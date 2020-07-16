 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   UK Court rules that girl who ran away to join ISIS as a young teen should be allowed to return to the UK and have her citizenship restored, because really, is joining ISIS worse than say, becoming a Belieber or a K-pop groupie?   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Long as she has something she can't take off.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A very strong argument in her favor.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ms. Begum has never had a fair opportunity to give her side of the story," he said.

Her side of the story is that she voluntarily left a democratic state to support a brutal terrorist organization.  If ISIS hadn't gotten the shiat kicked out of it, she almost certainly wouldn't be asking to return.

Now, one can say "Well, everyone makes mistakes", and that's true enough, but some mistakes are so great that you only get to make them once.  This is such a mistake.  She's no longer a British citizen because of her actions.

Let her serve as an example pour encourager les autres.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dittybopper: "Ms. Begum has never had a fair opportunity to give her side of the story," he said.

Her side of the story is that she voluntarily left a democratic state to support a brutal terrorist organization.  If ISIS hadn't gotten the shiat kicked out of it, she almost certainly wouldn't be asking to return.

Now, one can say "Well, everyone makes mistakes", and that's true enough, but some mistakes are so great that you only get to make them once.  This is such a mistake.  She's no longer a British citizen because of her actions.

Let her serve as an example pour encourager les autres.


I don't disagree.
But even the United States, in my opinion, is light on traitors. It perplexes me.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If they revoke your citizenship, they can't try you for treason.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
To answer your question, subby
Fark user imageView Full Size

Anyone with half a brain knows Isis is the better choice here.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The judge ruled she can have her day in court, made no mention of restoring her citizenship.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meh.  The Republicans have done more damage to American and ISIS, and we allow them to be Americans.  Offer her a cabinet role in the current administration and the UK ambassadorship.
 
trivial use of my dark powers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
After what the Kpop fans did to Trump's Tulsa rally, I'm kinda impressed with them, even if they do have tragic taste in music.
 
TheReject
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If she was American Obama would have just had her and her children assassinated.
 
devioustrevor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheReject: If she was American Obama would have just had her and her children assassinated.


+1 to Obama
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dittybopper: "Ms. Begum has never had a fair opportunity to give her side of the story," he said.

Her side of the story is that she voluntarily left a democratic state to support a brutal terrorist organization.  If ISIS hadn't gotten the shiat kicked out of it, she almost certainly wouldn't be asking to return.

Now, one can say "Well, everyone makes mistakes", and that's true enough, but some mistakes are so great that you only get to make them once.  This is such a mistake.  She's no longer a British citizen because of her actions.

Let her serve as an example pour encourager les autres.


You're assuming teenagers think before doing things, and I don't think that's correct. It was a rebellion that went very wrong. Kids that age (she was 15) are going to rebel, and they usually have a bad case of "it can't happen to me" as well.

Instead, let her back, but with strings attached. She's on a permanent watch list, and has to do public speaking to teens on how bad her experience was. Think Mom and Dad are authoritative? THIS is authoritative. As for punishment, imagine having to repeatedly talk about your probable rape in front of hundreds of strangers.
 
Uranus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The judge ruled she can have her day in court, made no mention of restoring her citizenship.


came for this, leaving satisfied.
 
rcain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The judge ruled she can have her day in court, made no mention of restoring her citizenship.


Came here to say this, but with saucy copypasta

"... should be allowed to return to the UK to challenge the deprivation of her British citizenship"
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheReject: If she was American Obama would have just had her and her children assassinated.


riding in car wit Al-Qaeda's chief bomb-maker in Africa after recording a series of videos renouncing your citizenship and declaring war on America is the very definition of Play Stupid games, win stupid prizes
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Kids do stoopid things alla time, why not now?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is a demonstrated case of the parents failing to instill values and morals in the individual beyond organized religion. I'd keep her in Syria in the camps because a) she's a true believer and never expressed regret or remorse for her actions, and b) just wants to leave Syria because living in the UK, with reliable electricity, water and an abundance of food, is much easier.
/only allow her to leave if they send her, her parents and relatives to gitmo..
//had family members in Syria that got massacred by western Daesh terrorists...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dittybopper: "Ms. Begum has never had a fair opportunity to give her side of the story," he said.

Her side of the story is that she voluntarily left a democratic state to support a brutal terrorist organization.  If ISIS hadn't gotten the shiat kicked out of it, she almost certainly wouldn't be asking to return.

Now, one can say "Well, everyone makes mistakes", and that's true enough, but some mistakes are so great that you only get to make them once.  This is such a mistake.  She's no longer a British citizen because of her actions.

Let her serve as an example pour encourager les autres.

I don't disagree.
But even the United States, in my opinion, is light on traitors. It perplexes me.


Well you have to be the "right" kind of traitor, then it's okay. For example, selling out your country for money to you and your businesses as long as it's a "reformed communist" country (now Oligarchy/Kleptocracy) like Russia, completely a-ok.

Being a British actor who created a work of fiction that satirized Hitler and attacked fascism, completely evil according to Joe McCarthy and J. Edgar Hoover when they went after Charlie Chaplin!
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You're misreading that pretty severely, subby.

She's not being "allowed to return" in the sense of becoming British again.  She was previously denied a visa to physically enter the geographical bounds of the UK, because she's a citizen of a foreign nation hostile to the UK.

The effect of this decision being reversed is that she's now temporarily permitted to physically enter the UK for the sole purpose of appearing in court and filing the paperwork to request immigration into the UK as a foreign national, since she's currently blocked from even applying to immigrate for obvious reasons.

Her citizenship being restored is... yeah, it's just flat-out not going to happen.  Best case for her is that she's allowed to apply for tourist visas to occasionally visit her family, and even that's kind of a stretch goal.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: dittybopper: "Ms. Begum has never had a fair opportunity to give her side of the story," he said.

Her side of the story is that she voluntarily left a democratic state to support a brutal terrorist organization.  If ISIS hadn't gotten the shiat kicked out of it, she almost certainly wouldn't be asking to return.

Now, one can say "Well, everyone makes mistakes", and that's true enough, but some mistakes are so great that you only get to make them once.  This is such a mistake.  She's no longer a British citizen because of her actions.

Let her serve as an example pour encourager les autres.

You're assuming teenagers think before doing things, and I don't think that's correct. It was a rebellion that went very wrong. Kids that age (she was 15) are going to rebel, and they usually have a bad case of "it can't happen to me" as well.

Instead, let her back, but with strings attached. She's on a permanent watch list, and has to do public speaking to teens on how bad her experience was. Think Mom and Dad are authoritative? THIS is authoritative. As for punishment, imagine having to repeatedly talk about your probable rape in front of hundreds of strangers.


This.  15.   Unlike Sally-Anne Jones who joined in 2013, when she was in her 40s.   She, along with her tweener child, are believed dead, in 2017.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yes, subby, it's far worse.  Like voting UKIP or Republican.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Father Daughter Ad - SNL
Youtube _L2fazw5Y9k


/Posting just because
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: You're assuming teenagers think before doing things, and I don't think that's correct. It was a rebellion that went very wrong. Kids that age (she was 15) are going to rebel, and they usually have a bad case of "it can't happen to me" as well.


I would submit that you have to do a fair amount of thinking to sneak out of a country and make your way into a war zone so you can fark your terrorist internet boyfriend.
 
KeithLM
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The judge ruled she can have her day in court, made no mention of restoring her citizenship.


Yeah, subby didn't even attempt to skim the article, just jumped to conclusions.

I'm not saying the UK should let her come back, but there could very well be legal justification for her to be allowed to attend her hearing.
 
hi13760
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So in U.S we consider confederate statues and flag as symbols of traitors, and even worse, supporting slavery. But when a young girl goes off to fight ISIS at the age of 15ish, a terrorist organisation that has been know, and she definitely known that at that time, to kill or rape innocent people.

But since she's a female she should be given choices without consequences?

IMO, she should be given two choices: tried as a traitor or permanently revoke her UK citizenship. The good news being that the UK has one less religious nut-job on their hands.
 
Two16
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheReject: If she was American Obama would have just had her and her children assassinated.


And nothing of value would be lost.
 
nanim [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
ftfa:' ...had her British citizenship stripped by Home Secretary Sajid Javid on February 19, 2019, after she was found in a northern Syrian refugee camp.
She challenged that decision but on June 13, 2019, the government refused her application...'

That should have been the end of it.

/ proposed new rule: Any judges that let terrorist sympathizers back into the country get to have them move in next door to the buildings where the judges live.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

nanim: ftfa:' ...had her British citizenship stripped by Home Secretary Sajid Javid on February 19, 2019, after she was found in a northern Syrian refugee camp.
She challenged that decision but on June 13, 2019, the government refused her application...'

That should have been the end of it.

/ proposed new rule: Any judges that let terrorist sympathizers back into the country get to have them move in next door to the buildings where the judges live.


We certainly don't want any judges that follow the law.
 
