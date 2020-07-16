 Skip to content
(CBS News)   How NOT to handle Covid-19, courtesy of A: Trump? B: Ron DeSantis? or C: Sweden?   (cbsnews.com)
46
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the pussy?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, the US will get to 30% yet this year.  And the idea of phasing is to keep the health system from completely destroying itself in days.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really is all about the masks.

Look at Japan.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweden?!?!? MY GOD, SWEDEN!!!

/used to be a thing
//back in 2016 when we were still young and innocent
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I respect Sweden's approach far more than I do the Republican's.

Sweden said, OK there is a pandemic, but we feel we can protect the vulnerable while letting the pandemic burn itself out among the less vulnerable.  They turned out to be wrong, but it was plan.

Trump, etc. have no plan to deal with the virus, and never did.  Their only concern is to make sure someone else takes the blame.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sweden's plan was rooted in naivety.

They still took it more seriously than the red hats over here are.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But! But!!  A totally legitimate news source said that Sweden succeeded in flattening the curve!!!

Seems Legit
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Someone think of the meatballs!
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sweden was on the short list for my move if the failuhrer wins this year.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Merltech: Don't worry, the US will get to 30% yet this year.  And the idea of phasing is to keep the health system from completely destroying itself in days.


Did you RTFA? It's not 30% death rate.

It's 30% higher deaths per capita in Sweden, which makes sense as Sweden is older.

They now have deaths in the teens. So that's 13-19 per day. 19 per day is 6,935 people per year.

That's .66 deaths per thousand people.

People need to get a grip.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bob The Nob: Someone think of the meatballs!


And the bikini models
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bob The Nob: Someone think of the meatballs!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sweden handles it stupidly, thinking they could outsmart a pandemic by doing nothing.

Trump reacted with active malice. His GOP governors are now reacting with malice. They're doing worse than nothing.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: But! But!!  A totally legitimate news source said that Sweden succeeded in flattening the curve!!!

Seems Legit


Looks like they beat the curve. Flattening the curve doesn't mean nobody gets inflected. It just means slowing down infections to reduce the strain on medical care.

Seems like it worked:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's not like they were calling the whole thing a hoax. They wanted to see if the could approach a solution based on not shutting down everything and hoping the citizens would use some common sense.

Turns out the approach wasn't so great, but again they weren't calling it a hoax.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Did you RTFA? It's not 30% death rate.

It's 30% higher deaths per capita in Sweden, which makes sense as Sweden is older.

They now have deaths in the teens. So that's 13-19 per day. 19 per day is 6,935 people per year.

That's .66 deaths per thousand people.

People need to get a grip.


So for the US (if we have the same rate) it would be about 250,000 people...

In summary, fark you.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Shotgun Justice: ColonelCathcart: Did you RTFA? It's not 30% death rate.

It's 30% higher deaths per capita in Sweden, which makes sense as Sweden is older.

They now have deaths in the teens. So that's 13-19 per day. 19 per day is 6,935 people per year.

That's .66 deaths per thousand people.

People need to get a grip.

So for the US (if we have the same rate) it would be about 250,000 people...

In summary, fark you.


Ya, and do you know how many die from alcohol and driving per year?

Should we ban cars and alcohol?

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-​r​eleases/alcohol-related-deaths-increas​ing-united-states

When running a country you have to make choices. If we turn of the economy completely, do you know how many will die from starvation?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: I respect Sweden's approach far more than I do the Republican's.

Sweden said, OK there is a pandemic, but we feel we can protect the vulnerable while letting the pandemic burn itself out among the less vulnerable.  They turned out to be wrong, but it was plan.

Trump, etc. have no plan to deal with the virus, and never did.  Their only concern is to make sure someone else takes the blame.


Almost seems like zero effective plan was the effective one. Almost.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whidbey: It really is all about the masks.

Look at Japan.


Look at California

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Ya, and do you know how many die from alcohol and driving per year?

Should we ban cars and alcohol?


September 11th only killed 3000 people, that's less people than die in car crashes, if we are going to ban terrorism logically we should ban cars too

you idiot
 
peterquince
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: whidbey: It really is all about the masks.

Look at Japan.

Look at California

[Fark user image image 850x573]


Thos numbers look huge because California has lots and lots and lots of people. But CA's caseload per capital is below the US average.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LewDux: Bob The Nob: Someone think of the meatballs!

[Fark user image 569x321]


I will always have that association.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
D: ALL OF THE ABOVE
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: ColonelCathcart: Ya, and do you know how many die from alcohol and driving per year?

Should we ban cars and alcohol?

September 11th only killed 3000 people, that's less people than die in car crashes, if we are going to ban terrorism logically we should ban cars too

you idiot


Additionally, false equivalent is false. Last I checked, you can't get drunk and then make other people drunk by breathing on them.

/although, with my uncle's breath...
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: ColonelCathcart: Ya, and do you know how many die from alcohol and driving per year?

Should we ban cars and alcohol?

September 11th only killed 3000 people, that's less people than die in car crashes, if we are going to ban terrorism logically we should ban cars too

you idiot


Why? If the threshold for something is deaths per capita...cars and alcohol are pretty dangerous.

You can't run a country thinking about the life of each and every single person. You have to run a country thinking about the common good.

At .66 deaths per thousand (and tilted to the elderly) Sweden has successfully beaten the virus so far.

Russia's plan of quarantining the elderly was a lot smarter and their death rate is (much) lower than Sweden's, so I agree that Sweden could have done better.

How is America doing, by the way?
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Shotgun Justice: ColonelCathcart: Did you RTFA? It's not 30% death rate.

It's 30% higher deaths per capita in Sweden, which makes sense as Sweden is older.

They now have deaths in the teens. So that's 13-19 per day. 19 per day is 6,935 people per year.

That's .66 deaths per thousand people.

People need to get a grip.

So for the US (if we have the same rate) it would be about 250,000 people...

In summary, fark you.

Ya, and do you know how many die from alcohol and driving per year?

Should we ban cars and alcohol?

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-r​eleases/alcohol-related-deaths-increas​ing-united-states

When running a country you have to make choices. If we turn of the economy completely, do you know how many will die from starvation?


Nobody ever said to turn off the economy completely.

Also, the governments have ways of making sure people don't starve to death.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: litheandnubile: ColonelCathcart: Ya, and do you know how many die from alcohol and driving per year?

Should we ban cars and alcohol?

September 11th only killed 3000 people, that's less people than die in car crashes, if we are going to ban terrorism logically we should ban cars too

you idiot

Additionally, false equivalent is false. Last I checked, you can't get drunk and then make other people drunk by breathing on them.

/although, with my uncle's breath...


But you are much more likely to kill them when you drink.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: whidbey: It really is all about the masks.

Look at Japan.

Look at California

[Fark user image 850x573]


No way the goobers outside the major cities mask up like the Japanese.

Nice try.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: whidbey: It really is all about the masks.

Look at Japan.

Look at California

[Fark user image 850x573]


Listen to someone that lives in California.  Non-farking compliance.  Assholes without masks, everywhere.  Because they're farking stupid.  The end.  Now quit it with the bullshiat.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Flab: ColonelCathcart: Shotgun Justice: ColonelCathcart: Did you RTFA? It's not 30% death rate.

It's 30% higher deaths per capita in Sweden, which makes sense as Sweden is older.

They now have deaths in the teens. So that's 13-19 per day. 19 per day is 6,935 people per year.

That's .66 deaths per thousand people.

People need to get a grip.

So for the US (if we have the same rate) it would be about 250,000 people...

In summary, fark you.

Ya, and do you know how many die from alcohol and driving per year?

Should we ban cars and alcohol?

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-r​eleases/alcohol-related-deaths-increas​ing-united-states

When running a country you have to make choices. If we turn of the economy completely, do you know how many will die from starvation?

Nobody ever said to turn off the economy completely.

Also, the governments have ways of making sure people don't starve to death.


My state basically shut down the service economy (which is the most vulnerable part) for a good long while even when the service was outdoors or could be done socially distantly: golf for example. Why couldn't golf courses stay open for family only groups or solos?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Herr Morgenstern: litheandnubile: ColonelCathcart: Ya, and do you know how many die from alcohol and driving per year?

Should we ban cars and alcohol?

September 11th only killed 3000 people, that's less people than die in car crashes, if we are going to ban terrorism logically we should ban cars too

you idiot

Additionally, false equivalent is false. Last I checked, you can't get drunk and then make other people drunk by breathing on them.

/although, with my uncle's breath...

But you are much more likely to kill them when you drink.


I think with most families, it's the opposite.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Herr Morgenstern: litheandnubile: ColonelCathcart: Ya, and do you know how many die from alcohol and driving per year?

Should we ban cars and alcohol?

September 11th only killed 3000 people, that's less people than die in car crashes, if we are going to ban terrorism logically we should ban cars too

you idiot

Additionally, false equivalent is false. Last I checked, you can't get drunk and then make other people drunk by breathing on them.

/although, with my uncle's breath...

But you are much more likely to kill them when you drink.


Which is why I don't drive drunk. Y'know, like how I wear a mask and social distance. It's called being not a dumbass.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: It's not like they were calling the whole thing a hoax. They wanted to see if the could approach a solution based on not shutting down everything and hoping the citizens would use some common sense.

Turns out the approach wasn't so great, but again they weren't calling it a hoax.


Yeah it might have been wrong but they didn't spend weeks denying it existed and I'm sure right now they are probably taking steps to fix their problem instead of screaming about sending kids to school in September.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: ColonelCathcart: Herr Morgenstern: litheandnubile: ColonelCathcart: Ya, and do you know how many die from alcohol and driving per year?

Should we ban cars and alcohol?

September 11th only killed 3000 people, that's less people than die in car crashes, if we are going to ban terrorism logically we should ban cars too

you idiot

Additionally, false equivalent is false. Last I checked, you can't get drunk and then make other people drunk by breathing on them.

/although, with my uncle's breath...

But you are much more likely to kill them when you drink.

Which is why I don't drive drunk. Y'know, like how I wear a mask and social distance. It's called being not a dumbass.


I wear a mask too. I'm 100% for mandatory masks and social distancing by the way.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: litheandnubile: ColonelCathcart: Ya, and do you know how many die from alcohol and driving per year?

Should we ban cars and alcohol?

September 11th only killed 3000 people, that's less people than die in car crashes, if we are going to ban terrorism logically we should ban cars too

you idiot

Why? If the threshold for something is deaths per capita...cars and alcohol are pretty dangerous.

You can't run a country thinking about the life of each and every single person. You have to run a country thinking about the common good.

At .66 deaths per thousand (and tilted to the elderly) Sweden has successfully beaten the virus so far.

Russia's plan of quarantining the elderly was a lot smarter and their death rate is (much) lower than Sweden's, so I agree that Sweden could have done better.

How is America doing, by the way?


Bro, if we let the virus run rampant through society the hospitals would have filled up and the death rate would have sky rocketed because the very sick would not be able to be treated. If 50,000,000 people are going to get a disease like this you need them to get it over the course of 18 months not all of them at one time. Every estimate was that if we strained the hospitals we would have had 2,000,000+ deaths by now. That's what "flatten the curve" means. It does not mean to eliminate the virus but to flatten the time it takes for so many people to get it.

it's really not that complicated, did you not see the mass graves they had in NY? If we had done nothing the whole country would literally have mass graves in every major city right now
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And just like that all the Farkers who championed Sweden's model have disappeared
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: litheandnubile: ColonelCathcart: Ya, and do you know how many die from alcohol and driving per year?

Should we ban cars and alcohol?

September 11th only killed 3000 people, that's less people than die in car crashes, if we are going to ban terrorism logically we should ban cars too

you idiot

Why? If the threshold for something is deaths per capita...cars and alcohol are pretty dangerous.

You can't run a country thinking about the life of each and every single person. You have to run a country thinking about the common good.

At .66 deaths per thousand (and tilted to the elderly) Sweden has successfully beaten the virus so far.

Russia's plan of quarantining the elderly was a lot smarter and their death rate is (much) lower than Sweden's, so I agree that Sweden could have done better.

How is America doing, by the way?


Two things:

- Cars and alcohol are dangerous and the governments do implement rules around their uses to try and minimize the impact.

- The Russian death rate is lower because life expectancy in Russia is 69, and the most at risk group is people over 70, so the people who do catch COVID in Russia are less likely to die.

- mobile Fark sucks for replying to multiple points.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Herr Morgenstern: ColonelCathcart: Herr Morgenstern: litheandnubile: ColonelCathcart: Ya, and do you know how many die from alcohol and driving per year?

Should we ban cars and alcohol?

September 11th only killed 3000 people, that's less people than die in car crashes, if we are going to ban terrorism logically we should ban cars too

you idiot

Additionally, false equivalent is false. Last I checked, you can't get drunk and then make other people drunk by breathing on them.

/although, with my uncle's breath...

But you are much more likely to kill them when you drink.

Which is why I don't drive drunk. Y'know, like how I wear a mask and social distance. It's called being not a dumbass.

I wear a mask too. I'm 100% for mandatory masks and social distancing by the way.


Well I'm glad we agree on that much.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sweden trying to make a late charge to get on the podium in the Corona-lympics

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Shotgun Justice: ColonelCathcart: Did you RTFA? It's not 30% death rate.

It's 30% higher deaths per capita in Sweden, which makes sense as Sweden is older.

They now have deaths in the teens. So that's 13-19 per day. 19 per day is 6,935 people per year.

That's .66 deaths per thousand people.

People need to get a grip.

So for the US (if we have the same rate) it would be about 250,000 people...

In summary, fark you.

Ya, and do you know how many die from alcohol and driving per year?

Should we ban cars and alcohol?

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-r​eleases/alcohol-related-deaths-increas​ing-united-states

When running a country you have to make choices. If we turn of the economy completely, do you know how many will die from starvation?


If people weren't actually addicted to alcohol and also didn't need to use cars for transportation, then yes, their use should definitely be constrained.

Water also causes lots of deaths.  Let's ban that, too.
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Flab: ColonelCathcart: Shotgun Justice: ColonelCathcart: Did you RTFA? It's not 30% death rate.

It's 30% higher deaths per capita in Sweden, which makes sense as Sweden is older.

They now have deaths in the teens. So that's 13-19 per day. 19 per day is 6,935 people per year.

That's .66 deaths per thousand people.

People need to get a grip.

So for the US (if we have the same rate) it would be about 250,000 people...

In summary, fark you.

Ya, and do you know how many die from alcohol and driving per year?

Should we ban cars and alcohol?

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-r​eleases/alcohol-related-deaths-increas​ing-united-states

When running a country you have to make choices. If we turn of the economy completely, do you know how many will die from starvation?

Nobody ever said to turn off the economy completely.

Also, the governments have ways of making sure people don't starve to death.

My state basically shut down the service economy (which is the most vulnerable part) for a good long while even when the service was outdoors or could be done socially distantly: golf for example. Why couldn't golf courses stay open for family only groups or solos?


Because golfing is not an essential service.  People who golf will also want to use the rest rooms at the golf course, and will want to pick up gas and food on the way back home, and do all sort of things that defeat the purpose of a stay-at-home order.

Besides, the economic boost of keeping a golf course open is merely a speck of dust in the economy.  Having people inspect the golf course club house to make sure that people are respecting the sanitary measures imposed is a bigger drain than whatever profit the golf course owners would have.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hundreddollarman: Sweden trying to make a late charge to get on the podium in the Corona-lympics

[Fark user image image 425x477]


Old Meme is Old.

Russia no longer holds the Bronze, and considering the testing rates in India, Brazil, Peru, and Mexico I wouldn't be surprised if they gave the USA a run for 1st place.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Flab: ColonelCathcart: Flab: ColonelCathcart: Shotgun Justice: ColonelCathcart: Did you RTFA? It's not 30% death rate.

It's 30% higher deaths per capita in Sweden, which makes sense as Sweden is older.

They now have deaths in the teens. So that's 13-19 per day. 19 per day is 6,935 people per year.

That's .66 deaths per thousand people.

People need to get a grip.

So for the US (if we have the same rate) it would be about 250,000 people...

In summary, fark you.

Ya, and do you know how many die from alcohol and driving per year?

Should we ban cars and alcohol?

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-r​eleases/alcohol-related-deaths-increas​ing-united-states

When running a country you have to make choices. If we turn of the economy completely, do you know how many will die from starvation?

Nobody ever said to turn off the economy completely.

Also, the governments have ways of making sure people don't starve to death.

My state basically shut down the service economy (which is the most vulnerable part) for a good long while even when the service was outdoors or could be done socially distantly: golf for example. Why couldn't golf courses stay open for family only groups or solos?

Because golfing is not an essential service.  People who golf will also want to use the rest rooms at the golf course, and will want to pick up gas and food on the way back home, and do all sort of things that defeat the purpose of a stay-at-home order.

Besides, the economic boost of keeping a golf course open is merely a speck of dust in the economy.  Having people inspect the golf course club house to make sure that people are respecting the sanitary measures imposed is a bigger drain than whatever profit the golf course owners would have.


Not essential? How do people put food on their table?

I can get on a metal virus incubation tube and go anywhere in America, but I can't swing a stick in the open air by myself?

/doesn't golf
 
godxam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
D.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SomeAmerican: I respect Sweden's approach far more than I do the Republican's.

Sweden said, OK there is a pandemic, but we feel we can protect the vulnerable while letting the pandemic burn itself out among the less vulnerable.  They turned out to be wrong, but it was plan.

Trump, etc. have no plan to deal with the virus, and never did.  Their only concern is to make sure someone else takes the blame.


Except the article states that they decided not to treat the vulnerable like Jan, a 80 year old man they pumped full of morphine until he died a few days later.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ColonelCathcart: Merltech: Don't worry, the US will get to 30% yet this year.  And the idea of phasing is to keep the health system from completely destroying itself in days.

Did you RTFA? It's not 30% death rate.

It's 30% higher deaths per capita in Sweden, which makes sense as Sweden is older.

They now have deaths in the teens. So that's 13-19 per day. 19 per day is 6,935 people per year.

That's .66 deaths per thousand people.

People need to get a grip.



That's higher than the United States' rate of .424 per thousand.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

