Samoa just discovered Facebook and is shocked that "it is being used to make defamatory statements about others"
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's delicious.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man, those Samoans are a surly bunch.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They also just discovered they do the Humpty Hump.
 
CorruptDB
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I almost died there. True story....don't want to get into the details
 
Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Enough of this Do-si-do, where all these Trefoils just Tag-a-long w/ whatever stupid stuff is posted.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bunch a thin mint fanatics.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"[Prime Minister] Tuilaepa has been a victim of countless personal attacks on Facebook and has taken some bloggers to court for defamation."

Going for the Thai model, huh? Let us know how well that works out for you.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I read that as "Samosa"

Hungry.
 
A Cave Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wait till they discover 'nextdoor'...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: I read that as "Samosa"

Hungry.


And now I want a mimosa
 
BolloxReader [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: I read that as "Samosa"

Hungry.


Here:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They sound like nice folks. God bless 'em.
 
trekkiecougar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Samoans are a strange bunch. Will get drunk as a skunk and party hard, fark everything, are hip with non-traditional gender realities such as with the fa'afafine, and yet are some of the most religiously hard liners around. I've had to sadly unfriend some Samoans on FB because they are die-hard trumpers who mistakenly believe that trump is some kind of xian.

Go figure!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"This is being used by people who play what I call dirty politics," said Tuilaepa.

YouDontSay.png
 
