(WINK Fort Myers)   Sufferin' Succotash, there's a giant mouse on the streets of Florida   (winknews.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh father, I'm so ashamed!
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rodents of unusual size? I don't believe they exist.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Again? That's twice today. Think the incidents are related?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And his name was Pete
 
WTP 2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
one.!? there's hundreds..!!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Again? That's twice today. Think the incidents are related?


This one has the "Repeat" tag.
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jumpin' Jehoshaphat!

/how does autocorrect immediately know Jehoshaphat but fark yo commonly used words?
//see!? That yo was originally up before autocorrect farked it up!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Shouldn't actually get that close to the kangaroo they will kick you
 
chatoyance
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That is the face of a cop who has seen some shiat, but hasn't seen this shiat before
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Shouldn't actually get that close to the kangaroo they will kick you


They can instantly eviscerate you! Not to be approached.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thisispete: Rodents of unusual size? I don't believe they exist.


oh yeah? look up a what a nutria is. they exist.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just call in an Australian, they know how to deal with problems like this.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
they seems to double every 8 hours....
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chatoyance: That is the face of a cop who has seen some shiat, but hasn't seen this shiat before


"You see this? This right here is a KANGAROO. You owe me $20, sargeant."

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Sexy Jesus: Again? That's twice today. Think the incidents are related?

This one has the "Repeat" tag.


So that's three in one day?
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was going with nutria,
Did not expect kangaroo.
Someone call Tony Montana.

/First time I see you I say to myself "she a kangaroo, she hop on my dick"
 
