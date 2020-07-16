 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   America enters the, "Ere, he says he's not dead yet. Well can you hang around a couple of minutes, he won't be long?" moment of pandemic phase two   (theatlantic.com) divider line
    New York City, United States, Death, lots of COVID-19 cases, new outbreaks, much confusion, number of Americans, seven-day average  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just in time to muzzle the CDC and remove hospitalization numbers from public view.  Coincidence?
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wake me up when somebody actually wants to do something about it. I'm locked and loaded. Loaded. LOL.
 
Artist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Phase two??? Nope. Still dealing with the idiotic backwash of phase one idiocy.
The stupid-it hurts.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At least they got to enjoy one last clambake and fireworks show before making patriotic choking noises.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
LOL is that a monty python reference, EPIC! HAHAHA
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The science should not stand in the way of 'Merica!
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Someone gets paid by the word.
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Just in time to muzzle the CDC and remove hospitalization numbers from public view.  Coincidence?


Well, we can't have people "fearmongering", can we?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: patriotic choking noises


had to GIS it:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't know, it feels appropriate. We're all spiral noise groan tubes now.
 
