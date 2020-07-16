 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Paging a Mister Sweeney Todd? Sweeney Todd to the white courtesy phone please (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Sick, Finger, Pie, Nail, old Victor Santos, local takeaway, Meat pie, schoolboy's distressed mum, injured chef  
•       •       •

611 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2020 at 5:05 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Unless you want a shave, you're looking for Mrs. Lovett, she takes care of the pies.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mr do Carmo Santos said: "(Jesus) searched for his missing fingertip in the food, on the kitchen floor, and in the equipment used to cut the pepperoni but couldn't find it.


But they kept the pepperoni. The now blood-spattered pepperoni.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. Mooney has a pie shop.
Does a business, but I notice something weird.
Lately, all her neighbors cats have disappeared.
Have to hand it to her!
What I calls, enterprise!
Poppin' pussies into pies!
Wouldn't do in my shop!
Just the thought of it's enough to make you sick!
And I'm telling you them pussycats is quick.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bites into human finger
Is my Rob Zombie cover band
 
macadamnut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Raise your razor high, Sweeney
See how well it fits
As it floats across the throats of
Hypocrites!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Suddenly I could go for some Wendy's chili.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Bites into human finger
Is my Rob Zombie cover band


oh I think I've heard your first single, more human than finger human.

Great jam, tell your mom to keep up the screams, gives it a bit of panache
 
buntz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ wanted for questioning
 
shaggai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What is...that?
 
Pert
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good to know.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Suddenly I could go for some Wendy's chili.


Back in the day when I was a kid I used to work at Wendy's.
On paper there logic is perfectly correct in perfectly safe.
That said I personally recommend you not eat the chili that's just my opinion given the real-life carrying out of their sop that I saw YMMV it's your life
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is why I'm suspicious of people who serve "finger sandwiches" at parties. Were did you get all them fingers? Were they ethically sourced?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brizzle365: waxbeans: Bites into human finger
Is my Rob Zombie cover band

oh I think I've heard your first single, more human than finger human.

Great jam, tell your mom to keep up the screams, gives it a bit of panache


🤣🤣🤣🤣


I have an other side project.
It's a unnamed Metallica cover band. Our first single is trapped under the freezer
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mr do Carmo Santos said: "(Jesus) searched for his missing fingertip in the food, on the kitchen floor and in the equipment used to cut the pepperoni but couldn't find it.

"He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment and we closed the restaurant for a couple days."

And it didn't occur to you to, I dunno, throw out the food he was preparing at the time?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pert: [Fark user image image 346x750]

Good to know.


Very rarely doesn't sound like just once
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: This is why I'm suspicious of people who serve "finger sandwiches" at parties. Were did you get all them fingers? Were they ethically sourced?


And what about the lady fingers
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think this means the kid that bit it is now the head of the local yakuza.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: This is why I'm suspicious of people who serve "finger sandwiches" at parties. Were did you get all them fingers? Were they ethically sourced?


Fark user imageView Full Size


And what's the deal with chicken fingers?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The second musical I enjoyed as an adult, after the live one about Jesus I have vague memories of. Most are crap.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Very rarely" seems to indicate this happened more than once...
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Talk about biting the hand that feeds you
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

snowjack: Mrs. Mooney has a pie shop.
Does a business, but I notice something weird.
Lately, all her neighbors cats have disappeared.
Have to hand it to her!
What I calls, enterprise!
Poppin' pussies into pies!
Wouldn't do in my shop!
Just the thought of it's enough to make you sick!
And I'm telling you them pussycats is quick.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"I'd like to bury myself deeply in your yellow hair, if you know what I mean and I think you do..."
 
brizzle365
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Acidicnads: This is why I'm suspicious of people who serve "finger sandwiches" at parties. Were did you get all them fingers? Were they ethically sourced?

And what about the lady fingers


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.