(Al Jazeera)   Egypt seeks 'urgent clarification' over rising GERD water levels, as fears of water theft by Ethiopia lead farmers to say ERMAGERD   (aljazeera.com) divider line
32
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Egypt has heartburn?
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The GERD has been a source of tension in the Nile River basin ever since Ethiopia broke ground on it in 2011, with Egypt and Sudan worried it will restrict vital water supplies.

...

"What we have in Egypt is a significant gap between the amount of water they produce and the amount of water they consume. And with a rapidly growing population of more than 100 million, it points to this problem only getting worse," Soliman told Al Jazeera.

"Ethiopia was not consulted."

They get no water from a river that originates in their territory and weren't even part of the treaty process?  I don't feel bad for you, Egypt.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can understand why Egypt's nervous, they control over 60% of it.   I was shocked that Ethiopia controlled Zero.    Another leftover from colonialism?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lead comes from mines, not farms, Subby.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have goosebumps.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: I can understand why Egypt's nervous, they control over 60% of it.   I was shocked that Ethiopia controlled Zero.    Another leftover from colonialism?


Always hate it when someone posts the answer right as I ask the question.  I mean sure, it's an answer and yay, now I know.  But damn you time...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: I can understand why Egypt's nervous, they control over 60% of it.   I was shocked that Ethiopia controlled Zero.    Another leftover from colonialism?


Ethiopia was never colonized so they didn't get to be a part of the colonial era treaties.  The Italians tried twice and pulled it off as about well as a FIAT.

They were driven out in the late 1800s and returned in the 1930s and even after employing chemical warfare and aircraft they were still fought to a stalemate by a bunch of shepherds.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
drbristol.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ill just add it appears Ethiopia has all the power here....and a lot of the water.


/ill see myself out for those that can comprehend the facts
//for those that cant...Ethiopia is building a great hydroelectric plant that will more than double the countries electric power and also make them the largest power exporter in Africa.  And their river is not the Nile river but feeds the Nile.  Thus it is their river and their dam.  That's the joke.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for the Civilization 6 Ethiopian update.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't stop watching this. Plus I'm all "doodly doodly doodly doodly" following the dots.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: I can't stop watching this. Plus I'm all "doodly doodly doodly doodly" following the dots.

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Someone needs to add "Pac-man" sounds to that.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much water do you need to farm lead anyway? Seems to be a low-irrigation crop.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: raerae1980: I can understand why Egypt's nervous, they control over 60% of it.   I was shocked that Ethiopia controlled Zero.    Another leftover from colonialism?

Ethiopia was never colonized so they didn't get to be a part of the colonial era treaties.  The Italians tried twice and pulled it off as about well as a FIAT.

They were driven out in the late 1800s and returned in the 1930s and even after employing chemical warfare and aircraft they were still fought to a stalemate by a bunch of shepherds.


Yep, AFAIK, the "never colonized" club comes down to:

-Ethiopia
-Thailand
-Tonga
-Technically, I think a few of the countries who did the colonizing might qualify. Technically.
 
Spindle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to me that the 12% lost to evaporation is to blame here.  They need to invade the sky as soon as possible
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. I guess de Nile really isn't just a river in Egypt.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's time for Egypt to gird it's loins.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wars have started for less....FAR less
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Rapmaster2000: raerae1980: I can understand why Egypt's nervous, they control over 60% of it.   I was shocked that Ethiopia controlled Zero.    Another leftover from colonialism?

Ethiopia was never colonized so they didn't get to be a part of the colonial era treaties.  The Italians tried twice and pulled it off as about well as a FIAT.

They were driven out in the late 1800s and returned in the 1930s and even after employing chemical warfare and aircraft they were still fought to a stalemate by a bunch of shepherds.

Yep, AFAIK, the "never colonized" club comes down to:

-Ethiopia
-Thailand
-Tonga
-Technically, I think a few of the countries who did the colonizing might qualify. Technically.


I don't know about that last one, at least in England's case:

Stone / Iron Age tribes return after Ice Age
Then the Beaker culture shows up
Then the Romans
Then the Angles and the Saxons
Then the Vikings
Then the Normans
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bhcompy: [Fark user image 527x527]

The GERD has been a source of tension in the Nile River basin ever since Ethiopia broke ground on it in 2011, with Egypt and Sudan worried it will restrict vital water supplies.

...

"What we have in Egypt is a significant gap between the amount of water they produce and the amount of water they consume. And with a rapidly growing population of more than 100 million, it points to this problem only getting worse," Soliman told Al Jazeera.

"Ethiopia was not consulted."

They get no water from a river that originates in their territory and weren't even part of the treaty process?  I don't feel bad for you, Egypt.


there'll be wars about this sort of stuff eventually.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I can't stop watching this. Plus I'm all "doodly doodly doodly doodly" following the dots.

[Fark user image 850x850] [View Full Size image _x_]


Uh, there are a half-dozen major rivers in Russia that also flow south to north.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Fireproof: Rapmaster2000: raerae1980: I can understand why Egypt's nervous, they control over 60% of it.   I was shocked that Ethiopia controlled Zero.    Another leftover from colonialism?

Ethiopia was never colonized so they didn't get to be a part of the colonial era treaties.  The Italians tried twice and pulled it off as about well as a FIAT.

They were driven out in the late 1800s and returned in the 1930s and even after employing chemical warfare and aircraft they were still fought to a stalemate by a bunch of shepherds.

Yep, AFAIK, the "never colonized" club comes down to:

-Ethiopia
-Thailand
-Tonga
-Technically, I think a few of the countries who did the colonizing might qualify. Technically.

I don't know about that last one, at least in England's case:

Stone / Iron Age tribes return after Ice Age
Then the Beaker culture shows up


How the mighty have fallen . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Fireproof: Rapmaster2000: raerae1980: I can understand why Egypt's nervous, they control over 60% of it.   I was shocked that Ethiopia controlled Zero.    Another leftover from colonialism?

Ethiopia was never colonized so they didn't get to be a part of the colonial era treaties.  The Italians tried twice and pulled it off as about well as a FIAT.

They were driven out in the late 1800s and returned in the 1930s and even after employing chemical warfare and aircraft they were still fought to a stalemate by a bunch of shepherds.

Yep, AFAIK, the "never colonized" club comes down to:

-Ethiopia
-Thailand
-Tonga
-Technically, I think a few of the countries who did the colonizing might qualify. Technically.

I don't know about that last one, at least in England's case:

Stone / Iron Age tribes return after Ice Age
Then the Beaker culture shows up
Then the Romans
Then the Angles and the Saxons
Then the Vikings
Then the Normans


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Rapmaster2000: raerae1980: I can understand why Egypt's nervous, they control over 60% of it.   I was shocked that Ethiopia controlled Zero.    Another leftover from colonialism?

Ethiopia was never colonized so they didn't get to be a part of the colonial era treaties.  The Italians tried twice and pulled it off as about well as a FIAT.

They were driven out in the late 1800s and returned in the 1930s and even after employing chemical warfare and aircraft they were still fought to a stalemate by a bunch of shepherds.

Yep, AFAIK, the "never colonized" club comes down to:

-Ethiopia
-Thailand
-Tonga
-Technically, I think a few of the countries who did the colonizing might qualify. Technically.


Greece perhaps(they've been subjugated, but I wouldn't say colonized?)
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: [Fark user image 850x478]


So if I can destroy something, I control it. But if I want to control it, I can't destroy it, so I don't control it. But now I don't control it, so I can't destroy it. Which means I don't control it. Thanks for taking my blue boat away. On the other hand, dumbass movie quote is pwned by "Can't have your cake and eat it too."
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: gameshowhost: I can't stop watching this. Plus I'm all "doodly doodly doodly doodly" following the dots.

[Fark user image 850x850] [View Full Size image _x_]

Uh, there are a half-dozen major rivers in Russia that also flow south to north.


not sure why you needed to note that fact but ok
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bhcompy: [Fark user image 527x527]

The GERD has been a source of tension in the Nile River basin ever since Ethiopia broke ground on it in 2011, with Egypt and Sudan worried it will restrict vital water supplies.

...

"What we have in Egypt is a significant gap between the amount of water they produce and the amount of water they consume. And with a rapidly growing population of more than 100 million, it points to this problem only getting worse," Soliman told Al Jazeera.

"Ethiopia was not consulted."

They get no water from a river that originates in their territory and weren't even part of the treaty process?  I don't feel bad for you, Egypt.


That really is shockingly bad. They should consult with China and throw together a hydrologic megaproject to get it to drain back across their country and empty into Djibouti instead. That's right. Draining it right into Djibouti.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: FrancoFile: gameshowhost: I can't stop watching this. Plus I'm all "doodly doodly doodly doodly" following the dots.

[Fark user image 850x850] [View Full Size image _x_]

Uh, there are a half-dozen major rivers in Russia that also flow south to north.

not sure why you needed to note that fact but ok


Cause it's the first thing I saw on the stupid infographic.
 
