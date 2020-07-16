 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune) Boobies Minneapolis Park Board responds to police drone at beaches by removing nudity restriction, inceasing drone usage   (startribune.com) divider line
    Theodore Wirth, Nudity, Police, Theodore Wirth Regional Park, police officers, Toplessness, Minneapolis  
posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2020 at 4:50 PM



hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I, for one, welcome our new Minneapolis nudists.

Yeah, some of them aren't going to be sooper sessy, but maybe we need to put this Puritan sh*t behind us. I mean, they got her in 1630. We should be OVER this crap by now.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The CCDs on those drones do not like lasers at all.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article is useless without pictures.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I, for one, welcome our new Minneapolis nudists.

Yeah, some of them aren't going to be sooper sessy, but maybe we need to put this Puritan sh*t behind us. I mean, they got her in 1630. We should be OVER this crap by now.


You sound like someone who really wants to see neked people, and want it to become normal so you don't have to pretend it doesn't turn you on.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

labman: This article is useless without pictures.


Difficulty, Minnesota nude beach, be very careful what you ask for.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did they have masks on?
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
vhistory.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

labman: This article is useless without pictures.


Probably not exactly what you had in mind for pics but this is Paula,
Fark user imageView Full Size


And this is Krissy,
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/she's a model apparently
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jtown: [vhistory.files.wordpress.com image 740x568]


Old person detected
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Downside.  Minnesota.  Likely get blinded by the glare coming from the pasty white skin
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That particular place has been known to be a semi-private, semi-nude beach for as long as I can remember.

Always the goddamned cops with too much time on their hands busting people there and sometimes getting violent.

You know, the cops who don't have time to investigate burglaries and car thefts.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jeez, how about a real link that doesn't require "registration"?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: That particular place has been known to be a semi-private, semi-nude beach for as long as I can remember.

Always the goddamned cops with too much time on their hands busting people there and sometimes getting violent.

You know, the cops who don't have time to investigate burglaries and car thefts.


Semi-nude means what?  It is okay for women to be topless?  I can support that on all beaches.  I can support complete nude on some beaches.  I don't want complete nude on all beaches though
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: That particular place has been known to be a semi-private, semi-nude beach for as long as I can remember.

Always the goddamned cops with too much time on their hands busting people there and sometimes getting violent.

You know, the cops who don't have time to investigate burglaries and car thefts.


This is apparently where they were, it looks pretty isolated.
Fark user imageView Full Size

If the cops there have time for this kind of crap maybe they need a budget and employee reduction.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I, for one, welcome our new Minneapolis nudists.

Yeah, some of them aren't going to be sooper sessy, but maybe we need to put this Puritan sh*t behind us. I mean, they got her in 1630. We should be OVER this crap by now.


its not puritan to say that no one wants to see your old, saggy tiddies, sir.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

labman: This article is useless without pictures.


There is one in that link: Howard is known for biking topless on Minneapolis streets, where it is technically legal.

/link is in the article
//link is safe for Minneapoliss streets but not for work
///weirdly enough it's a person that one does not mind to see topless, unlike me.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

labman: This article is useless without pictures.


If only there were some place you could see pictures of topless women at the beach.
Oh well. Guess we'll have to just use out imagination.
 
BolloxReader [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's like the police up there are deliberately looking for ways to be asshole. Going topless is fine in the city but not in the parks so we're gonna purchase surveillance equipment to catch women in the act of baring their breasts at the beach, even though it is perfectly OK everywhere else. But hey the Parks Board didn't update their rules probably not even thinking about it preempting the city ordinance so we'll use that to piss off the people who aren't already applauding the sacking of a precinct building. We'll make sure the people are united!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i read that as Minneapolis Pork Board.  Still made sense.

except now i want a Cubano.
 
Traumtanzer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Did they have masks on?


...and were they on their faces?
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

labman: This article is useless without pictures.


I won't link it but she has a Facebook account and honestly she's cute. :)
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: jtown: [vhistory.files.wordpress.com image 740x568]

Old person detected


Whoa, dude. Is that Blue Thunder?

Damn...  I'm old.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jtown: [vhistory.files.wordpress.com image 740x568]


*shakes tiny JAFO*
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: That particular place has been known to be a semi-private, semi-nude beach for as long as I can remember.

Always the goddamned cops with too much time on their hands busting people there and sometimes getting violent.

You know, the cops who don't have time to investigate burglaries and car thefts.

Semi-nude means what?  It is okay for women to be topless?  I can support that on all beaches.  I can support complete nude on some beaches.  I don't want complete nude on all beaches though


Don't go to the beach then.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: That particular place has been known to be a semi-private, semi-nude beach for as long as I can remember.

Always the goddamned cops with too much time on their hands busting people there and sometimes getting violent.

You know, the cops who don't have time to investigate burglaries and car thefts.

This is apparently where they were, it looks pretty isolated.
[Fark user image 680x383]
If the cops there have time for this kind of crap maybe they need a budget and employee reduction.


Fark user imageView Full Size

You see Cedar Lake along the lower left edge?  The blue mark for (Cedar) Lake East Beach is the spot.  The houses around there are multi-million dollars apiece.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I love that, without subscribing, the entirety of the article I can see is this:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Such a tease....Who was the friend? A man? A woman? Did the cable get fixed?
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

