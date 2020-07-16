 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Couple caught having sex in bush gets it on their bare sides by wannabe mother superior with a plank of wood (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Giggity, Spanking, Krais of Russia, Plank, Film, Woman, Stavropol Krai, Lady Irina, Buttocks  
•       •       •

1412 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2020 at 3:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kink-key
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
thatsmyfetish.gif
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How much did the woman charge?

/Russians gravitate toward unusual kink
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not the kind of beating off in a bush I was hoping for.
 
Optimal_Illusion [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Penguin approves.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A hard, unexpected, smack on the ass while having sex sounds pretty good, actually.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Stop being ugly in public!"
 
monsupio
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cock Booker!
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She's acting like it was her daughter or something.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
my immediate thought after reading the headline was " I wonder where in Russia this happened?"  glad to see the ruskies didn't disappoint.

Russia, Euro-Asia's Florida.
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have to side with the old lady. Go home to get your freak on. Face it, unless you have a hot bod 99% don't no one wants to see that.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Threesome. Awesome.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Couple has sex in front of a nun, who gets so excited she furiously whacks her bush with long wood, and that's the headline?

Subby gets a C- for this one.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sex in public? That's a spankin!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Video soon to show up on Pornhub.
 
smokewon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No. No giggity. Bad subby.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The guy already had wood.
 
rogue49
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
More!
Harder!!
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Furious resident whacks randy couple having sex in bush with plank of wood"

I mean, if you're brave enough.

/splinters
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Local woman commits aggravated assault on consenting adults.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crackpancake
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A bush?  I mean car perhaps but how does that happen?

Yo I wanna do it to you!

her: go fer it

him: where ya feelin it?

her:  Dat bush over there would be perfect....

WTF
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mother may I have another?
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One word: Jealous
 
