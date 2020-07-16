 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   You're gonna need a bigger hoax (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Link inside the article: Inside 'sharkano' where fearsome mutant predators are 'fired up to attack' by lava water

Why has the Asylum not informed me of this?  And more precisely, when can we expect it?  Because this could be awesome.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they have Bull sharks around England? Those are known to swim pretty far up rivers. They have been reporting in the Mississippi.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*reported*
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shark was actually hiding in a barn.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Do they have Bull sharks around England? Those are known to swim pretty far up rivers. They have been reporting in the Mississippi.


What beat do they cover?  Sports?  Business?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: Link inside the article: Inside 'sharkano' where fearsome mutant predators are 'fired up to attack' by lava water

Why has the Asylum not informed me of this?  And more precisely, when can we expect it?  Because this could be awesome.


A Sharknado/Lavalantula mashup? Yes, Please.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh sure, and this a hoax too!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Simpsons did it.

The Simpsons - Shark Boy
Youtube z4XBJBAX2uI
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

blatz514: Oh sure, and this a hoax too!

[Fark user image 476x476]


I'm afraid it is, blatz.  It's been proven that it's just a crop from Bigfoot riding a dragon in '19.  They pasted it right onto that picture of Nessie - damn thing's a fraud!
 
