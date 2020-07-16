 Skip to content
 
(Law and Crime)   Man arrested for offering homeless man $6 to do backflip on camera, then laughing for 10 minutes after he fell on his head and broke his neck. Will he attempt it's just a prank bro defense in court?   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, did he win the 6 bucks?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why did i watch that? Jesus Christ. I really hate people.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
lol
 
toejam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: lol


You're a real gem.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't watch the video and I don't agree with it being released.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TOTAL*PRANK
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not watching the video.

As deplorable as this appears, I am not sure how this is actually criminal as he didn't force him or trick him into doing it.

Dude still deserves to rot in hell, though.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we were past the days of Jackass and Bum Fights.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What movie is America right now?

Hobo with a shotgun.
Which was not supposed to be a documentary.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Not watching the video.

As deplorable as this appears, I am not sure how this is actually criminal as he didn't force him or trick him into doing it.

Dude still deserves to rot in hell, though.


I think it's the part where he told people not to help that got him in trouble.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Not watching the video.

As deplorable as this appears, I am not sure how this is actually criminal as he didn't force him or trick him into doing it.

Dude still deserves to rot in hell, though.


The same way you would be charged with inciting an individual with down syndrome to do the same thing. Chronic alcoholism is a disability.
 
miscreant [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Not watching the video.

As deplorable as this appears, I am not sure how this is actually criminal as he didn't force him or trick him into doing it.

Dude still deserves to rot in hell, though.


He didn't help the guy after he was obviously injured, and he discouraged others from helping him either. Sounds like willful disregard to me, which is what he was was charged with.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Not watching the video.

As deplorable as this appears, I am not sure how this is actually criminal as he didn't force him or trick him into doing it.

Dude still deserves to rot in hell, though.



"Willful disregard of a person's safety".  

I think it's more for telling people not to call for medical assistance after the guy landed on his head and stopped moving.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the difference between this and paying for a boxing match?

Could make the same arguements about brain injury and mental illness.

Egging on an idiot to do something dumb is just human nature.

Not so sure about the not calling parametics thing, but I hear health care is expencive down there, maybe he wanted to give him time to recover without riskng huge debt. Assume that's a thing down there?
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Not watching the video.

As deplorable as this appears, I am not sure how this is actually criminal as he didn't force him or trick him into doing it.

Dude still deserves to rot in hell, though.


This. I feel bad for the DA who has to try and find something s/he can make stick.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a bystander might have helped kill him by moving him around.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: What's the difference between this and paying for a boxing match?

Could make the same arguements about brain injury and mental illness.

Egging on an idiot to do something dumb is just human nature.

Not so sure about the not calling parametics thing, but I hear health care is expencive down there, maybe he wanted to give him time to recover without riskng huge debt. Assume that's a thing down there?


Whoooa.  What are you smoking up there?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Egging on an idiot to do something dumb is just human nature.


Lying, stealing, rape, and murder are all human nature.  But we try to discourage those, too.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ignoramist: "Willful disregard of a person's safety".  

I think it's more for telling people not to call for medical assistance after the guy landed on his head and stopped moving.


Yeah, I was like "that's not quite negligent homicide / manslaughter, but he's clearly responsible for the death and lack of emergency response, I wonder what the crime is for that".

Question answered, apparently.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: sleze: Not watching the video.

As deplorable as this appears, I am not sure how this is actually criminal as he didn't force him or trick him into doing it.

Dude still deserves to rot in hell, though.

I think it's the part where he told people not to help that got him in trouble.


This.
A reasonable person could assume that it is some sort of prank, and that both are in on it and the "injured" dude is faking. Thus the ahole has delayed help.

His defense can argue that even if the ambulance had arrived there was nothing to do.

Even if the various cases they can make about this ahole have some weaknesses, they should still prosecute. He's unsympathetic as fark. So something may stick. He's also a huge ahole and even if he walks, let him waste a boatload of money on lawyers to get off.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: What's the difference between this and paying for a boxing match?

Could make the same arguements about brain injury and mental illness.

Egging on an idiot to do something dumb is just human nature.

Not so sure about the not calling parametics thing, but I hear health care is expencive down there, maybe he wanted to give him time to recover without riskng huge debt. Assume that's a thing down there?


No, expencive parametics are not things down here.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lars The Canadian Viking:
Egging on an idiot to do something dumb is just human nature.

Nice compassion you have there dbag. I hope you end up landing face first in the pavement and paralyzed and see how funny you think that is.

Here's your homework assignment. Look up the words Vulnerable Population and Human Exploitation.

People like the person in the article (Logan Paul looking at you) who glorify sociopathic behavior "for the views" should be taken out back and drowned for the sake of humanity.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: I thought we were past the days of Jackass and Bum Fights.


We might have moved past it but I sure don't think we've matured.  Just a different kind of stupid
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Artisan Sandwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: What's the difference between this and paying for a boxing match?

Could make the same arguements about brain injury and mental illness.

Egging on an idiot to do something dumb is just human nature.

Not so sure about the not calling parametics thing, but I hear health care is expencive down there, maybe he wanted to give him time to recover without riskng huge debt. Assume that's a thing down there?


what the hell are you talking about
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: So, did he win the 6 bucks?


Yeah he got it
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no Duty to Help law in Nevada.  He just needs to contact one of the many organizations that half the cable tv stations are routinely broadcasting in their self serving black lives matter appeasement PSA's.   Like the bail project.  See.  Problem solved.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Not watching the video.

As deplorable as this appears, I am not sure how this is actually criminal as he didn't force him or trick him into doing it.

Dude still deserves to rot in hell, though.


It's posted by his sister. She has a GoFundMe to bury the dead man.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uproxx.comView Full Size
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Capt_Clown: Lars The Canadian Viking:

Here's your homework assignment. Look up the words Vulnerable Population and Human Exploitation.



Again, what's the difference from a boxing match? You think those guys are playing with a full deck of cards?
 
jpinard1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Not watching the video.

As deplorable as this appears, I am not sure how this is actually criminal as he didn't force him or trick him into doing it.

Dude still deserves to rot in hell, though.


He knew the guy was in critical condition and still didn't call for help.  In fact, he told others not to call an ambulance.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: sleze: Not watching the video.

As deplorable as this appears, I am not sure how this is actually criminal as he didn't force him or trick him into doing it.

Dude still deserves to rot in hell, though.

I think it's the part where he told people not to help that got him in trouble.


that's evil. But sounds like my life. I'm surrounded by nazis making sure I don't get help.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: I thought we were past the days of Jackass and Bum Fights.


I don't think those two compare very much to each other.  One was jackasses being jackasses and the other was sadistic assholes exploiting vulnerable persons.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jpinard1: sleze: Not watching the video.

As deplorable as this appears, I am not sure how this is actually criminal as he didn't force him or trick him into doing it.

Dude still deserves to rot in hell, though.

He knew the guy was in critical condition and still didn't call for help.  In fact, he told others not to call an ambulance.


That's like the paperwork saying don't give a face or neck mri to find what is wrong. Just call her hysterical.

"community care".

yeah I'm crazy. I got gaslit into being that way.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's the telling people not to call 911 part, not the filming a stunt or having the person do that for money that could get a conviction. Really all the people there could and should have called anyway.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geggy: [Fark user image image 425x499]


Anyone know what happened to them? Especially Bling Bling ?
 
Jclark666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's still ok to offer 10-year-olds a t-shirt to do a kickflip, right?
 
BigHeadWeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Capt_Clown: Lars The Canadian Viking:

Here's your homework assignment. Look up the words Vulnerable Population and Human Exploitation.


Again, what's the difference from a boxing match? You think those guys are playing with a full deck of cards?


Well, there's the ref, the cornermen and the ringside doctor, all of whom can stop the fight, and none of whom will deny medical attention to a boxer who needs it (notable fatal exceptions aside).  I don't think the issue is that someone did something physically dangerous for money.  I think it's that when that person was injured, no one helped him.
 
Autarky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its time for moarrrr riots!
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: What's the difference between this and paying for a boxing match?

Could make the same arguements about brain injury and mental illness.

Egging on an idiot to do something dumb is just human nature.

Not so sure about the not calling parametics thing, but I hear health care is expencive down there, maybe he wanted to give him time to recover without riskng huge debt. Assume that's a thing down there?


Way to hilariously miss the point .
 
Jill Came Down With Two-Fifty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Not watching the video.

As deplorable as this appears, I am not sure how this is actually criminal as he didn't force him or trick him into doing it.

Dude still deserves to rot in hell, though.


It does offer a glimpse into how dehumanizing and demoralizing abject poverty, especially homelessness, is. And how there are people who would exploit that level of demoralization for entertainment value by offering someone $6 to perform some meaningless stunt, the joke being that someone would debase themselves for such a small amount of money.

I'm hoping the guy who filmed this gets filed through the prison system, winds up having a hard time getting a job, turns to substance abuse to cope, and winds up in a situation where $6 seems like a small fortune. At that point I'd offer him a whopping $10 if he could do a head-stand for a full five seconds, then watch the hilarity ensue.
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jclark666: But it's still ok to offer 10-year-olds a t-shirt to do a kickflip, right?


Is it your tshirt or a tshirt you found, or did you steal their tshirt and are offering I back.
Just whose tshirt are you offering here?
As long as it isn't mine I don't really care though.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: FrancoFile: I thought we were past the days of Jackass and Bum Fights.

I don't think those two compare very much to each other.  One was jackasses being jackasses and the other was sadistic assholes exploiting vulnerable persons.



But they had the same target audience.  Misanthropes who enjoyed watching other people experience pain and degradation.
 
limboslam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He'll be all right, n***a," he said."
"Here," he said. "Take your six dollars, n***a."

Really? Do allBLM?
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Not so sure about the not calling parametics thing, but I hear health care is expencive down there, maybe he wanted to give him time to recover without riskng huge debt. Assume that's a thing down there?


Your only charged if they take you somewhere. It's always free to come and check the person out. He wasn't thinking if the dude at all. He just didn't care one iota. And it might have caused his death due to people trying to force the guy up rather then letting the professionals take care of it.

Lifting him up, letting his head flip around and the. Dropping him on the ground *multiple* times is just not acceptable. I hope the streamer rots in jail. There's no place in society for him.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally I'd come to the scumbags defense.  I'd point out that he's not responsible if a person tries a stunt and farks it up.  I'd point out that it wasn't obvious the guy had suffered a fatal wound and most people wouldlaugh at seeing the failed stunt.  It's the same reason people laugh when someone gets hit in the balls.

But I read the farking article and see that scumbag told people to leave the scene and not call medics.  And that makes this murder or some variant of it.  This is called "boxing out."  It's a legal concept that makes someone responsible for a death they otherwise would not be responsible for.

For example.  I'm walking down the street and I see a random person I don't know get run over.  He's dying.  People start to pull out their phones and call 911.  I say "I'll call 911."  They put their phones away and I call Pizza Hut because I'm hungry.  I don't call 911.  By preventing others from rendering aid, I have "boxed them out" and am now responsible for the person's death if the lack of medical services leads to his death.

Another example (because I love this concept).  A door to door salesman is invited into my house.  He steps inside.  I keep the door open.  He then has a heart attack in the foyer and falls down.  He is visible from the street while the door is open.  I have no duty to do anything.  I don't have to call 911.  I can go take a nap for all I care.  Even if I do nothing at all I have not broken any law (except in Massachussettes, I think).  BUT, if I step over his body, walk out my front door, and close that door, I am now guilty of manslaughter or some similar crime because I closed the door.  I prevented any chance of a good samaritan finding him.  I actively worked to prevent him from getting help.  I have "boxed out" and am now guilty.

Anyways, this is why the guy is getting charged.  Not because he offered the homeless man 6 dollars.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirablue42: Jeebus Saves: sleze: Not watching the video.

As deplorable as this appears, I am not sure how this is actually criminal as he didn't force him or trick him into doing it.

Dude still deserves to rot in hell, though.

I think it's the part where he told people not to help that got him in trouble.

that's evil. But sounds like my life. I'm surrounded by nazis making sure I don't get help.


Well maybe it time to move out of Germany Venezuela & Argentina.

/cute how the kids today call everybody a nazi
//they are so farking clueless
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zippyZRX: Kirablue42: Jeebus Saves: sleze: Not watching the video.

As deplorable as this appears, I am not sure how this is actually criminal as he didn't force him or trick him into doing it.

Dude still deserves to rot in hell, though.

I think it's the part where he told people not to help that got him in trouble.

that's evil. But sounds like my life. I'm surrounded by nazis making sure I don't get help.

Well maybe it time to move out of Germany Venezuela & Argentina.

/cute how the kids today call everybody a nazi
//they are so farking clueless


You're so cool.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: geggy: [Fark user image image 425x499]

Anyone know what happened to them? Especially Bling Bling ?


Rufus cleaned his life up and iirc helps homeless people.
Bling Bling was in a recent YouTube video, looked like he was on death's door. Definitely not doing well.
Crack will do that.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Epic, helpful thread. YBBI!
 
