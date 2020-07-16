 Skip to content
(Slate)   What it's like to have a 6-figure income and still be struggling with a mountain of student debt. "I just recently had to trade my Mustang in"   (slate.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Education: Bachelor's in psychology, master's in biomedical sciences, and a doctorate of education
Current job: Student adviser and lecturer at American University
...
I didn't have a computer or nothing like that.

Why don't I believe you actually *EARNED* those degrees?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obligatory.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sure, you're retirement is going to be far more comfortable. If you're still alive.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd agree that if obvious morons like this guy can get a PhD, you have a serious problem with your education system. It's just poor lifechoice after poor lifechoice.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like that stupid movie Love Story, where the guy has to beg his rich father for money to help his dying wife while driving around an antique car worth a small fortune.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha Ha .jpg
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School smart and street smart aint the same thing.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UPS drivers are making over $100,000 net a year?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of bad decisions in there. Add in a lack of communication from the spouse and you have a disaster.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took me 15 years to pay off $198,000 (principal) in student loan debt. A six-figure income, driving the same car for 12 years, and 1.62% interest rate definitely helped. Stop living above your means and pay off your damn debt.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's about as many bad life/financial decisions as I've seen crammed into one life. And the dude is only 36.

As a 30+ year banker and financial counselor I have a ton of responses but I just don't have the heart to make him feel any worse about himself than he probably already does. Plus he's not going to see this anyway.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: UPS drivers are making over $100,000 net a year?


Only the ones that know just the right packages to steal.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: mcsiegs: UPS drivers are making over $100,000 net a year?

Only the ones that know just the right packages to steal.


would that be every package going from NYC to NJ?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With all that said, I know I'm still in a better position than a big chunk of this country because of the education I received.

Are you though? Or are you in the same position as a big chunk of this country that didn't get that education?
 
Sophont
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And somehow the rest of us do it making 1/4 of that.
There's a whole lot of people whose problem is that they don't make enough money to survive.
You're not one of them.
Pretend you're living on 50K a year and you can have that shiat paid off in 3 years or less.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: UPS drivers are making over $100,000 net a year?


I have a cousin that does, she has been with the company like 25 years, she drives a UPS semi truck not the ones doing door to door delivery.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Obligatory.
[Fark user image 470x464]

Sure, you're retirement is going to be far more comfortable. If you're still alive.


"Net income"? I do not think that word means what the person who produced that graph thinks it means.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farm9.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Education: Bachelor's in psychology, master's in biomedical sciences, and a doctorate of education
Current job: Student adviser and lecturer at American University
...
I didn't have a computer or nothing like that.

Why don't I believe you actually *EARNED* those degrees?


I never had a computer in college either and I graduated from Purdue as a EE in 1999.  They have rooms called "labs" that are free to use as long as you are a student.  Most college graduates know this.

Why would you accuse this particular person of not having EARNED a degree?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: UPS drivers are making over $100,000 net a year?


And yet are treated like part time
 
average intelligence joe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
120k a year.. thats like 4800 twice monthly pre tax. Lets say 4k even.

Thats 8000 a month.

Thats 6300 after your 1700 2 bedroom.

Maybe 500 for food, 300 for electricity...

thats 5500 a month... 1375 a week left..

1375 a week is like.. more than most people make in 2 weeks... pre tax.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man....why did you take out loans to fund a PhD?    Even I knew NOT to do that.    Fark.   All I can suggest is he get on an income based plan, and find a non-profit to work for and hope your loans are forgiven in 10+ years.   That's the only way I see him out of this mess, and that's assuming his debt qualifies.
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing is that virtually every story about a person who is poor and/or riddled with debt contains the person making at least one stupid decision that the reader will look down on. But the problem is that this is a country where a few stupid decisions can put you in debt forever or ruin you in a whole lot of ways.  Everyone is capable of stupidity; why not have a system that factors that in so people can enjoy life?
 
Lunakki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people cannot be saved by increasing their income, they just aren't capable of controlling their expenses. Even if they had a billion dollars, they'd still blow it all and end up broke. Somehow they're also incapable of realising they're wasting their money and they actually have plenty to live on. Sucks to be them, I guess.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Russ1642: mcsiegs: UPS drivers are making over $100,000 net a year?

Only the ones that know just the right packages to steal.

would that be every package going from NYC to NJ?


I thought those just "fell of the back of a truck."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Took me 15 years to pay off $198,000 (principal) in student loan debt. A six-figure income, driving the same car for 12 years, and 1.62% interest rate definitely helped. Stop living above your means and pay off your damn debt.


In a society that judges every decision you make, I don't know how one would do that.

💩🦅
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: UPS drivers are making over $100,000 net a year?


With overtime, $100k gross (before taxes) should be possible.

https://www.ttnews.com/articles/ups-t​e​amsters-reach-tentative-deal-five-year​-contract

The union said full-time UPS drivers now earn on average nearly $75,000 a year, or $36 an hour.

...

The deal also includes language to have "a new full-time combination driver" who will start at $20.50 an hour and reach a top scale of $34.79 in five years.
 
Lunakki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Opossum: The thing is that virtually every story about a person who is poor and/or riddled with debt contains the person making at least one stupid decision that the reader will look down on. But the problem is that this is a country where a few stupid decisions can put you in debt forever or ruin you in a whole lot of ways.  Everyone is capable of stupidity; why not have a system that factors that in so people can enjoy life?


What system would you suggest? Short of managing people's money and lives for them (which I would prefer not to be subjected to), what can we do?
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: UPS drivers are making over $100,000 net a year?


UPS drivers are Teamsters, so they make pretty good money. Payscale has them making between $17-$37 an hour ($35,360-$76,960/yr), plus they get union insurance and pension. Not bad money for something that requires just a CDL.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lunakki: Dr. Opossum: The thing is that virtually every story about a person who is poor and/or riddled with debt contains the person making at least one stupid decision that the reader will look down on. But the problem is that this is a country where a few stupid decisions can put you in debt forever or ruin you in a whole lot of ways.  Everyone is capable of stupidity; why not have a system that factors that in so people can enjoy life?

What system would you suggest? Short of managing people's money and lives for them (which I would prefer not to be subjected to), what can we do?


Limit the interest on payday and title loans.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sophont: And somehow the rest of us do it making 1/4 of that.
There's a whole lot of people whose problem is that they don't make enough money to survive.
You're not one of them.
Pretend you're living on 50K a year and you can have that shiat paid off in 3 years or less.


I offered to support one lady, so she could go to college.  Sometimes people have other factors to weigh.
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: dittybopper: Education: Bachelor's in psychology, master's in biomedical sciences, and a doctorate of education
Current job: Student adviser and lecturer at American University
...
I didn't have a computer or nothing like that.

Why don't I believe you actually *EARNED* those degrees?

I never had a computer in college either and I graduated from Purdue as a EE in 1999.  They have rooms called "labs" that are free to use as long as you are a student.  Most college graduates know this.

Why would you accuse this particular person of not having EARNED a degree?
[Fark user image image 780x520]


Because you would expect someone with a doctorate in education to know better than to mangle a sentence like that.

Or are you arguing that we should just assume all black people have shiat grammar?
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Sophont: And somehow the rest of us do it making 1/4 of that.
There's a whole lot of people whose problem is that they don't make enough money to survive.
You're not one of them.
Pretend you're living on 50K a year and you can have that shiat paid off in 3 years or less.

I offered to support one lady, so she could go to college.  Sometimes people have other factors to weigh.


Stripper or Sugar Baby?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Opossum: The thing is that virtually every story about a person who is poor and/or riddled with debt contains the person making at least one stupid decision that the reader will look down on. But the problem is that this is a country where a few stupid decisions can put you in debt forever or ruin you in a whole lot of ways.  Everyone is capable of stupidity; why not have a system that factors that in so people can enjoy life?


This.

💩🦅S
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy is making cringeworthy choices in that situation. No doubt.

How about we instead focus on the fact that he had to take on an obscene amount of personal debt while society gets to free ride off of the positive externalities yielded from his higher education, ya? No of course not that would be silly.

What a great way to disincentivize a nation from advancing into the future! Make higher education less and less attainable! We're #1! We're #1!

/zero tuition taxpayer funded universities, stat
//forgive all existing educational debt, stat
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: dittybopper: Education: Bachelor's in psychology, master's in biomedical sciences, and a doctorate of education
Current job: Student adviser and lecturer at American University
...
I didn't have a computer or nothing like that.

Why don't I believe you actually *EARNED* those degrees?

I never had a computer in college either and I graduated from Purdue as a EE in 1999.  They have rooms called "labs" that are free to use as long as you are a student.  Most college graduates know this.

Why would you accuse this particular person of not having EARNED a degree?
[Fark user image 780x520]


Why are you asking Rex Kramer why he's not saying what he wants to say?
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Lunakki: Dr. Opossum: The thing is that virtually every story about a person who is poor and/or riddled with debt contains the person making at least one stupid decision that the reader will look down on. But the problem is that this is a country where a few stupid decisions can put you in debt forever or ruin you in a whole lot of ways.  Everyone is capable of stupidity; why not have a system that factors that in so people can enjoy life?

What system would you suggest? Short of managing people's money and lives for them (which I would prefer not to be subjected to), what can we do?

Limit the interest on payday and title loans.


That's generally already the case. Setting it lower tends to reduce the access to credit of low income people. This has both positive and negative effects.
 
soporific [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My student loan debt was about a tenth of his. Scholarships and grants helped a lot on the front end, as well as college being a lot more affordable back then. Which was still pretty expensive.

This is why it's smart for a lot of students to start their first year at a community college and not immediately go into crazy debt at 18. Then transfer to the college you want. It helps them get used to college and save money. The degree isn't any different if you started elsewhere. (Just make sure you take classes that will transfer.)
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Lunakki: Dr. Opossum: The thing is that virtually every story about a person who is poor and/or riddled with debt contains the person making at least one stupid decision that the reader will look down on. But the problem is that this is a country where a few stupid decisions can put you in debt forever or ruin you in a whole lot of ways.  Everyone is capable of stupidity; why not have a system that factors that in so people can enjoy life?

What system would you suggest? Short of managing people's money and lives for them (which I would prefer not to be subjected to), what can we do?

Limit the interest on payday and title loans.


And the fiduciary law, which was a good thing because it prevented pool salesmen from becoming financial "advisors" and hustling your granny into high commission annuities.

I say "was" because that was eliminated in 2017.  It seems that regulators felt that investors needed more "choice" in the market place.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lunakki: Some people cannot be saved by increasing their income, they just aren't capable of controlling their expenses. Even if they had a billion dollars, they'd still blow it all and end up broke. Somehow they're also incapable of realising they're wasting their money and they actually have plenty to live on. Sucks to be them, I guess.


Maybe .
Used to pay 200 a month child support.
I have no idea why I'm not buy a new pair shoes every other month.
Why don't I have 200 extra, now that I don't pay the whore?
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lunakki: Some people cannot be saved by increasing their income, they just aren't capable of controlling their expenses. Even if they had a billion dollars, they'd still blow it all and end up broke. Somehow they're also incapable of realising they're wasting their money and they actually have plenty to live on. Sucks to be them, I guess.


That's a popular line among people who aren't putting off going to the dentist because their kid needs shoes.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Madd Mann: Rapmaster2000: dittybopper: Education: Bachelor's in psychology, master's in biomedical sciences, and a doctorate of education
Current job: Student adviser and lecturer at American University
...
I didn't have a computer or nothing like that.

Why don't I believe you actually *EARNED* those degrees?

I never had a computer in college either and I graduated from Purdue as a EE in 1999.  They have rooms called "labs" that are free to use as long as you are a student.  Most college graduates know this.

Why would you accuse this particular person of not having EARNED a degree?
[Fark user image image 780x520]

Because you would expect someone with a doctorate in education to know better than to mangle a sentence like that.

Or are you arguing that we should just assume all black people have shiat grammar?


Whoa!  Who said anything about race?  You know, when you bring race up where it wasn't before, that makes you the Real Racist.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: UPS drivers are making over $100,000 net a year?


The top pay scale for UPS drivers is $37/hr.  Using the figures below (1), I figure average hours worked by a doctor at 56.8 hours per week.  Let's assume they pay nothing in state income taxes because they live in Florida and never leave.

56.8*52*37 = $109,283.20 gross annual

Using the tax brackets found here that driver would owe $16,754 in 2019 taxes and would net $92,529.20 before insurance.  Just throwing an average annual out there of another $5,000-ish bumps that figure down to $87,529.20 net a year.

That's... also not the only thing wrong with that chart by any stretch of the imagination.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I offered to support one lady, so she could go to college.


One folded dollar bill at a time?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lunakki: Dr. Opossum: The thing is that virtually every story about a person who is poor and/or riddled with debt contains the person making at least one stupid decision that the reader will look down on. But the problem is that this is a country where a few stupid decisions can put you in debt forever or ruin you in a whole lot of ways.  Everyone is capable of stupidity; why not have a system that factors that in so people can enjoy life?

What system would you suggest? Short of managing people's money and lives for them (which I would prefer not to be subjected to), what can we do?


Considering we now have computers. Why can't financial services offer apps that lock in budgets and lock down money?
??????
Because we like leaching people dry
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: The guy is making cringeworthy choices in that situation. No doubt.

How about we instead focus on the fact that he had to take on an obscene amount of personal debt while society gets to free ride off of the positive externalities yielded from his higher education, ya? No of course not that would be silly.

What a great way to disincentivize a nation from advancing into the future! Make higher education less and less attainable! We're #1! We're #1!

/zero tuition taxpayer funded universities, stat
//forgive all existing educational debt, stat


He was attending private religious schools.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daer21: Rapmaster2000: Lunakki: Dr. Opossum: The thing is that virtually every story about a person who is poor and/or riddled with debt contains the person making at least one stupid decision that the reader will look down on. But the problem is that this is a country where a few stupid decisions can put you in debt forever or ruin you in a whole lot of ways.  Everyone is capable of stupidity; why not have a system that factors that in so people can enjoy life?

What system would you suggest? Short of managing people's money and lives for them (which I would prefer not to be subjected to), what can we do?

Limit the interest on payday and title loans.

That's generally already the case. Setting it lower tends to reduce the access to credit of low income people. This has both positive and negative effects.


Depending on your state.  In Georgia, it's limited to 600%.  It's a shame how many people are losing access to credit because of it.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Satampra Zeiros: waxbeans: I offered to support one lady, so she could go to college.

One folded dollar bill at a time?


That's cheap talk. Real men use a roll of quarters.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Education: Bachelor's in psychology, master's in biomedical sciences, and a doctorate of education
Current job: Student adviser and lecturer at American University
Household income: $125,000
Relationship status: Married with three children, twin 13-year-old stepdaughters and a 4-month-old son
Peak student debt: $163,718.20
Current student debt: $163,718.20"

Dude. What's it like to be "living with" that debt? You aren't even thinking about it. Here's my advice: Make sure everything you own is covered by your state's homestead law and is exempt from judgment (which your student loan isn't, you moron). Get some credit cards, get cash advances on the cards and use the cash to pay off some of that debt. Do NOT spend the money on anything else. Then when finally your line of credit runs out, just laugh at them. They will soon figure out they can't collect. And you've held off the debt collectors.

After that, you're going to have to downsize. Used cars, a smaller house (did you buy a house in a good neighborhood that was going to increase in value? No? You moron), and start making regular payments on the loan from your $10,000/month earnings. Christ on a cracker.
 
geggam
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Russ1642: mcsiegs: UPS drivers are making over $100,000 net a year?

Only the ones that know just the right packages to steal.


They scan all the packages now so this is simple :)
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.