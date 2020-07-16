 Skip to content
Russia's building a commanding lead in the "Worst Country on Earth" race
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's either them or one of the many countries they help bomb on a regular basis.

Oh wait you're talking about Russia.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Really?  China demands a recount.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EvilEgg: Really?  China demands a recount.


I guess they each have events that they dominate the medal counts in. China excels at oppressing and 'harmonizing' its own people, while Russia seems focused on trying to drag the rest of the planet down to their own miserable level, in retaliation for not being a superpower anymore.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TFA didn't outline "hindrance" so much as theft. If they were trying to wreck research, that would be damn close to an act of war in a time like this. If they're trying to steal data, ostensibly to further their own vaccine development, that may be worth some grumbling, but it's understandable.

Just trying to adjust my outrage-o-meter accordingly...we would steal their data in a hot minute if it was worth something to us. Actually trying to thwart development of a vaccine during a pandemic; that's a crime against humanity.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we're sure trying our best to emulate them, currently.

/vote, dammit!
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cant we serioiusly kill these people? like, seriously. SRSLY.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop giving Trump ideas!
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin strenuously denied that Russia tried to hack Western research agencies."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia should be as isolated as the US right now and until Putin is gone.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia, especially under Putin, is only capable of two things: stealing what they need from everyone else, and compensating for their inadequacies by trying to bring everyone down to their level.

No wonder Donnie likes them so much.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: TFA didn't outline "hindrance" so much as theft. If they were trying to wreck research, that would be damn close to an act of war in a time like this. If they're trying to steal data, ostensibly to further their own vaccine development, that may be worth some grumbling, but it's understandable.

Just trying to adjust my outrage-o-meter accordingly...we would steal their data in a hot minute if it was worth something to us. Actually trying to thwart development of a vaccine during a pandemic; that's a crime against humanity.


Russia already committed an act of war by interfering in American and British elections.  The only reason they haven't suffered any consequences is that their puppets now control the American and British governments.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Briefly stated, the Gell-Mann Amnesia effect is as follows. You open the newspaper to an article on some subject you know well. In Murray's case, physics. In mine, show business [or vaccine development]. You read the article and see the journalist has absolutely no understanding of either the facts or the issues. Often, the article is so wrong it actually presents the story backward-reversing cause and effect. I call these the 'wet streets cause rain' stories. Paper's full of them.
In any case, you read with exasperation or amusement the multiple errors in a story, and then turn the page to national or international affairs, and read as if the rest of the newspaper was somehow more accurate about Palestine than the baloney you just read. You turn the page, and forget what you know."

― Michael Crichton
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Biden wins, there needs to be a huge economic and global-social smackdown on Russia. Most of the world is entirely tired of their shiat, and it will be nice when US leadership gets in line on that and isolates Putin further from the world stage.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia has been the shiattiest country on earth for like 103 years.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: Russia already committed an act of war by interfering in American and British elections.  The only reason they haven't suffered any consequences is that their puppets now control the American and British governments.


Mueller found that didn't actually happen. Much like the attack on the USA Maddox in the Gulf of Tonkin, it was more of a fevered imagination magnifying ordinary things than nefarious actual events.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: TFA didn't outline "hindrance" so much as theft. If they were trying to wreck research, that would be damn close to an act of war in a time like this. If they're trying to steal data, ostensibly to further their own vaccine development, that may be worth some grumbling, but it's understandable.


This. Intellectual property "theft" is a victimless crime at the best of times because intellectual property is a fraudulent concept. "Stealing" information that could allow the Russian government to save the lives of its own people without forking over unearned money to extremely wealthy businesses is both justifiable and praiseworthy.

Every dose of vaccine that the Russians can manufacture domestically means less pressure on western pharma manufacturing to serve our own needs. This is a good thing for everybody except the pharma execs who might miss out on buying another ten houses by not getting paid by the Russians to save their people.
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: EvilEgg: Really?  China demands a recount.

I guess they each have events that they dominate the medal counts in. China excels at oppressing and 'harmonizing' its own people, while Russia seems focused on trying to drag the rest of the planet down to their own miserable level, in retaliation for not being a superpower anymore.


Seems right.

At least China's bad stuff has a useful product. They make most of the stuff the rest of the world uses.

Russia's goal isn't to do anything; it's to tear everyone else down, like you said, then say, "We are the best, da?" before taking another swig of vodka and passing out onto something like a broken 1980s VCR or SDTV.

Then again, much of America seems to be of the mindset that we won two world wars and invented movies, rock & roll and the theme park, so we can just say "WOOO! FARK YEAH!" and rest on our laurels now. Problem is, it doesn't work that way.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been informed by totally smart people that Russian hacking is a hoax. All a hoax.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Russia has been the shiattiest country on earth for like 103 years.


images.theconversation.comView Full Size


Then why is it the country that receives the second highest number of immigrants after the United States? Lots of people think it's a better place than the place they were at before moving there.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Russia has been the shiattiest country on earth for like 103 years.


You're implying that Czarist Russia was not bad.

Russia seems to have an incredibly long history of crappy governments and even more crappier governments.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: lolmao500: Russia has been the shiattiest country on earth for like 103 years.

You're implying that Czarist Russia was not bad.

Russia seems to have an incredibly long history of crappy governments and even more crappier governments.


Eh Czarist Russia was a paradise compared to Stalin Russia. At least they didnt have gulags and genocides.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Really?  China demands a recount.


So is the DPRK.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: If Biden wins, there needs to be a huge economic and global-social smackdown on Russia. Most of the world is entirely tired of their shiat, and it will be nice when US leadership gets in line on that and isolates Putin further from the world stage.


We're still waiting on the EU to stop flooding Russia with money via oil & natural gas purchases.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: lolmao500: Russia has been the shiattiest country on earth for like 103 years.

[images.theconversation.com image 754x532]

Then why is it the country that receives the second highest number of immigrants after the United States? Lots of people think it's a better place than the place they were at before moving there.


They took over a big chunk of Ukraine and called them immigrants?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingSedgwick: beezeltown: TFA didn't outline "hindrance" so much as theft. If they were trying to wreck research, that would be damn close to an act of war in a time like this. If they're trying to steal data, ostensibly to further their own vaccine development, that may be worth some grumbling, but it's understandable.

This. Intellectual property "theft" is a victimless crime at the best of times because intellectual property is a fraudulent concept.


Spoken like someone who will never run a company in his life. But hey, the world needs ditch-diggers too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Czar Putin needs to suffer the same fate as the last Russian czars.
 
Sun Khan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: If Biden wins, there needs to be a huge economic and global-social smackdown on Russia. Most of the world is entirely tired of their shiat, and it will be nice when US leadership gets in line on that and isolates Putin further from the world stage.


Yup. But this will only work if the entire West fully comes together, which is impossible with today's (lack of) leadership. By design, from Russia's viewpoint.

Russia must be made a pariah state. Bans on trade and use of SWIFT codes is only the beginning. Whatever action the West takes will almost assuredly trigger a second Cold War, as well as have other problematic (but not insurmountable) outcomes like Russia turning off the natural gas pipelines to Europe. Coordinated, continuous action and mitigation of Russian countermeasures will be needed and I'm not sure the US and UK can sustain the continuous part, especially with how susceptible both have been to Russian disinformation and interference.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: beezeltown: TFA didn't outline "hindrance" so much as theft. If they were trying to wreck research, that would be damn close to an act of war in a time like this. If they're trying to steal data, ostensibly to further their own vaccine development, that may be worth some grumbling, but it's understandable.

Just trying to adjust my outrage-o-meter accordingly...we would steal their data in a hot minute if it was worth something to us. Actually trying to thwart development of a vaccine during a pandemic; that's a crime against humanity.

Russia already committed an act of war by interfering in American and British elections.  The only reason they haven't suffered any consequences is that their puppets now control the American and British governments.


Not arguing with your point, but TFA was about stealing data related to vaccine development. Keeping them out of our electoral process is absolutely important, as is applying sanctions and other deterrents. All of that is Cold War level farkery, though. Actually wrecking vaccine development during a pandemic would be akin to biological warfare. A response to that would need to be on a much greater level.

Stealing data about vaccine development doesn't necessarily hurt our vaccine development program. It might hurt profitability for private companies or institutions involved, but that's one risk they assume when playing the game.

Again, worth grumbling, not necessarily worth a major action that farks them up (inviting a greater response from them, then us, then them, ad nauseam).
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And these are the scumbags that mango mantitties sucks up to.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even as a play in the Great Game I don't know how this makes any sense. I'm not optimistic about a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19, and praying for one to materialize is no substitute for work on more effective treatments and a comprehensive testing-tracing regime. But Russia would gain immensely from the availability of a vaccine, as would all the customers for Russian oil.

Demonstrate their hacking abilities? We get it, lads, you're great hackers. It helped put Donald Fridrikhovich in the White House.

And he's proven far more trouble than he's worth as a puppet. You never even managed to bring Ukraine back into the fold.

Stuff like this is proof that Volodya's nowhere close to being the great chessmaster he wants you to think he is---and possibly has come to believe himself that he is.
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: Mueller found that didn't actually happen. Much like the attack on the USA Maddox in the Gulf of Tonkin, it was more of a fevered imagination magnifying ordinary things than nefarious actual events.


I'm curious. What's it like to be so wrong?

You can literally Google "Mueller report," find a synopsis, and see exactly how they interfered in the US election in detail in less than 60 seconds.
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: TFA didn't outline "hindrance" so much as theft. If they were trying to wreck research, that would be damn close to an act of war in a time like this. If they're trying to steal data, ostensibly to further their own vaccine development, that may be worth some grumbling, but it's understandable.

Just trying to adjust my outrage-o-meter accordingly...we would steal their data in a hot minute if it was worth something to us. Actually trying to thwart development of a vaccine during a pandemic; that's a crime against humanity.


We (the West) probably are doing that exact thing. The stealing or data not the hinderence thing. They just got caught...
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Russia has been the shiattiest country on earth for like 103 years.


reasonably certain they were top 10 even before that.
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: TFA didn't outline "hindrance" so much as theft. If they were trying to wreck research, that would be damn close to an act of war in a time like this. If they're trying to steal data, ostensibly to further their own vaccine development, that may be worth some grumbling, but it's understandable.

Just trying to adjust my outrage-o-meter accordingly...we would steal their data in a hot minute if it was worth something to us. Actually trying to thwart development of a vaccine during a pandemic; that's a crime against humanity.


My thought, also.  Just because they are using tools that **could** be harmful doesn't mean that they're actually using them for anything more than theft.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: SirEattonHogg: lolmao500: Russia has been the shiattiest country on earth for like 103 years.

You're implying that Czarist Russia was not bad.

Russia seems to have an incredibly long history of crappy governments and even more crappier governments.

Eh Czarist Russia was a paradise compared to Stalin Russia. At least they didnt have gulags and genocides.


Czarist Russia had serfdom. It was hardly better than post-Bolshevik revolution Russia. Russia always, and probably always will be, a backwards shiat hole.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: lolmao500: Russia has been the shiattiest country on earth for like 103 years.

[images.theconversation.com image 754x532]

Then why is it the country that receives the second highest number of immigrants after the United States? Lots of people think it's a better place than the place they were at before moving there.


Yes, pulling in likely Russian-speakers from your former client states and imperial possessions is sure a glowing measure of your attractiveness on the World Stage. If Russia keeps up its hard work, it might just jump above Oman on the HDI rankings.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: Alien Robot: Mueller found that didn't actually happen. Much like the attack on the USA Maddox in the Gulf of Tonkin, it was more of a fevered imagination magnifying ordinary things than nefarious actual events.

I'm curious. What's it like to be so wrong?

You can literally Google "Mueller report," find a synopsis, and see exactly how they interfered in the US election in detail in less than 60 seconds.


Like a peashooter at an oncoming locomotive pulling 120 tanker cars full of raw sewage.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we disconnect them from our internet?
Cut the backbones that get them on, retire their IP blocks.
Actively hunt down their backdoor connections.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Alien Robot: lolmao500: Russia has been the shiattiest country on earth for like 103 years.

[images.theconversation.com image 754x532]

Then why is it the country that receives the second highest number of immigrants after the United States? Lots of people think it's a better place than the place they were at before moving there.

They took over a big chunk of Ukraine and called them immigrants?


Nope.

https://www.macrotrends.net/countries​/​RUS/russia/immigration-statistics

https://www.statista.com/statistics/1​0​09483/emigration-and-immigration-russi​a/

Numbers have been consistent for the last decade.
 
cmdrkyla
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Gotta give them credit if they are using CSS to do it, according to the stock "hacking" image.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lolmao500: SirEattonHogg: lolmao500: Russia has been the shiattiest country on earth for like 103 years.

You're implying that Czarist Russia was not bad.

Russia seems to have an incredibly long history of crappy governments and even more crappier governments.

Eh Czarist Russia was a paradise compared to Stalin Russia. At least they didnt have gulags and genocides.


I agree although that's very relative.  Czarist Russia must have been crappy enough for the regular person that plenty of people left and immigrated to the USA.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Tr0mBoNe: Alien Robot: lolmao500: Russia has been the shiattiest country on earth for like 103 years.

[images.theconversation.com image 754x532]

Then why is it the country that receives the second highest number of immigrants after the United States? Lots of people think it's a better place than the place they were at before moving there.

They took over a big chunk of Ukraine and called them immigrants?

Nope.

https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/​RUS/russia/immigration-statistics

https://www.statista.com/statistics/10​09483/emigration-and-immigration-russi​a/

Numbers have been consistent for the last decade.


OK, it's still a shiathole country run by assholes.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Kubo: Alien Robot: Mueller found that didn't actually happen. Much like the attack on the USA Maddox in the Gulf of Tonkin, it was more of a fevered imagination magnifying ordinary things than nefarious actual events.

I'm curious. What's it like to be so wrong?

You can literally Google "Mueller report," find a synopsis, and see exactly how they interfered in the US election in detail in less than 60 seconds.


Depends on your definition of "interfere." Posting dank memes on 4chan /pol is not really "interfering" is it?
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Back in the day, the CIA leaked bogus oil pipeline valve plans to the Russians, who they knew wanted such tech, and when the Russians copied it one of their pipelines blew up.

They should leak a fake vaccine that causes their dicks to fall off or something
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Spoken like someone who will never run a company in his life. But hey, the world needs ditch-diggers too.


The reason so much of the English-speaking world has been falling apart for the past 40 years is because of the number of people, like yourself, who seem to believe that the value of government policy is determined by how rich it makes the owners of companies.

Laws, such as those covering intellectual "property," that exist only to concentrate unearned wealth in the pockets of a very small number of people, are not something to celebrate.
 
hamsack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
WellMess was targeting Windows and Linux machines, after the malware was found on Japanese systems.

Linux? How is that possible with that pesky kernel and root getting in the way of any installations. Are people installing malware while logged in as super user or root? I think this is B.S.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think we have proven definitively that we are experts at pinpointing where hackers are located.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: beezeltown: TFA didn't outline "hindrance" so much as theft. If they were trying to wreck research, that would be damn close to an act of war in a time like this. If they're trying to steal data, ostensibly to further their own vaccine development, that may be worth some grumbling, but it's understandable.

This. Intellectual property "theft" is a victimless crime at the best of times because intellectual property is a fraudulent concept. "Stealing" information that could allow the Russian government to save the lives of its own people without forking over unearned money to extremely wealthy businesses is both justifiable and praiseworthy.

Every dose of vaccine that the Russians can manufacture domestically means less pressure on western pharma manufacturing to serve our own needs. This is a good thing for everybody except the pharma execs who might miss out on buying another ten houses by not getting paid by the Russians to save their people.


"Were just trying to share helpful information while cutting out the middleman" is pretty much how spies turn idiots into assets. I hope you're not in charge of anything more sensitive than reordering buns & patties.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: EvilEgg: Really?  China demands a recount.

I guess they each have events that they dominate the medal counts in. China excels at oppressing and 'harmonizing' its own people, while Russia seems focused on trying to drag the rest of the planet down to their own miserable level, in retaliation for not being a superpower anymore.


China gets a million trillion gazillion bonus points for allowing the conditions that allowed the virus to form in the first place (not closing the sort of wet market where which was apparently where the first animal to human transmission of the virus occurred, contrary to their own scientists' recommendations).
 
