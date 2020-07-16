 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Know Your Meme)   Happy 15th (really??) Birthday to The Gray Wave. HA HA we're getting old   (knowyourmeme.com) divider line
120
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

1242 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 16 Jul 2020 at 1:49 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



120 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
https://fark.com/comments/1578737

Link to what is left of the Gray Wave
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
bikinigirldoinghandstandlookatme.jpg
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

casey17: [Fark user image image 312x445]


Ok, the card one is pretty cool.. and he has definitely been summoned
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 120 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.