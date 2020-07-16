 Skip to content
(Some New Wave Guy)   This week's 3 hour serving of vintage 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Pandoras, Hagar the Womb, Tin Huey, and Rational Youth. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #142. Starts 1PM ET LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pista: Hello


is there anybody in there?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Standing by...

The playlist will post in two parts today, as I have to leave at the 2/3 point of the show.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
jasonvatch:

The playlist will post in two parts today, as I have to leave at the 2/3 point of the show.

no worries. thanks for posting it every week as it is. we'll figure it out...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here goes.........
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooooooo...
 
Sgt Oddball [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No green yet? Tsk. Howdy to all, sorry I missed last week, hope you're all doing well. Here we go...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgt Oddball: No green yet? Tsk. Howdy to all, sorry I missed last week, hope you're all doing well. Here we go...


and a good day to you
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a name like The Bollock Brothers they had no right to be this good really
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgt Oddball: No green yet? Tsk. Howdy to all, sorry I missed last week, hope you're all doing well. Here we go...


I notified the admins...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aaaand it's green
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: I notified the admins...


Pista: aaaand it's green


yyyyeeeessss....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Classic Murphy in fine voice
 
Sgt Oddball [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two big thumbs up to the Peter Murphy track
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hmmmm. wonky mic levels. this should be fun.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tin Huey is a weird, wacky group. Love 'em.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mercator_psi: Tin Huey is a weird, wacky group. Love 'em.


which is why we play them.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was way too young to see The Specials first time round but got to see them on the 30th anniversary tour in the Brighton Centre.
Was right at the front & turning round every one of the 4500 people there was dancing. Never seen anything like it
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i really do need to have a "Pista's Story Time" segment on this show.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: i really do need to have a "Pista's Story Time" segment on this show.


I went to thousands of shows when I lived in England.
Unfortunately many were spent under the influence of various....erm...... stuff.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: i really do need to have a "Pista's Story Time" segment on this show.

I went to thousands of shows when I lived in England.
Unfortunately many were spent under the influence of various....erm...... stuff.


which would make the segment all the more fun :-D
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Crap, woke up late and missed the Peter Murphy.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Crap, woke up late and missed the Peter Murphy.


that's ok, he will definitely be resurfacing. i just added his three 80s releases to my drive (i've been slowly ripping my collection since i boxed it up for a move).
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh my. The Soft Palms track is excellent
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pista: Oh my. The Soft Palms track is excellent


yah, they're a local act. gonna try to get them in studio when things are less covid-y
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dollar?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pista: Dollar?


always struck me odd that a brit group would name themselves after american currency.
 
