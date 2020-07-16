 Skip to content
(WANE Ft. Wayne)   'Police arrest naked Kentucky man who broke into home, 'used mushrooms with Jesus'' Uh, anybody see Drew today?   (wane.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I saw Jesus at McDonald's at midnight
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've read worse.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Deputies asked the man multiple times to get onto the ground but he began running toward the officers, yelling profanities. At that point, a deputy used his Taser on the man."

Jesus and the electro-thermal stun coat?
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Someone forgot to punch Rand Paul this time.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'll never smoke weed with Willie again.

And fark doing shrooms with Jesus.
I know two guys who hung out with him and never came down.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Finding Jesus
Youtube 1bRRupLoijM

Don't drink with Jesus.  He'll steal your beer.
 
rcain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Never understood how people lose control like that. I remember having a rather intense acid trip where I heard this voice out of nowhere say "it's all an illusion" and everything around me literally melted away. It was a bit much to take and definitely shook me, but did I get naked, run around and freak out?

No. I went for a nice long walk, because some fresh air and change of venue seemed in order while I contemplated what I had just experienced. And later, when it had all mellowed and the effects were wearing off, sat down with some friends and had a chat about it over some coffee

I think there are some people that just never under any circumstance try hallucinogens, for whatever reason, they can not handle it and will only harm themselves or others under it's effects
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you're going to do drugs, Jesus is the guy to do them with.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If I ever get the chance to dine with Jesus, I'm getting the new mushrooms.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This explains Drew not casting on Twitch today.
 
rcain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 229x350]


I see and raise you...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Take the green oscillating vanilla scented Wookiee haired wheel, Jesus.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey at least Jesus isn't stealing my heroin anymore.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rcain: 169th Cousin: [Fark user image 229x350]

I see and raise you...

[Fark user image 236x332]


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: rcain: 169th Cousin: [Fark user image 229x350]

I see and raise you...

[Fark user image 236x332]

[Fark user image 236x236][Fark user image 275x400][Fark user image 233x350][Fark user image 850x1275][Fark user image 260x325]


That should keep you busy
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd be more suspicious if he'd split a bottle of Maker's Mark.

/suspicious as hell
//that it wasn't Drew
//'cause then Jesus could get his own damn bottle
 
burninbeaver
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Take the green oscillating vanilla scented Wookiee haired wheel, Jesus.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
