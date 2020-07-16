 Skip to content
(CNBC)   U.S. coronavirus data has already disappeared after Trump administration shifted control from CDC to HHS   (cnbc.com)
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The CDC has Doctors and scientists that have knowledge and expertise dealing with epidemics and trump decided that a HHS guy that stayed at a holiday inn express and will hide and deny causing more American deaths is his choice.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pandemic is over!  Coughing mask-less moose out front should have told you.

We're saved!!
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bollocks. Farking bollocks.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's like a miracle.  One day, it just... disappears.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I find it really hard to believe that they already had a system set up at HHS to take in all these data streams. So the question is will we have abnormally low counts now and a huge data dump later or will we just disappear the bad things down the memory hole. I just hope that there are a few people with integrity left -- good thing we have strong whistleblower protections, amiright?

/Yea, we're farked.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How can doctors violate the Hippocratic Oath by complying with the Trump administration?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Morgue trucks don't lie.  Uncharacteristically long obituary sections don't lie.  Excess deaths don't lie.  The truth is still out there, despite Trump's desire to squelch it.
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: It's like a miracle.  One day, it just... disappears.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
betty swollocks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Bollocks. Farking bollocks.


I endorse this sentiment
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can the CDC not still receive the data?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Impeach
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm fairly sure Michigan and other states collect data separately.  The fraud with intent to kill and maim will be apparent when Michigan is reporting higher numbers of cases than Florida.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, we can't.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
any of the alpha dog freedom loving patriots want to take a shot at defending this or are you stuck in your basement with some cigarettes and a garden hose getting your fix of smoke blown up your ass?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, Trump and Pompeo no longer get to whine about China covering things up or lie about Biden being in lockstep with China because they're doing what China did, covering up positive results.

Trump is in lockstep with China.
He wants to steal your body parts, starting with your vagina, and if you're male, he'll get a knife and make a hole.
 
rcain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At this point the Military needs to stage a coup against the current administration for their utter incompetence and threat to National Security and the safety of the citizens of the United States

This sort of behavior is nothing short of 3rd World Dictator level action, and needs to be reacted to in like fashion
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Data gone, Virus gone. So much WINNING!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just because you can't go directly to the CDC website for "data" doesn't mean it's "disappeared."

State health departments still post numbers. Not that hard to add 50 states' worth of death totals, cases, etc.

Stop hyperventilating.

Is this a good thing? No. But why in the fark did anybody think they were getting accurate information from President Sniveling Asshole anyway? Accurate information is poison to him.

For example, the U.S. death count IS NOT 138,000. It's AT LEAST 150,000 now.
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That there chicken sing funny.
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oops, wrong thread
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bolasandro tried that in Brazil, didn't work for him
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When reached for comment Thursday by CNBC, HHS spokesman Michael Caputo said in a statement that the CDC was directed to make the data available again.

They got caught, they didn't think anyone would notice?  It remains to be seen if they do restore it.

Is this the dashboard in question?

https://www.cdc.gov/nhsn/covid19/repo​r​t-patient-impact.html
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, which runs one of the most popular third-party coronavirus data dashboards, said the policy change won't impact the Hopkins site because they've managed to source their data directly from states.

Good.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Republicans lie and cheat and steal?
I can't believe it.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Epic Fap Session: How can doctors violate the Hippocratic Oath by complying with the Trump administration?


Once they put the bird beak mask on there are no rules
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can hospitals still send the data to the CDC (and WHO) anyway?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Trump knows he can choose not to run again, right? He doesn't have to work so hard to throw this thing.
 
Number 216
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Would any trump cock holster care to explain how this move is making America great again?
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: I'm fairly sure Michigan and other states collect data separately.  The fraud with intent to kill and maim will be apparent when Michigan is reporting higher numbers of cases than Florida.


Hahahaha!  Michigan is a blue state.  If their numbers are higher than Florida, Trump will just blame it on the governor.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When reached for comment Thursday by CNBC, HHS spokesman Michael Caputo said in a statement that the CDC was directed to make the data available again. In the future, he said, HHS will provide "more powerful insights."

He's not talking about changing the schema or anything. He's talking about asking for a pie chart because he doesn't know how to make one himself.

IT'S F*CKING DATA. ANYONE CAN USE DATA TO MAKE REPORTS YOU STUPID F*CK.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
they're going to try to memory hole it, but the hole is going to be filled with american corpses.

these people are farking criminals.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: It's like a miracle.  One day, it just... disappears.


I see, so he was talking about the data, not the virus...
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's not murder if no one sees you do it
 
kukukupo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I guess I'll be 'that guy' - do US statistics really matter?

Isn't it the individual state statistics that are important?  Most states are still publishing that, correct?  I mean, the US is so large, I don't really care about total statistics - NY or CA could be 50% or more of those statistics.  I care more about my local statistics.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: I'm fairly sure Michigan and other states collect data separately.  The fraud with intent to kill and maim will be apparent when Michigan is reporting higher numbers of cases than Florida.


They do. News stations in Oklahoma (I'm assuming all the other states, too) report the numbers daily.

This isn't making information go away, for fark's sake.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This farking country is seriously wearing me out.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i told you it would go away
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kukukupo: I guess I'll be 'that guy' - do US statistics really matter?

Isn't it the individual state statistics that are important?  Most states are still publishing that, correct?  I mean, the US is so large, I don't really care about total statistics - NY or CA could be 50% or more of those statistics.  I care more about my local statistics.


Yes, to all of those things.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i told you it would go away


What's "it"?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There are even ways he could decline the nomination and then keep running for 2024. Maybe I'm Eric has an undisclosed health crisis which Daddy needs to focus on. Or Barron, or a grandkid. He expresses his great regrets at the convention, the GOP nominates, let's say Moe, and then in December, the crisis clears and Trumps starts up the 2024 campaign before Biden is sworn in.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: kukukupo: I guess I'll be 'that guy' - do US statistics really matter?

Isn't it the individual state statistics that are important?  Most states are still publishing that, correct?  I mean, the US is so large, I don't really care about total statistics - NY or CA could be 50% or more of those statistics.  I care more about my local statistics.

Yes, to all of those things.


I can't imagine Texas or Florida changing their websites to read "All COVID-19 data has been sent to HHS, check with them."

Nope. Can't imagine that at all.

\ Surprised they haven't already.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bob Vagene: Oops, wrong thread


Meh, still kinda relevant. LOL
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One more thing to string them up for.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Trump will have destroyed the CDC. Impressive stuff from a whiny, useless buffoon.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cool, not knowing how farked you are will save tons of lives.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you don't get tested, you can't get it.
If you don't count the deaths, they never happened.
Hail Trump
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
HHS is either going to hide that data or manipulate it
 
