(ProPublica)   Rick Romero reviewed 400 protest videos and found that the police were the ones escalating violence   (projects.propublica.org) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've only seen a very, very minuscule percentage of protesters dressed for a fight.  I have seen near 100% of police dressed for a fight.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some people can't get an erection without beating a few unarmed civilians.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police are the problem.  Full stop.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sherlock Holmes, his bowels constipated
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There are police that are a problem. We must fix this problem, full stop.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This thread is almost double that. https://threadreaderapp.com/thr​ead/126​6751520055459847.html
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There are studies that predates c19 and predate black lives matter the show this is the case.

This news is so old it can by a drink
 
Derek Force
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Where's patrol car number 12?  he should be here any minute to defend the necessary police violence.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, if you took less videos you'd see less instances of police brutality. Duh.

/if it works for Trump and testing, why not here?
 
OldJames
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Some people can't get an erection without beating a few unarmed civilians.


They're called Red Sox fans
 
Serious Black
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's because:

1) Police officers tend to view protests against them as inherently threatening, and
2) Police officers are trained to respond to perceived threats with disproportionate violence.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

downstairs: I've only seen a very, very minuscule percentage of protesters dressed for a fight.  I have seen near 100% of police dressed for a fight.


As they should be.
 
radiosteele [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There is no K in Ric, subby. Some police departments have cornered the market on that letter
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The police are the problem.  Full stop.


The police dont understand they are protecting the scumbags killing them and their kids.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You'd think their training and their position would enable police to set standards for behavior and deportment. They're the good guys. They're supposed to be the example.

But it's the opposite. "We're the 'good guys.' We can do as we please. Excuse me while I crush your vertebrae a second time."
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Uh oh! I SMELL YT FARKER PANIC IN THE NEAR FUTURE!
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: There are studies that predates c19 and predate black lives matter the show this is the case.

This news is so old it can by a drink


Please.  This news is so old it's been pulling full social security benefits for 5 decades.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
youdontsay.jpg
 
Serious Black
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: You'd think their training and their position would enable police to set standards for behavior and deportment. They're the good guys. They're supposed to be the example.

But it's the opposite. "We're the 'good guys.' We can do as we please. Excuse me while I crush your vertebrae a second time."


The worst kind of chaotic evil is the kind that believes it's lawful good.
 
JRoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: waxbeans: There are studies that predates c19 and predate black lives matter the show this is the case.

This news is so old it can by a drink

Please.  This news is so old it's been pulling full social security benefits for 5 decades.


Word
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

downstairs: I've only seen a very, very minuscule percentage of protesters dressed for a fight.  I have seen near 100% of police dressed for a fight.



It's astonishing that when the police dress up in their riot gear they always manage to find one.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I would show my shocked face, but the cops broke my jaw
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think that protests should include protesters who play/have played lacrosse and who have their sticks with them. The protests should also include protests carrying backpacks that are full of marbles. When the police decide it is time to reenacted the 1968 Democratic National Convention the lacrosse players and return the tear gas canisters to their rightful owners and the people with backpacks and "pull a Flounder" and deploy the marbles between the protesters and the police.

:-D
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
you jagoffs need to stop saying full stop it makes you look like a pretentious twit full stop
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: TheSwizz: waxbeans: There are studies that predates c19 and predate black lives matter the show this is the case.

This news is so old it can by a drink

Please.  This news is so old it's been pulling full social security benefits for 5 decades.

Word


Excel

:-D
 
RagnarD
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I expected a little more from him, considering his PhD.  Nope.  Frank Straub is a stinking pig.
 
meanmutton [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lenfromak: downstairs: I've only seen a very, very minuscule percentage of protesters dressed for a fight.  I have seen near 100% of police dressed for a fight.

As they should be.


If you're wondering who is gonna riot, look for the people dressed up to riot.
 
meanmutton [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RagnarD: I expected a little more from him, considering his PhD.  Nope.  Frank Straub is a stinking pig.


Even he couldn't justify a few of these.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, and I've got another 400 videos showing evidence of Sasquatch being alive and well, that doesn't necessarily make it farking so!

SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL POLICE, YOU ASSHOLES.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: There are studies that predates c19 and predate black lives matter the show this is the case.

This news is so old it can by a drinkcollect social security
 
smunns
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Well, if you took less videos you'd see less instances of police brutality. Duh.

/if it works for Trump and testing,


Only an uneducated dweeb would think that Trump isn't right at least in regards to the COVID testing.   I disagree with everything else he says but he's correct on that one. And the hard data from independent sources confirm it. .  If you think otherwise it's because you blindly hate anything the man says and your unable to think independently.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JohnnyFark: Yeah, and I've got another 400 videos showing evidence of Sasquatch being alive and well, that doesn't necessarily make it farking so!

SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL POLICE, YOU ASSHOLES.


I very seriously doubt you have 400 videos of sasquatch
 
meanmutton [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Still zero arrests for the Lafayette Park Police Riot. Dozens of Federal cops attacked unarmed, peaceful protesters and bystanders including journalists, EMTs, and clergy. They used batons and shields as weapons and pepperballs and tear gas to clear out people who were doing nothing wrong. They lied about it after the fact, too. Lying about the conduct of the protesters and lying about the weapons they used despite it being all caught on video by individuals as well as multiple journalists and eyewitness including clergy.

All so Trump could stand in front of a church he doesn't attend, whose clergy he ordered violently removed from the grounds, and stand there like an idiot holding up someone else's bible that he can't quote a single passage from.

It's pretty amazing how during a protest against police brutality the only response the police have is to repeatedly, over and over and over prove the protesters right.
 
meanmutton [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

smunns: Herr Morgenstern: Well, if you took less videos you'd see less instances of police brutality. Duh.

/if it works for Trump and testing,

Only an uneducated dweeb would think that Trump isn't right at least in regards to the COVID testing.   I disagree with everything else he says but he's correct on that one. And the hard data from independent sources confirm it. .  If you think otherwise it's because you blindly hate anything the man says and your unable to think independently.


Ahh, yes, literally every infectious disease expert in the world is "an uneducated dweeb" and Trump is right.
 
