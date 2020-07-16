 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Despite news to the contrary, people are social distancing as head of condom maker reports drooping sales   (cnbc.com) divider line
6
    More: Amusing, Reckitt Benckiser, Sales of Durex condoms, Reckitt Benckiser CEO Laxman Narasimhan, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, number of intimate occasions, consumer products, Benzalkonium chloride, first time  
•       •       •

84 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 16 Jul 2020 at 5:11 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should make a commercial like this classic:

Funny condom commercial
Youtube c_0bhT98g9Y
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like condom sales...

...have gone soft.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It has nothing to do with this brand always Breaking
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sex was more of a baby boomer & Gen X thing. It is kinda weird and unnecessary now.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.