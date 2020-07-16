 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Because who WOULDN'T want to have a herd of 50+ life-sized animatronic dinosaurs?   (gizmodo.com) divider line
18
    More: Cool, Dinosaur, Vancouver, auction house, Able Auction's request, treasure hoard of robot dinos, British Columbia, Vancouver Sun, Metro Vancouver area  
•       •       •

774 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2020 at 7:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Way to bury the lede, subby.  A animatronic dinosaur auction is cool and all, but THEY'RE FINALLY MAKING AN ANIMATED USAGI YOJIMBO SERIES!
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I know which outfit those are coming from.  Unfortunately all I can think of is "DinoCircus," as that was what we called it.  About six of my friends toured with them for several years.  It was a great company to work for, and a great opportunity If you were running out of money, luck, or both.  The last one came home about a year ago.

Those dinosaurs are legit, they're not some hokey crap like the Hall of Presidents at Disney.  The second touring act struggled a little after its creation and I'm guessing that factors including Covid-19 are forcing their hand.  They were a big deal everywhere they went, each time - sad casualty.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robotics, uh, finds a way.
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Hendawg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Spared no expense
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When someone buys a herd of animatronic dinosaurs:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

433: I think I know which outfit those are coming from.  Unfortunately all I can think of is "DinoCircus," as that was what we called it.  About six of my friends toured with them for several years.  It was a great company to work for, and a great opportunity If you were running out of money, luck, or both.  The last one came home about a year ago.

Those dinosaurs are legit, they're not some hokey crap like the Hall of Presidents at Disney.  The second touring act struggled a little after its creation and I'm guessing that factors including Covid-19 are forcing their hand.  They were a big deal everywhere they went, each time - sad casualty.


Able Auctions got the pieces from a touring exhibit called Dinosaurs Unearthed after the Canadian parent company, Experiential Media Group, went bankrupt in May, Dodd said, adding it's not often they auction off life-like prehistoric creatures.

https://www.citynews1130.com/2020/07/​1​6/dinosaur-auction-able-acution-b-c/
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Where do you attach the fleshlight?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hendawg: Spared no expense


When Hammond says that line for the last time, sadly, to comfort himself, it is exceptionally poignant.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Beerfest Clip - Ejaculating Frog
Youtube 2A5EVTXDDcU
 
Jerkstorebestseller
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was hoping this was about the dino yard I used to drive by on my way to work ten years ago.

https://www.roadsideamerica.com/tip/6​3​722
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Drew -- Fark needs one of these.  START a GoFundMe to get it!
 
phishrace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What a yard full of animatronic dinosaurs might look like:

mercurynews.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dinosaur sculptures are popular in the bay area. One of my customers had a T-Rex in their front yard on a very busy street.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You know John Oliver is going to end up with like seven of these.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: You know John Oliver is going to end up with like seven of these.


He'll have to fight Steven Colbert for them.
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Know a blind street corner that would be perfect for.
 
foxtail
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stuffy: Know a blind street corner that would be perfect for.


Kinda like this? 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.