 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Swastika painter was unaware that Jewish temples had surveillance cams. They're sneaky like that   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
43
    More: Asinine, Graffiti, Sheriff's deputies, Vandalism, similar incident, Spray painting, white male, Painting materials, blue baseball cap  
•       •       •

1681 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2020 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You know, if he had a mask on...
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So he did not see them is what you're saying subs?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hate to be a Grammar Nazi, buttttt....
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media2.fdncms.comView Full Size

what a swastike might look like. trump 2020
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: [media2.fdncms.com image 800x533]
what a swastike might look like. trump 2020


God, they even fail at failing.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [media2.fdncms.com image 800x533]
what a swastike might look like. trump 2020


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

I have a feeling we'll be seeing many more of these in the months to come.
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect wore a red banana over his face.

WAT?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came here expecting instructions on how to set up security cameras, if those instructions were written in Leviticus.  I am leaving disappointed.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swastike?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flab: The suspect wore a red banana over his face.

WAT?


It's best to only wear one.  If he wore two, we would have known he was outright bananas.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had a few temples as IT clients and the security to get in to the buildings was better than most corporate environments and they usually had a full time security guard onsite
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this headline skirts the line

I give reluctant kudos and half-hearted condemnation.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: some_beer_drinker: [media2.fdncms.com image 800x533]
what a swastike might look like. trump 2020

[i.kym-cdn.com image 640x640]
I have a feeling we'll be seeing many more of these in the months to come.


that's the original playstation logo
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flab: The suspect wore a red banana over his face.

WAT?


It was obviously a baklava.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am amusedly uncomfortable, subs. Excellent line-walking.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: I've had a few temples as IT clients and the security to get in to the buildings was better than most corporate environments and they usually had a full time security guard onsite


Wife worked a JCC locally. What you are saying is 100% on point. Plus their background checks are extremely thorough.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice flip flops, killer.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: Swastike?


A very young member of the Hitler Youth.  As in, "that little swastike looks so cute in khaki."  Can also be spelled "swastyke" if you're British.
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Flab: The suspect wore a red banana over his face.

WAT?

It was obviously a baklava.


Damn it.  Now I'm hungry.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the interest of fairness, I am willing to believe this young white man is a devotee of Brahminism, and is simply sharing his vision of the true holy path to moksha.
 
don't understand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [media2.fdncms.com image 800x533]
what a swastike might look like. trump 2020


do the idiot know that Dump's main advisor is a Jew? Not too mention his vapid daughter?
 
don't understand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

don't understand: some_beer_drinker: [media2.fdncms.com image 800x533]
what a swastike might look like. trump 2020

do the idiot know that Dump's main advisor is a Jew? Not too mention his vapid daughter?


I can typing!
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the sidebar:
Man in MAGA Hat Flashed Gun When Asked to Wear Mask Inside BBQ Restaurant, Employee Says


I'm running out of ways to describe just how much I loathe these people.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flab: skyotter: Flab: The suspect wore a red banana over his face.

WAT?

It was obviously a baklava.

Damn it.  Now I'm hungry.


I make a pretty killer baklava.  They always demand it at work when we do potlucks.

End cbs.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in HS a local temple was having some construction done and a local knucklehead drove an unattended bulldozer through the wall and painted swastikas all over it.  As a jew I felt some outrage and disgust about it.

Not too long after that the daughter from a well known conservative, maybe orthodox jewish family blew this dude at a party.  I learned a lot about humanity right then.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesterling: From the sidebar:
Man in MAGA Hat Flashed Gun When Asked to Wear Mask Inside BBQ Restaurant, Employee Says


I'm running out of ways to describe just how much I loathe these people.


Yeah, I saw that on Crooks&Liars the other day. Honestly I just have to be impressed with how the kid handled himself in the face of that farking numbskull. If somebody were to "flash" a gun at me for committing the egregious sin of reminding them to act like an adult for a few minutes, I'd consider it an immediate threat on my life and move quickly to neutralize said threat.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: When I was in HS a local temple was having some construction done and a local knucklehead drove an unattended bulldozer through the wall and painted swastikas all over it.  As a jew I felt some outrage and disgust about it.

Not too long after that the daughter from a well known conservative, maybe orthodox jewish family blew this dude at a party.  I learned a lot about humanity right then.


Something something something something, and then as wide as it would go something something something.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: Jesterling: From the sidebar:
Man in MAGA Hat Flashed Gun When Asked to Wear Mask Inside BBQ Restaurant, Employee Says


I'm running out of ways to describe just how much I loathe these people.

Yeah, I saw that on Crooks&Liars the other day. Honestly I just have to be impressed with how the kid handled himself in the face of that farking numbskull. If somebody were to "flash" a gun at me for committing the egregious sin of reminding them to act like an adult for a few minutes, I'd consider it an immediate threat on my life and move quickly to neutralize said threat.


Of sh*t. We got an Operator up in here.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three in a row, biatches.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you come across someone doing this, feel free to also take videos with your camera.    Don't expect the security cameras to have the excellent production values that your enhanced work will provide.  You may see what vehicle he used, for instance, or if he dropped something.

Stay safe but as an active bystander/witness your help is appreciated and can make a difference..
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flab: The suspect wore a red banana over his face.

WAT?


Where the did he get that banana?

/For reference:
//
banana vs streetlights
Youtube 54e_EV3jXGc

///Three.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: Majin_Buu: Jesterling: From the sidebar:
Man in MAGA Hat Flashed Gun When Asked to Wear Mask Inside BBQ Restaurant, Employee Says


I'm running out of ways to describe just how much I loathe these people.

Yeah, I saw that on Crooks&Liars the other day. Honestly I just have to be impressed with how the kid handled himself in the face of that farking numbskull. If somebody were to "flash" a gun at me for committing the egregious sin of reminding them to act like an adult for a few minutes, I'd consider it an immediate threat on my life and move quickly to neutralize said threat.

Of sh*t. We got an Operator Citizen Sick Of American Taliban Stupidity up in here.


Amended for your convenience.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

don't understand: some_beer_drinker: [media2.fdncms.com image 800x533]
what a swastike might look like. trump 2020

do the idiot know that Dump's main advisor is a Jew? Not too mention his vapid daughter?


" do the idiot know" how to spell does?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: I've had a few temples as IT clients and the security to get in to the buildings was better than most corporate environments and they usually had a full time security guard onsite


Plus the server rooms were the neatest, most organized I've ever worked in outside the military.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Only 284 Canadians voted for the Canadian Nationalist Party in the last election."

So him, his 282 alts and his mom?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

don't understand: some_beer_drinker: [media2.fdncms.com image 800x533]
what a swastike might look like. trump 2020

do the idiot know that Dump's main advisor is a Jew? Not too mention his vapid daughter?


You mean Stephen Miller?  The guy who has pushed the "White Genocide" conspiracy theory that is also anti-semitic in origin?  That Stephen Miller?

Color me shocked.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They're Jewish, not Amish.
 
tipseasily
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jesterling: Nice flip flops, killer.


The photos at the top of the thread are from an incident in April. The guy who painted swastikas just the other day wore gray sneakers (plus clothes) and kept his face and hair covered (photo in article). Somebody who knows him really well could out his skinny butt - maybe - otherwise he'll be extra difficult to identify. Here's hopin' he gets caught .
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hope he pleads entrapment.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
well he was dumb enough to buy into that fascist nonsense.  Are we really so surprised that "camera exist" through him for a loop?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: some_beer_drinker: [media2.fdncms.com image 800x533]
what a swastike might look like. trump 2020

[i.kym-cdn.com image 640x640]
I have a feeling we'll be seeing many more of these in the months to come.


Damn millennials they need a DIY for everything!
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.