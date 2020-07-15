 Skip to content
(Science Magazine)   Coronaviruses trigger long-term T-cell immune responses that react to other coronaviruses   (blogs.sciencemag.org) divider line
    Followup, Protein, T helper cell, Antibody, Immune system, T-cell response, Major histocompatibility complex, B cell, T cell  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Fuze iced tea triggers Mr. T cells.

Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's nice.  It eliminates one reason I could spend 2021 living in a dystopian hellscape.  There's still the other reason.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just give it to me straight, doc: am I turning into a zombie or not?
 
karl2025 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There must be some mistake, this sounds like good news.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

karl2025: There must be some mistake, this sounds like good news.


Nope, we're all gonna die
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobobolinskii: karl2025: There must be some mistake, this sounds like good news.

Nope, we're all gonna die


Both these statements are true.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, now do the part where battered organs are more vulnerable to everything that isn't a coronavirus.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

karl2025: There must be some mistake, this sounds like good news.


Did you not get to the part where this causes the infected to develop an insatiable desire to eat human flesh?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, just great because we don't have enough problems right now.

Bob Vagene
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobobolinskii: karl2025: There must be some mistake, this sounds like good news.

Nope, we're all gonna die


"'Am I dyin'?'
YES.
'Will I die?'
YES.
Granny Weatherwax thought this over.  'But from your point of view, everyone is dying and everyone will die, right?'
YES.
'So you aren't actually bein' a lot of help, strictly speakin'.' "

Granny Weatherwax and Death, from Terry Pratchett's Carpe Jugulum.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

karl2025: There must be some mistake, this sounds like good news.


There has been good news regarding Covid science since the beginning.  You just need to be the kind of person that seeks out science.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This explains why Asia has had a much lesser issue than western countries. Kinda like how the native Americans were decimated by small pox.

This also means that our early data was based on a model with a population with more innate immunity.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The interesting thing is that it appears that the T cells are reacting to other coronaviruses, which means they share a similar antibody. This may at least partially explain the wide range of outcomes we're seeing, it may be the asymptomatic cases represent people who've had other coronavirus infections (the minor alphacoronaviruses that are one of the causes of colds) were basically set to fight the COVID-19 infection from the get go.

Or, maybe it doesn't. :-)

Another good bit: While antibodies for SARS faded in people who had fought off that infection, the T-cell response remains robust, implying that should they be infected with SARS again (or possibly COVID-19) their immune systems would quickly respond once antibodies started to be produced again They may not have the antibodies floating around in the blood, but that's normal after a while.

It's interesting stuff. It also implies that vaccines could work, and would explain the quick dropping in antibodies after infection while still explaining the very low to nil reinfection rate.

The hard question is B-cells, the memory cells that instantly light up and spew antibodies if an older pathogen returns. I haven't seen any studies on this, but B-cells are few and we don't currently have antigen specific tests, so finding out if you have SARS-CoV-2 ready B-cells is not trivial.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This makes me feel a little better. I had a really severe cold (for a cold, anyway) in the later half of 2018. I haven't had as much as a sniffle ever since. If I'm lucky, this article explains why.. fingers crossed.

I had viral pneumonia twice as a kid. I don't ever want that shiat again.
 
lawboy87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares what the egg-head scientists have to say, I want to know what Chuck Woolery has to say on the topic!
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: karl2025: There must be some mistake, this sounds like good news.

Did you not get to the part where this causes the infected to develop an insatiable desire to eat human flesh?


So?  I watched Santa Clarita Diet.  It looks like a ton of fun!
 
TheWaldo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The interesting thing is that it appears that the T cells are reacting to other coronaviruses, which means they share a similar antibody. This may at least partially explain the wide range of outcomes we're seeing, it may be the asymptomatic cases represent people who've had other coronavirus infections (the minor alphacoronaviruses that are one of the causes of colds) were basically set to fight the COVID-19 infection from the get go.

Or, maybe it doesn't. :-)

Another good bit: While antibodies for SARS faded in people who had fought off that infection, the T-cell response remains robust, implying that should they be infected with SARS again (or possibly COVID-19) their immune systems would quickly respond once antibodies started to be produced again They may not have the antibodies floating around in the blood, but that's normal after a while.

It's interesting stuff. It also implies that vaccines could work, and would explain the quick dropping in antibodies after infection while still explaining the very low to nil reinfection rate.

The hard question is B-cells, the memory cells that instantly light up and spew antibodies if an older pathogen returns. I haven't seen any studies on this, but B-cells are few and we don't currently have antigen specific tests, so finding out if you have SARS-CoV-2 ready B-cells is not trivial.


Thanks! Trying to read and understand all that have me a headache
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bob Vagene: [Fark user image 200x200]


I seriously hope they make a COVID-19 episode of Cells at Work.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: karl2025: There must be some mistake, this sounds like good news.

Nope, we're all gonna die


We are all gonna die - but maybe not right away, or of the Trump virus.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So do people expressing some degree of T-cells related immune response get more or less ill?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: This explains why Asia has had a much lesser issue than western countries. Kinda like how the native Americans were decimated by small pox.

This also means that our early data was based on a model with a population with more innate immunity.


Asia had less of a problem because their Covid-19 is the less virulent G614 strain.  When D614G was found at a fish market in Beijing, they locked the city down and administered several million Covid-19 tests over the course of a few days.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, could we take the Chickenpox / Smallpox route in terms of simply infecting the masses with a much weaker coronavirus then?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was going to ask if the vaccines we're working on elicit a t-cell response. Apparently at least some do? https://www.biospace.com/article/​astra​zeneca-s-early-covid-19-vaccine-data-s​how-a-double-defense-against-the-virus​/
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: So, could we take the Chickenpox / Smallpox route in terms of simply infecting the masses with a much weaker coronavirus then?


Early on, there was speculation that cross immunity from previous recent colds was why kids seemed to be less affected. I don't know if I completey buy that kids are dramatically less prone to infection without ruling out the possibility that they were simply less exposed due to early school shutdowns, but it would seem to be a prudent path of investigation since the raw stats seem to point that way.
 
