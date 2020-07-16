 Skip to content
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Many sex workers in Bolivia say they'll return to work using gloves, bleach and see-through raincoats.

Fark user imageView Full Size


If I were the Gorton's fish stick guy, that's what I'd do.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Many sex workers in Bolivia say they'll return to work using gloves, bleach and see-through raincoats.

[Fark user image 600x337]

If I were the Gorton's fish stick guy, that's what I'd do.


Between your username and your penchant for fisherman eroticism, I think you're a reincarnated Troy Mclure.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Central American or South American Prostitutes? Yeah, not even with someone else's d!ck.
 
TheWaldo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Don't just stare at it- Eat it!
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheWaldo: [Fark user image 425x237]Don't just stare at it- Eat it!


you were too fast for me, and too recent:  i was going to say "Dead Zone".
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Something tells me this may be an improvement
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 634x478]


Old Joan Rivers joke:
"I wanted to try something new and sexy for my husband, so I wrapped myself in cling wrap and waited for him. He came home and said 'leftovers, again?' "
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Slicker
 
