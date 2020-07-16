 Skip to content
(NYPost)   That's my fetish
18
•       •       •

Conductor of Space Force Band [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"That's my f[et]ish."
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh good, I was running low on nightmare fuel.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Minus the teeth.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I regret clicking that link.
 
Slypork
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [media3.giphy.com image 480x252] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnh2005
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My new fleshlight!
 
genner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't worry fellas, I got this.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Penis fish?  More like an anchovy amirite???
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The hormones we're dumping into our toilets are awesome.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They'll be giving sex robots a run for their money.

"Popeil's Pocket Sex Fish - Satisfaction Guaranteed! Or I'll refund your money in cans of spray-on pubic hair."
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What's next Blowfish?
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Porous Horace: cans of spray-on pubic hair


I wonder what flavors that cums in?
 
marleymaniac
‘’ less than a minute ago  
img.sharetv.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ now  
Sounds like they found Ladyfish

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
