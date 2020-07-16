 Skip to content
(CNN)   Bangladeshi hospital owner who cut a few corners in his Covid-testing protocols, specifically, not actually doing the test and then telling the patient the result were negative; was caught at the border while trying to flee to India, wearing a burqua   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got the idea from watching Trump. He is one hell of a cult leader.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Worst sequel to Slumdog Millionaire EVAR!
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I know somebody who's getting their head chopped off... any guesses?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I like the cops without face masks surrounding him. In close quarters. Wonder how many had one of his fake tests....wonder if he wonders...

Sometime police brutality is quite subtle.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wow. That is the most impressive run-on sentence I've seen in a while.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We found the new director of the CDC.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He was probably trying to get to the US to be our new surgeon general.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This afternoon Trump's going to announce this guy's now in charge of our COVID testing.
 
sleze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is Bangladesh like India's Canada?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Xai: I know somebody who's getting their head chopped off... any guesses?


Hopefully.
 
starsrift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Should've booked a flight to Florida.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Wow. That is the most impressive run-on sentence I've seen in a while.


Heh, reminds me an comment left by a teacher on a sentence in one of one of my Philosophy essays: * circled, in red pen, the letters at least an inch and a half highBREATHE!
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Didn't work for Jefferson Davis either.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sleze: Is Bangladesh like India's Canada?


I don't think Bangladesh is anybody's Canada.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Xai

I know somebody who's getting their head chopped off... any guesses?

His wife for some nonsensical reason
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And I bet at least $25,000 was sent to local government officials as a bribe to continue the scam until someone figured it out...
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Xai: I know somebody who's getting their head chopped off... any guesses?


Hasan?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fano: Xai: I know somebody who's getting their head chopped off... any guesses?

Hasan?


Hmm should have taken that left turn at Alberqeuerqie
 
