(Sun Sentinel)   Ah, Fort Lauderdale: White, sandy beaches. Guys with surfboards. Kangaroos   (sun-sentinel.com) divider line
    More: Florida, FORT LAUDERDALE, Andy Summers, north of downtown Fort Lauderdale, English-language films, Police, Wildlife, wild animal, safe place  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I bet his cellmate's like "get this farking thing out of here!"
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Let's not jump to conclusions. Could have been a giant mouse.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How to catch a kangaroo
Youtube 6P1vf_7DoLA
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is Florida trying to go full Australia?
 
Pert
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'll paint it out and turn it into a disciple.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
very few traditional surfboards in ft lauderdale, aside from storms there are no waves higher than your knee
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: [YouTube video: How to catch a kangaroo]


how to pick up a blue chair if it falls to the ground
Youtube ZVFZeXG_msA
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I assume the animal is maltreated, and the "owner" is a druggie who thinks it's cool in theory to have an exotic animal. Hopefully they hit him with max sentence.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
> Jack won't be returned to him because Fort Lauderdale is not zoned for kangaroos.
> Jack shared a home with Macias' Corgi named Max.

But the article doesn't say if Ft. Lauderdale is zone for Corgis.
 
