(Some Guy)   Today is National Get to Know Your Customers Day, and yes, those are the irate people refusing to wear masks and screaming at you from over there   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So that's why my marriage counselor canceled our appointment today!

/and my masseuse
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hey. People that ventilate together, stay together...

//until the ICU has another opening.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hell no. I want to shop and get out, not play 20 questions.
 
Severaux
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The person who coined the phrase "the customer is always right" should be recognized in history as one of the biggest assholes of all time.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Severaux: The person who coined the phrase "the customer is always right" should be recognized in history as one of the biggest assholes of all time.


The intent of that slogan in sales terms isn't literally that the customer is factually correct, it's that as a rule when selling something you should not second-guess the customer when they're telling you what their preferences are, rather than attempting to upsell them or otherwise change their mind about what they want.

It's actually one of the less aggravating sales philosophies for both the customer and the salesman, in my personal opinion, though different people have their own preferences, I'm sure.

Also if a customer is trying to use the phrase to justify some farking bullshiat, you can always just give them a brief course in high-school level logical proofs-- you know, because if you do take it as literally true then the logic of the statement dictates that anyone who isn't right must necessarily not be a customer, so get out of my store.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Severaux: The person who coined the phrase "the customer is always right" should be recognized in history as one of the biggest assholes of all time.


We called the cops on one who was screaming and cursing about getting her pills and how that family wasn't six feet away from her.

The customer is usually a jackass.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: Severaux: The person who coined the phrase "the customer is always right" should be recognized in history as one of the biggest assholes of all time.

The intent of that slogan in sales terms isn't literally that the customer is factually correct, it's that as a rule when selling something you should not second-guess the customer when they're telling you what their preferences are, rather than attempting to upsell them or otherwise change their mind about what they want.

It's actually one of the less aggravating sales philosophies for both the customer and the salesman, in my personal opinion, though different people have their own preferences, I'm sure.

Also if a customer is trying to use the phrase to justify some farking bullshiat, you can always just give them a brief course in high-school level logical proofs-- you know, because if you do take it as literally true then the logic of the statement dictates that anyone who isn't right must necessarily not be a customer, so get out of my store.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Good Luck. We are all counting on you
 
