen to logic and reason they would not be conspiracy theorists in the first place, there is no point in talking to them


🙄
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But real life is stranger than fiction....

Fark user imageView Full Size


/meh - basically the protomolecule from The Expanse or vice-versa
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Except the JFK shooting. That's the only conspiracy theory I think might have some basis in fact.


Saying the moon landing was faked is my one guilty pleasures on conspiracy theories.

I haven't really looked that deep into but it just seems odd that no other country has landed a person there.

Oh well, if we did great if not meh.
 
Trik
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Excelsior: [Fark user image 850x866]


Watch the last episode of season 1 of Netflix's Dirty Money series.
There's a good chance that Trump has never told the truth about anything.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Carter Pewterschmidt: Except the JFK shooting. That's the only conspiracy theory I think might have some basis in fact.

Saying the moon landing was faked is my one guilty pleasures on conspiracy theories.

I haven't really looked that deep into but it just seems odd that no other country has landed a person there.

Oh well, if we did great if not meh.


Considering Star wars was fake maybe the moon landing was faked too.

Not the movie. The space satellites anti-missile defense system.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Go full circle.  Convince them that all the conspiracies are part of a greater conspiracy to misinform and create chaos.  Oh shoot, that one isn't a conspiracy, that is just dumb people.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think Buzz Aldrin showed us the optimal way to deal with those folks.
 
ifky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Except the JFK shooting. That's the only conspiracy theory I think might have some basis in fact.


It was NASA. JFK was getting upset that we hadn't land on moon and threatened to cut funding. NASA and all of their contractors weren't having any of it. They paid the mob and the Cubans to take Kennedy out to preserve funding. NASA still wasn't able to get to the moon so to make themselves look good they faked the moon landing to buy themselves sometime to work out the final issues. Everyone cheered go America etc etc. The next year was the first real launch, Apollo 13. We all know what happened there. Study it out

/no I don't a believe this
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't believe there are any conspiracy theorists anywhere.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: If they were willing to listen to logic and reason they would not be conspiracy theorists in the first place, there is no point in talking to them


Most conspiracy theories are based solely on logic and reason.  I.e. Epstein didn't kill himself.  People believe it because they've looked at all the "facts" and have logically determined it to be true.  It then becomes a "fact" for them.  Also a lot of conspiracy theories start with a fact (MKUltra) and build off that to become a "truth" (all government is against people.)

Seriously it's tedious to argue with these people because all their facts are mostly "well how else could that happen."  They also believe life is like a movie.  I.e. it has a narrative and purpose.   People like answers.  Religion certainly provides one.  As do conspiracy theories.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Best thing to say to a conspiracy theorist:
"Wow! I didn't know that."

Ok maybe not that. I've tried "You're not the first person to tell me this." but that seems to upset rather than please them.

My policy now is to just say "Ok." and walk away.
 
mufhugger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I would again like to address the conspiracy of pants. No one should e wearing them. They cut off circulation near your most precious vital organs and cause gastro-intestinal disease. They fark up your microbiome affecting your brain chemistry. Also what's the deal with chairs farking up everyone's back? It should all just be huge beds on shag carpet and large pillows everywhere
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: The operative word there is 'shot'

/Or shoot
// Your choice


People here on Fark engaging with me - mostly patiently, but also sometimes impatiently when I deserved it - were one of the main factors in my being able to escape the mental prison that was my right-wing, "conservative", upbringing.

Ya'll challenged my beliefs, and tore apart the flimsy bullshiat the whole "conservative" philosophy is based around. I kept watching my arguments fall flat, get shredded, and get mocked. It made me search out more truth behind what I was arguing - so I could then find out I was wrong - but much more importantly than that, it exposed me to other sources of information that weren't the purpose-built disinformation that is the "conservative" movement lifeblood. Once the bubble was broken, the whole philosophical house of cards just fell apart, because it's based on garbage. I had to go back to square one, and re-examine my entire ecosystem of beliefs and find out where I actually should be standing on issues again, one by one. Time after time the conclusion I came to ended up being the "liberal" view just about every time.

There's a reason that "conservatives" are lock-step and relentless about fostering distrust for anyone and any sources of information whatsoever outside of the cult. A good reason. Once that bubble gets pierced the lies start to become apparent, and they are in danger of losing that member of the flock. I don't know how many people get persuaded away from that madness by Farkers, but I know at least one did.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.