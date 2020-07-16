 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Headline "Video shows protesters get shipment of bats before Brooklyn Bridge brawl" Article and Video: somebody unloaded six bats from his car trunk near the protest site, and there's zero evidence any bats were used during the clash with police   (nypost.com) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Police delivering pallets of bricks still ok?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure the pig cops were completely honest in their reports.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh noes, not bats

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's nice to see kids using wood bats these days.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/heard it in your head didn't you
//six
///MWAH HA HA HA HA HAAAA!!!
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they weren't described as "professional-grade melee weaponry."

A fella could make some decent coin by standing on the corner and offering to bless your bat for +1 to Anarchy.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's not news, it's unfiltered police propaganda.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here we see George Soros dropping off a shipment of bats from his 4-door 1996 Saturn SL2.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The New York Post: News for people who move their lips when they read.
 
