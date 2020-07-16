 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Covid-19 could cause US to lose Iraqi Kurdish region to China, assuming our repeatedly stabbing them in the back hasn't done that already   (aljazeera.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup, Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq, Kurdish people, Kurdish language, China's Consul General, Iraqi Kurds, Kurdistan, Chinese government  
•       •       •

148 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2020 at 6:50 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm not convinced that Kurdistan is unique in that particular regard.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Trump failed to support the Iraqi Kurds. Consequently, Iraqi forces and Shia armed groups known as Popular Mobilization Forces drove Kurds out of Kirkuk. And some two years later, the Trump administration disappointed Kurds in Iraq once again by abandoning their brethren as they were facing an existential threat in Syria."

Thanks, trump, for birthing an entire volume of anti-American rhetoric that will be used to galvanize the masses against us. You soulless, fat twit. Steve Jobs would have been a better president, but then again, that's comparing apples to oranges...
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tasteme: Steve Jobs would have been a better president


And he died in 2011.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Another win for Team Trump's foreign policy.  I don't know how much more of this winning we can take.
 
twocent
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
China has already moved in on Africa.  45* & co. killed off the American Century.  The 21st Century belongs to China.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Always interesting that neither NATO nor any EU nations alone or together are never predicted to hold a region by themselves.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

twocent: China has already moved in on Africa.  45* & co. killed off the American Century.  The 21st Century belongs to China.


Do you want US imperialism or not?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pedrop357: twocent: China has already moved in on Africa.  45* & co. killed off the American Century.  The 21st Century belongs to China.

Do you want US imperialism or not?


They want "benevolent" imperialism.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also, does Al-Jazeera have anything "Death to American Infidel Empire" section?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nothing good can come of handing the planetary car keys that is the hive mind totalitarian regime that is China
 
hammettman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Despite all the neocons designs, machinations and plans on getting Iraqi oil.
Despite Trump's statements that we will "take the oil as payment."
Despite Trump's designs to beat China.

China will end up with the oil by a simple act of kindness. (delivering aid)
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why should American blood and treasure be spent in Kurdistan? have we learned nothing in the past twenty years? One reason that Trump lives on Pennsylvania Avenue is that he claimed that he did not want the US to play world cop. the 21st Century is supposed to be the Chinese Century...well, good luck with that.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's been a lot of bad news regarding China recently, about things both inside and outside it's borders, which makes me think they are about to make several huge moves within the next year or so. And it won't be pretty.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: There's been a lot of bad news regarding China recently, about things both inside and outside it's borders, which makes me think they are about to make several huge moves within the next year or so. And it won't be pretty.


Wait til you see the news about the United States.
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTFA: China only started to become a real diplomatic and trade partner to Iraqi Kurds after the overthrow of Saddam Hussein's government in 2003.

It's the circle... the circle of life!
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.