 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   "No, that wasn't the Hudson River leaking into the Lincoln Tunnel as anxious commuters sat in their cars fearing the worst"   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, New York City, New Jersey, Lincoln Tunnel, Hudson River, New York, Manhattan, Holland Tunnel, a-half-long tunnel  
•       •       •

1372 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2020 at 8:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't worry it comes from a pipe it's drown proof water.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just the regular sewer overflow?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the flood of water should push everyone to safety....
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have been worse. They could have been stuck in a Sylvester Stallone movie.
cache.moviestillsdb.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you say 'leak', I imagine a trickle, or maybe a garden hose.

That looks like 'omg we're all going to die'....
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No need to worry, that tunnel isn't collapsing for another twenty years, probably.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't have been the Hudson leaking in. A real New Yorker would know because it didn't have enough medical waste or mafioso body parts.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That tunnel was leaking like the Trump White House!


DRINK!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: No need to worry, that tunnel isn't collapsing for another twenty years, probably.


We'll fix it next infrastructure week.
 
Artist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Couldn't have been the Hudson leaking in. A real New Yorker would know because it didn't have enough medical waste or mafioso body parts.


And, any New Yorker will tell you, "that ain't real water in the Hudson". Why, yes, I did have a cabbie tell me that.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Given that this is 2020, I'd not be surprised if it was actually the East River leaking in.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That the tunnels have last as long as they have is amazing.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
OMG!! The Lincoln tunnel is underwater!!!
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.