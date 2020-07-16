 Skip to content
(CNN)   Full list of countries welcoming Trumpland tourists back: Mexico, Tunisia, Turkey. That is all. Well, almost. Catch the Maldives before they sink into the Indian Ocean. Ironic tag strikes back   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
    More: Ironic  
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The United States of America passport. Now worth less than Sino-Russian toilet paper. Like theme park fun money, it is accepted no where.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SWEET!!!

Maldives is comprised of a series of atolls in the Indian Ocean and is bisected by a number of international sea lanes. Authorities have expressed concern the islands are being used as a transit point for money laundering, narcotics trafficking, and illegal immigration to Europe.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tunisia??!!!     MUTHERFARKERS YES!!     *packs bag*      Imma lose myself in some old Carthage ruins.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Poor 'merikuh.
20th century school football captain - 21st century Charlie Brown.
You can change this in November & be loved again.
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummmm...I'm pretty sure Mexico is looking at banning us. I would.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The map of countries looks like a game of RISK when you are getting your ass kicked.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Tunisia??!!!     MUTHERFARKERS YES!!     *packs bag*      Imma lose myself in some old Carthage ruins.


Also Turkey and Albania if that's your thing.

How much of Carthage is left? I thought it was destroyed twice.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: raerae1980: Tunisia??!!!     MUTHERFARKERS YES!!     *packs bag*      Imma lose myself in some old Carthage ruins.

Also Turkey and Albania if that's your thing.

How much of Carthage is left? I thought it was destroyed twice.


Hence why I said "ruins", but you can visit and explore them.  And then further South is the Sahara.    PERFECT!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Tunisia??!!!     MUTHERFARKERS YES!!     *packs bag*      Imma lose myself in some old Carthage ruins.


Don't forget the Star Wars ruins if you can get enough body guards to visit them! Way more fun than the salted fields that were Carthage.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: raerae1980: Tunisia??!!!     MUTHERFARKERS YES!!     *packs bag*      Imma lose myself in some old Carthage ruins.

Don't forget the Star Wars ruins if you can get enough body guards to visit them! Way more fun than the salted fields that were Carthage.


*tilts head*
Thanks but.....I'd rather explore the ruins.  This is what I went to school for so.......
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Tunisia??!!!     MUTHERFARKERS YES!!     *packs bag*      Imma lose myself in some old Carthage ruins.


When I was at the ruins there some years ago, I mistakenly pointed my camera at the palace. I had four rifles pointed at me with bayonets within 30 seconds and had the film ripped from my camera. Good times
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: raerae1980: Tunisia??!!!     MUTHERFARKERS YES!!     *packs bag*      Imma lose myself in some old Carthage ruins.

When I was at the ruins there some years ago, I mistakenly pointed my camera at the palace. I had four rifles pointed at me with bayonets within 30 seconds and had the film ripped from my camera. Good times


Were you there prior to 2011?    I've heard it was dicey there a while back, but from what I've been reading it's gotten better, and they're starting to put infrastructure in place to encourage tourism.
It doesn't matter to me, though, I've been wanting to visit this country for a long time, now.  :-)
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Damn, Trump's travel ban is way more extensive than I thought possible!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The United States of America passport. Now worth less than Sino-Russian toilet paper. Like theme park fun money, it is accepted no where.


😂
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

raerae1980: AlwaysRightBoy: raerae1980: Tunisia??!!!     MUTHERFARKERS YES!!     *packs bag*      Imma lose myself in some old Carthage ruins.

When I was at the ruins there some years ago, I mistakenly pointed my camera at the palace. I had four rifles pointed at me with bayonets within 30 seconds and had the film ripped from my camera. Good times

Were you there prior to 2011?    I've heard it was dicey there a while back, but from what I've been reading it's gotten better, and they're starting to put infrastructure in place to encourage tourism.
It doesn't matter to me, though, I've been wanting to visit this country for a long time, now.  :-)


It was in 2000 on my tenth wedding anniversary cruise, things weren't that bad then but had gotten worse over the years. I hope things have gotten better as it was a beautiful country to visit.
Protip: Don't wear shorts as a woman, after I told my wife not to ..she did anyway and was denounced by women screaming from the windows in every neighborhood we visited
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least we can see the Hagia Sofia before its turned into a mosque...again.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well I sure feel great again.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 500x215]
Poor 'merikuh.
20th century school football captain - 21st century Charlie Brown.
You can change this in November & be loved again.


American's are too stupid to make each other, privately, vote.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Iamos: Damn, Trump's travel ban is way more extensive than I thought possible!


Fark user imageView Full Size

You arrogant ass. You've banned us.
 
ifky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Travel to Ukraine fight the Russians.
 
drizzum
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The other 200+ countries are just JEALOUS of all the COVID tests that we're doing!!!

MAGMA 2020
 
fark_the_herald_angel_sings
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Bahamas are open to US citizens, however, in addition to temperature screening on arrival, all visitors must present a COVID-19 RT-PCR negative swab test, with the results no more than 10 days old.


Here's a more complete and accurate list
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: raerae1980: AlwaysRightBoy: raerae1980: Tunisia??!!!     MUTHERFARKERS YES!!     *packs bag*      Imma lose myself in some old Carthage ruins.

When I was at the ruins there some years ago, I mistakenly pointed my camera at the palace. I had four rifles pointed at me with bayonets within 30 seconds and had the film ripped from my camera. Good times

Were you there prior to 2011?    I've heard it was dicey there a while back, but from what I've been reading it's gotten better, and they're starting to put infrastructure in place to encourage tourism.
It doesn't matter to me, though, I've been wanting to visit this country for a long time, now.  :-)

It was in 2000 on my tenth wedding anniversary cruise, things weren't that bad then but had gotten worse over the years. I hope things have gotten better as it was a beautiful country to visit.
Protip: Don't wear shorts as a woman, after I told my wife not to ..she did anyway and was denounced by women screaming from the windows in every neighborhood we visited


Ah, okay.   Let's hope things have gotten better for them.   And thanks for the tip about wearing shorts!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ifky: Travel to Ukraine fight the Russians.


Ukraine is weak!
 
BubbleAndSqueak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Albania is farking beautiful. Do the hike from Valbona to Theth, over the Accursed Mountains.
And, Kosovo is pretty cool, too. I'd go back.

Not typical tourist destinations, but worth seeing.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: raerae1980: Tunisia??!!!     MUTHERFARKERS YES!!     *packs bag*      Imma lose myself in some old Carthage ruins.

When I was at the ruins there some years ago, I mistakenly pointed my camera at the palace. I had four rifles pointed at me with bayonets within 30 seconds and had the film ripped from my camera. Good times


Had the film ripped from your camera.  How long ago was that?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Would you say that's a plethora of countries?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Republicans have told me that anyone visiting Turkey is just going there to cross into Syria and join daesh.  Besides, who would want to go to a country that just turned a museum into a mosque?

Tunisia sounds like a good place in a bad neighborhood. I wouldn't mind going there, but maybe not right now.

Looks like otras vacaciones en Mexico para mi!  For all of the stories you hear about Mexico, and I believe they're all true,  I've never had a bad experience there.  I haven't even gotten sick from drinking the water.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: raerae1980: AlwaysRightBoy: raerae1980: Tunisia??!!!     MUTHERFARKERS YES!!     *packs bag*      Imma lose myself in some old Carthage ruins.

When I was at the ruins there some years ago, I mistakenly pointed my camera at the palace. I had four rifles pointed at me with bayonets within 30 seconds and had the film ripped from my camera. Good times

Were you there prior to 2011?    I've heard it was dicey there a while back, but from what I've been reading it's gotten better, and they're starting to put infrastructure in place to encourage tourism.
It doesn't matter to me, though, I've been wanting to visit this country for a long time, now.  :-)

It was in 2000 on my tenth wedding anniversary cruise, things weren't that bad then but had gotten worse over the years. I hope things have gotten better as it was a beautiful country to visit.
Protip: Don't wear shorts as a woman, after I told my wife not to ..she did anyway and was denounced by women screaming from the windows in every neighborhood we visited


Muslims gonna muslim. Muslims love totalitarianism, their whole religion is based on that.
 
rcain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
AFAIK, the Mexican/US Border is closed to non-essential travel to and from America through July 21st, and was just yesterday extended through August 21st

The only means of travel to Mexico presently allowed is air travel, say flying from LAX to Puerto Vallarta. So the CNN article is surprise surprise, inaccurate since the current restrictions in place would indeed make Mexico open to US tourists *with restrictions*

If I am wrong, and you can indeed cross by land via the Mex/US Border, let me know -- but according to this and this you can not
 
Slypork
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Tunisia??!!!     MUTHERFARKERS YES!!     *packs bag*      Imma lose myself in some old Carthage ruins.


Ruins? I don't think it looks that bad.
 
Uncle Bester
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My company sunk millions of dollars into overseas projects in Asia and Europe that are on ice because of the US government's failure ro farking manage this thing.
Hell, same with some of our domestic projects.
We are pissed.
We make health and safety products that directly support hospitals, Healthcare workers and first responders, fyi.
 
