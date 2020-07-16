 Skip to content
 
(10 News)   Navy ship still on fire in San Diego. Ship and pier evacuated because ship started tilting over   (10news.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Am I the only one wondering how our ships would fare in actual combat, if we can't even put out a fire in port?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Were they ever able to drain the 1,000,000 gallons of fuel?
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How the Fark is it still burning?
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$1.5b literally going up in smoke.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Am I the only one wondering how our ships would fare in actual combat, if we can't even put out a fire in port?


Jobs program.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Am I the only one wondering how our ships would fare in actual combat, if we can't even put out a fire in port?


It has been covered in depth why at the dock is very different

I stand by my assertion the opening the seacocks would have been better
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the picture is the Normandie, I suspect most of you know that though
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People wondering "what is going on??!!" and "How could this be happening???!!??" are going to lose their sh*t when they find out about that Pennsylvania town that has been on fire since the 80's.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since 1962 actually.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: HugeMistake: Am I the only one wondering how our ships would fare in actual combat, if we can't even put out a fire in port?

It has been covered in depth why at the dock is very different

I stand by my assertion the opening the seacocks would have been better


Yea, and I said Drag it out to deep sea and let it sink.   Now we have an entire fleet and a port in a useless state

Nice Going, Admiral Trumpsky
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Am I the only one wondering how our ships would fare in actual combat, if we can't even put out a fire in port?


Yet another thing Americans can be ashamed of, I guess.
 
BolloxReader [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: People wondering "what is going on??!!" and "How could this be happening???!!??" are going to lose their sh*t when they find out about that Pennsylvania town that has been on fire since the 80's.


I don't think that we build ships out of coal. Though I suppose we could forward that suggestion to Mar-A-Lago. West Virginia would be thrilled.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or the Cuyahoga for that matter

/That one is out FYI
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop filling the ship with water and it will stay upright.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I think it's pretty obvious what's making the ship tilt: pier pressure.
 
loudboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Am I the only one wondering how our ships would fare in actual combat, if we can't even put out a fire in port?


It was undergoing major overhauls and modifications during a dockside period: The normal crew was not onboard, the CO2 and firefighting systems were deactivated so they wouldn't be triggered by welding, ventilation and hoses and welding leads and whatnot strung everywhere and prevent doors from closing, giant holes were cut in the side and the deck for access creating extra (and unsealable) chimneys. Drydocking/dockside periods are a mess for a ship.

Underway, the ship can be locked down tight in a hurry, the fire suppression systems are available, and a fully trained crew is onboard.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uncleacid: Stop filling the ship with water and it will stay upright.


If the close the doors and keep all the hot air in, maybe it will float away like a balloon.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Am I the only one wondering how our ships would fare in actual combat, if we can't even put out a fire in port?


Are you saying you don't support the troops?
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Iranian commander of the Revolutionary Guard (quoted in the Wall Street Journal today) said that god set the Bonhomme Richard on fire: "God punishes you with your own hand."
 
Mad Morf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ships don't "tilt", they "list".
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: People wondering "what is going on??!!" and "How could this be happening???!!??" are going to lose their sh*t when they find out about that Pennsylvania town that has been on fire since the 80's.


The underground fire with unlimited fuel in a hillside and no natural way to contain it is one thing.

This is a man-made structure with water and airtight compartments with what should be limited amounts of readily available fuel and in-place firefighting and supression equipment that should be able to knock down fires caused by munitions damage quickly.

Fire needs three things to exist: fuel, oxygen and ignition source. They should be able to smother the fire by cutting off oxygen, but it seems they are unable to. Which makes me wonder why sections of the boat aren't able to be sealed off. Seems like a thing that would be on a military vessal. But then again, I'm not consulted on these things.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnivorous: The Iranian commander of the Revolutionary Guard (quoted in the Wall Street Journal today) said that god set the Bonhomme Richard on fire: "God punishes you with your own hand."


Hence all the self flogging many farkers did as teenagers.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ships don't tilt over, they list.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They likely dewatered too much to starboard, without  balancing the port side.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Ships don't tilt over, they list.


Came to say this.  List is not a speech impediment
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can we sleep when our ships are burning.

Sexy Jesus: Ships don't tilt over, they list.


And San Diego is German for "whales vagina" but I don't go around flaunting my knowledge of things.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oldsaltblog.comView Full Size

Not the first time for USS Bohomme Richard
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Morf: Ships don't "tilt", they "list".


This.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

logieal: Por que tan serioso: People wondering "what is going on??!!" and "How could this be happening???!!??" are going to lose their sh*t when they find out about that Pennsylvania town that has been on fire since the 80's.

The underground fire with unlimited fuel in a hillside and no natural way to contain it is one thing.

This is a man-made structure with water and airtight compartments with what should be limited amounts of readily available fuel and in-place firefighting and supression equipment that should be able to knock down fires caused by munitions damage quickly.

Fire needs three things to exist: fuel, oxygen and ignition source. They should be able to smother the fire by cutting off oxygen, but it seems they are unable to. Which makes me wonder why sections of the boat aren't able to be sealed off. Seems like a thing that would be on a military vessal. But then again, I'm not consulted on these things.


That's been covered quite thoroughly in other threads, and up thread in this one. You should try reading up on it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By 6 a.m. Thursday, Navy officials said fire crews returned to the ship to continue fighting the fire, which led to at least 50 injuries.

Bad decision.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needed to salvage the ship:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like we will have another ship to dive-explore in San Diego... like that Canadian warship that killed more divers than it ever did enemies.

// Canada has enemies?
/// reopen schools so I can flourish!
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Mad Morf: Ships don't "tilt", they "list".

This.


Yeah, I was wondering if the ship was part of pinball machine.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vitamin_R: logieal: Por que tan serioso: People wondering "what is going on??!!" and "How could this be happening???!!??" are going to lose their sh*t when they find out about that Pennsylvania town that has been on fire since the 80's.

The underground fire with unlimited fuel in a hillside and no natural way to contain it is one thing.

This is a man-made structure with water and airtight compartments with what should be limited amounts of readily available fuel and in-place firefighting and supression equipment that should be able to knock down fires caused by munitions damage quickly.

Fire needs three things to exist: fuel, oxygen and ignition source. They should be able to smother the fire by cutting off oxygen, but it seems they are unable to. Which makes me wonder why sections of the boat aren't able to be sealed off. Seems like a thing that would be on a military vessal. But then again, I'm not consulted on these things.

That's been covered quite thoroughly in other threads, and up thread in this one. You should try reading up on it.


Well, I will admit, I haven't read a single article other than this one and a few headlines, so I might, but probably not since I really have no interest and like to point out the obvious.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, so definitely write-off.

/ and, no, I still don't know what a write-off is
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coronavirus: Looks like we will have another ship to dive-explore in San Diego... like that Canadian warship that killed more divers than it ever did enemies.

// Canada has enemies?
/// reopen schools so I can flourish!


Yup, the Quebecois.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the dumpster fire continues.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Am I the only one wondering how our ships would fare in actual combat, if we can't even put out a fire in port?


We used to be the best at damage control.  I have no idea what mitigating factors are at play here but 70 years ago if you happened to find yourself on a heavily damaged and burning warship it better be flying the American flag.
 
shroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: Since 1962 actually.


And in true rural Pennsylvania/Trumper fashion, there's still a few people who refuse to leave, even though the entire town has burned into a toxic shiathole all around them, because they think it's some sort of government conspiracy BUT MAH FREEDUMBS
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi subby. I clicked on the link to see if "tilting over" was used. Didn't see it. You came up with that all on your own huh?
 
shroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

logieal: Por que tan serioso: People wondering "what is going on??!!" and "How could this be happening???!!??" are going to lose their sh*t when they find out about that Pennsylvania town that has been on fire since the 80's.

The underground fire with unlimited fuel in a hillside and no natural way to contain it is one thing.

This is a man-made structure with water and airtight compartments with what should be limited amounts of readily available fuel and in-place firefighting and supression equipment that should be able to knock down fires caused by munitions damage quickly.

Fire needs three things to exist: fuel, oxygen and ignition source. They should be able to smother the fire by cutting off oxygen, but it seems they are unable to. Which makes me wonder why sections of the boat aren't able to be sealed off. Seems like a thing that would be on a military vessal. But then again, I'm not consulted on these things.


That's the one thing I've never quite understood about Centralia.  With the fire being underground, shouldn't it be possible with a concerted effort to seal off the larger entry points and cut off enough airflow to extinguish itself?   Not saying it would be cheap or fast, but it seems like a solvable engineering problem given enough funding.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: $1.5b literally going up in smoke.


More like $4.0B replacement cost...
 
shroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: Hi subby. I clicked on the link to see if "tilting over" was used. Didn't see it. You came up with that all on your own huh?


Did you look at the large photo at the top?
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

logieal: Seems like a thing that would be on a military vessal. But then again, I'm not consulted on these things.


Clearly.  It's almost as if it was in the repair yard, with all the systems that would help with fighting a fire at sea deactivated, and all the fire boundaries secured open for maintenance access.  It's almost as if "pointing out the obvious" requires you to actually do a modicum of research on the subject to avoid looking like a stuckup know-it-all.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shroom: Por que tan serioso: Since 1962 actually.

And in true rural Pennsylvania/Trumper fashion, there's still a few people who refuse to leave, even though the entire town has burned into a toxic shiathole all around them, because they think it's some sort of government conspiracy BUT MAH FREEDUMBS


Cool story, bro.  Now do Flint, Detroit, Baltimore, et. al.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shroom: logieal: Por que tan serioso: People wondering "what is going on??!!" and "How could this be happening???!!??" are going to lose their sh*t when they find out about that Pennsylvania town that has been on fire since the 80's.

The underground fire with unlimited fuel in a hillside and no natural way to contain it is one thing.

That's the one thing I've never quite understood about Centralia.  With the fire being underground, shouldn't it be possible with a concerted effort to seal off the larger entry points and cut off enough airflow to extinguish itself?   Not saying it would be cheap or fast, but it seems like a solvable engineering problem given enough funding.


I think that has more to do with it is self oxygenating. With some of the things that are burning, it's creating its own oxygen.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NEDM: logieal: Seems like a thing that would be on a military vessal. But then again, I'm not consulted on these things.

Clearly.  It's almost as if it was in the repair yard, with all the systems that would help with fighting a fire at sea deactivated, and all the fire boundaries secured open for maintenance access.  It's almost as if "pointing out the obvious" requires you to actually do a modicum of research on the subject to avoid looking like a stuckup know-it-all.


And I bet now they aren't going to disable the systems to quite the extent that they have prior or have in place secondary systems for when the primary is offline for maintenance. Seems more like a teachable situation.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: shroom: Por que tan serioso: Since 1962 actually.

And in true rural Pennsylvania/Trumper fashion, there's still a few people who refuse to leave, even though the entire town has burned into a toxic shiathole all around them, because they think it's some sort of government conspiracy BUT MAH FREEDUMBS

Cool story, bro.  Now do Flint, Detroit, Baltimore, et. al.


You mean people too poor to leave and completely failed by their govenment? yeh pull the other one
 
NEDM
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Am I the only one wondering how our ships would fare in actual combat, if we can't even put out a fire in port?


It's exponentially harder to put out a yard fire than a combat fire.  This has been covered in every thread about this.


EyeHaveRisen: Yea, and I said Drag it out to deep sea and let it sink. Now we have an entire fleet and a port in a useless state

Nice Going, Admiral Trumpsky


First off, how the hell were they supposed to tow the ship out to sea?  They'd need to send people onboard to cast off the mooring lines and to rig the towing hawsers.  Then they'd need to have tug accompaniment the entire trip, pushing up on the burning ship and damaging their own.  THEN they'd have to worry about the tow lines parting (due to, you know, the raging fire) and the ship running aground/sinking in a worse place than the dock it's already at.

Which leads to the second point:  the fleet/base isn't out of action in the least.  It's burning at its dock, it's not sunk in the channel blocking the harbor.  Like it would have if they had followed your suggestion to try and tow it out.
 
