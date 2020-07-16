 Skip to content
 
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Black Panther Wakanda Forever is racist, at least according to this irate Lowe's customer, no doubt earning nods from shiny people incensed at the Silver Surfer's depiction in movies   (kiro7.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the complaining customer may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now black people can't wear t-shirts?

I'm sensing a theme to keep folks out of the public eye, half-nekkid, and away from certain neighborhoods...

Lowes should have stood up for their employee. Just sayin'.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wakanda forever.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA: "After being spoken to, Sales decided to go home and put a sports jersey over his Black Panther movie shirt."

It would have been hilarious if he'd came back wearing a Kaepernick jersey.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you and your racist movie

Spike
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, when you're working for someone else you gotta be as bland as possible.  Don't like it?  Start your own business.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all know Wakanda is make-believe. Now if the guy had a Zamunda t-shirt on instead...
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, no, no, I asked for the WANDA avenger. I need her to alter the probability that I'm wearing clothing.

/reported
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EyeHaveRisen: fark you and your racist movie

Spike


I'll bite.

What exactly was racist about it?
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The old "the customer is always right" nonsense has emboldened these complainers to think that customer service jobs are beholden to whatever your whim is. The customer isn't always right, sometimes the customer is just an arsehole.

Why doesn't Lowes have a standard employee uniform? I get that not every person wears a vest, but I just always figured they had some Lowes shirt on underneath that vest or something. I don't know, I don't really pay that much attention. Seems odd that they'd just have employees walking around wearing whatever and not a shirt identifying them as an employee.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't Lowe's employees usually wearing a vest or something that would cover up that shirt anyway?
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what's a nubian?
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make Wakanda Great Again
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stop kowtowing to racist asshats customers , you only embolden them to push for more.    Tell them No and if they don't like point them to the door.   One must never tolerate intolerance.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: The old "the customer is always right" nonsense has emboldened these complainers to think that customer service jobs are beholden to whatever your whim is. The customer isn't always right, sometimes the customer is just an arsehole.


Quoted for truth.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Aren't Lowe's employees usually wearing a vest or something that would cover up that shirt anyway?


If you read the article, you'd know that employees have to "earn" the vest. Also, corporate came down on the managers and supported the kid.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't get me started on this Antifa logo I frequently see on t-shirts:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flypusher713
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She came in throwing a fit saying, 'what happened to that kid - What was his punishment?'"

So Qaren couldn't quit while she was allegedly ahead?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just want to point out that this happened in Bonney Lake, about 25 miles or so from my house.

That's the kind of shiat about which I keep talking.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: stop kowtowing to racist asshats customers , you only embolden them to push for more.    Tell them No and if they don't like point them to the door.   One must never tolerate intolerance.


LOL you want greedy POS go give up half their money? Hell they won't even provide good wages and healthcare.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The manager knew it was a terrible idea to tell the kid to remove his shirt, but we're calling it a Teachable Moment™ because we don't want to admit that it's standard corporate fare to cater to racist geezers ahead of protecting workers' rights."
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: EyeHaveRisen: fark you and your racist movie

Spike

I'll bite.

What exactly was racist about it?


According to a coworker complaining about it: "smacks, you have to admit they don't make movies for white people anymore"

He couldn't really explain the problem beyond that claim, though.

I didn't see the movie, so I dunno, maybe it is racist. I rather doubt it.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Mrtraveler01: Aren't Lowe's employees usually wearing a vest or something that would cover up that shirt anyway?

If you read the article, you'd know that employees have to "earn" the vest. Also, corporate came down on the managers and supported the kid.


Read the article? What kind of nonsense is that?

Learned something new today though. Thanks.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flypusher713: "She came in throwing a fit saying, 'what happened to that kid - What was his punishment?'"

So Qaren couldn't quit while she was allegedly ahead?


I am sad that didn't get recorded uploaded to YouTube. She deserves to be internet famous.
 
rickmaze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was nice to get to the end of the article to see the Lowe's response and apology to the employee.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Mrtraveler01: Aren't Lowe's employees usually wearing a vest or something that would cover up that shirt anyway?

If you read the article, you'd know that employees have to "earn" the vest. Also, corporate came down on the managers and supported the kid.


Vests are for closers.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flypusher713: "She came in throwing a fit saying, 'what happened to that kid - What was his punishment?'"

So Qaren couldn't quit while she was allegedly ahead?


Righteous anger demands retribution. It wasn't enough to compel the kid to remove the offending garment - no, she wanted to be sure that her Lowe's was as bigoted and active as her, lest she boycott them or something.

Bigots, it's simple. Don't shop. It doesn't matter if you're going to Lowe's, or Home Depot, or Applebee's, or Trader Joe's, or whatever - corporations serve to anyone & everyone, because they're about the money. If you can't handle the fact that your favorite hardware store or coffee shop is going to sell to "those people" - doesn't matter if they're non-white, LGBTQ, libruls, furriners, what have you - you're quite welcome to simply not give them your money.

No one's going to farking miss you.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: According to a coworker complaining about it: "smacks, you have to admit they don't make movies for white people anymore"


You should have said to your co-worker, "I guess you're right, I'll just have to watch all the other superhero movies in which the hero is white".
 
etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect that the complaining customer was wearing a rebel flag t-shirt, or had one on their Ford F-650 dually that they use to go grocery shopping with.
 
dababler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like somebody needs to be popped in the mouth.
If someone is acting like an asshole you should get one free backhand across the face, legally.
(Some) Humans will never learn otherwise.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wauconda Forever!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: what's a nubian?


Nothin' really. What nubian with you?
 
Hoobajube [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: The next day, Sales said he learned from a friend that a woman had shown up to the Lowe's demanding to know whether the store had punished him for the shirt.  "She came in throwing a fit saying, 'what happened to that kid - What was his punishment?'"

Jesus.  You know, I can understand situations where someone is having a really bad day and wrongfully blows up on some innocent person. Not that it's ever right, but I can understand that it can happen.  This lady?  She's out for blood, going out of her way days later to demand punishment for a perceived transgression.  That's like BBQ Becky squared.
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is from a movie. How is this racist?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A'isha P. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What else do you expect when our president is this guy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: EyeHaveRisen: fark you and your racist movie

Spike

I'll bite.

What exactly was racist about it?


The two Tolkien white guys?
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Yeah, when you're working for someone else you gotta be as bland as possible.  Don't like it?  Start your own business.


It was the highest grossing solo superhero movie, and the third highest MCU movie.  It was nominated for several awards.  This was not some edgy, fringe movie on the edge of social existence, but instead a movie smack dab int he middle of the zeitgeist for the time.

And your smug, condescending answer assumes that he did not comply with his bosses directives.  He did....and then their bosses admitted that this was a mistake.
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Don't get me started on this Antifa logo I frequently see on t-shirts:

[Fark user image 340x347]


Rebel scum
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JDAT: The two Tolkien white guys?


JRR and Christopher?
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Yeah, when you're working for someone else you gotta be as bland as possible.  Don't like it?  Start your own business.


Considering Lowe's disagrees with you, go suck a mushroom.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: "The manager knew it was a terrible idea to tell the kid to remove his shirt, but we're calling it a Teachable Moment™ because we don't want to admit that it's standard corporate fare to cater to racist geezers ahead of protecting workers' rights."


Article says he was pulled aside by a supervisor, not a manager.  A supervisor overstepping his authority.
 
emanresU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked at Lowe's for 10 years. Things must have changed since I moved on 5 years ago. Everyone working there got either a vest or an apron on their first day. Anyways, I witnessed a coworker being harassed by a racist asshat customer one night and our store manager just stood right there with them not saying anything to to help him out. All he said was that he was there to witness the situation. He stood by and let them scream at each other. He did absolutely nothing because if he did this idiot would have spent his money elsewhere.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty much what I would expect from a middle aged suburban female colonizer
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet more evidence that idiots need to be told they're idiots.

Whoever runs that Lowe's should be fired.

It's amazing to me how many managers and business owners have all the time in the world to placate the stupid whims of every racist asshole or hysterical middle aged woman who sees something she doesn't like.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The next day, Sales said he learned from a friend that a woman had shown up to the Lowe's demanding to know whether the store had punished him for the shirt.

"She came in throwing a fit saying, 'what happened to that kid - What was his punishment?'" said Sales, who was not wearing one of the company's signature vests. "You have to earn those."

This is why you never try to appease Karens.

The supervisor should have responded by telling her, "please explain to me how you find that shirt racist so I know the appropriate action to take".
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Smackledorfer: According to a coworker complaining about it: "smacks, you have to admit they don't make movies for white people anymore"

You should have said to your co-worker, "I guess you're right, I'll just have to watch all the other superhero movies in which the hero is white".


I said something along those lines, yes.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you blame him? That Fantastic 4 movie was atrocious.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: Mrtraveler01: Smackledorfer: According to a coworker complaining about it: "smacks, you have to admit they don't make movies for white people anymore"

You should have said to your co-worker, "I guess you're right, I'll just have to watch all the other superhero movies in which the hero is white".

I said something along those lines, yes.


I can only imagine how they handled that.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Smackledorfer: Mrtraveler01: Smackledorfer: According to a coworker complaining about it: "smacks, you have to admit they don't make movies for white people anymore"

You should have said to your co-worker, "I guess you're right, I'll just have to watch all the other superhero movies in which the hero is white".

I said something along those lines, yes.

I can only imagine how they handled that.


Deflection to a new topic, then something about Ghostbusters.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.